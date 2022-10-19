Read full article on original website
First snowflakes of the season fall at local ski mountains
SPOKANE, Wash. – The first flakes of the season have fallen at local ski mountains. Cameras show snow falling at Mt. Spokane and Schweitzer Mountain. Snow is expected in the higher elevations through the weekend as a strong system moves over the Inland Northwest. Passes around 3,500-4,000 feet can expect accumulations between Friday night and early next week. In lower...
Expansion project at Spokane International Airport now underway
SPOKANE, Wash. — Now that air travel has picked up, the Spokane International Airport is seeing record numbers of travelers. To keep up with the demand and the growth in the area, the airport is expanding. In 2019, the Spokane International Airport saw record traffic of more than 4...
VIDEO: Major storm hits Friday, here's how it impacts the weekend
Fall weather arrives Friday with an incoming storm bringing rain, wind, and high elevation snow to the Northwest. The arrival of the storm coincides with a 25-30 degree drop in temperatures from where the week started and a more fall-like weather pattern. Once it arrives, the wet, cool weather pattern is here for the foreseeable future.
Leave it to Beaver: Beaver gnaws on tree, blocks walking bridge into Riverfront Park
SPOKANE, Wash. — A beaver was causing havoc in Riverfront Park earlier on Wednesday. A beaver took down a tree, blocking the walking bridge that connects Riverfront Park to the Centennial Hotel near downtown Spokane. Josh Morrisey with Spokane Parks & Recreation said beavers are known to be in the area near the Spokane River. During this season, beavers seem...
This October smoke could be the latest on record
SPOKANE, Wash — Air Quality on Wednesday spent most of the day hovering in the Orange AQI range, Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. That would not be a surprise in the summertime. In the past decade, the Inland Northwest has gotten used to a yearly invasion of wildfire smoke. In October however, a smoky day like this is unheard of. With...
‘No one is feeling good about it’: Neighbors upset with proposed dog park in East Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — We are continuing to follow up on a new dog park proposal from the City of Spokane. A neighbor living near Underhill Park says people are still upset with the City’s public engagement in the dog park project. Part of the proposal, the City is considering the park in East Central Spokane for a seven-acre dog park....
North Spokane businesses seeing substantial rise in crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — Rachel Gano and her husband opened Fluffy’s Candy store in north Spokane as a fun, business venture. “We were sitting in church one day and the sermon was 'Are you not doing something because you’re afraid?,' Gano said. "And so that’s how it started. We just wanted to create a fun place for people to come.”
Habitat for Humanity builds wheelchair-accessible home for Spokane man
SPOKANE, Wash. — The housing crisis in Spokane has made it hard for many families to purchase a home. Come January, two families will be homeowners thanks to Habitat for Humanity. Around 10 a.m. Thursday, a celebration was held to give thanks to everyone involved with the project. Jessica...
Next phase of Riverside Avenue construction begins Monday in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new phase of construction begins Monday on Riverside Avenue in downtown Spokane. The latest work means Riverside Avenue will be closed from Stevens Street to Wall Street. This closure is part of the final phase of the Riverside Avenue reconstruction project that began in June....
Deer Park Prepares For Changing Seasons
As fall arrives the city is preparing for winter and wrapping up fair weather projects. Improvements to the city’s Christmas decorations and additions to the tree-lighting ceremony were also discussed. Watch the video at the bottom or click a link to view a portion of the meeting interesting to...
Plan to widen I-90 to go through CDA City Council
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A plan to widen and improve Interstate 90 between Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls will be outlined at tonight's Coeur d'Alene City Council meeting, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Erika Bowen, project manager with the Idaho Transportation Department, will explain efforts to...
Do you think the traffic of Spokane is getting worse?
Rising traffic congestion is an inescapable condition in large and growing metropolitan areas across the world. Everyone hates traffic congestion, and it keeps getting worse, in spite of attempted remedies. How do you think about the traffic of Spokane?
Goodbye smoke, WELCOME overdue Fall weather in the Friday forecast – Kris
We are tracking a strong storm system bringing rain, mountain snow and much cooler weather to the region starting Friday and continuing through Saturday. Walk the dog, bring in the patio furniture cushions and take care of any other outdoor chores in the morning. The rain will move into the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area around noon and continue through the evening. Gusty winds of up to 20 mph will help clear the wildfire smoke from the region. Temperatures will hit the lower to mid-50s early in the day and then drop into the 40s once the rain starts.
BOCC denies appeal for road validation
WALLACE — On Thursday morning, the Shoshone Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) decided not to overturn a recent decision by the board concerning the validation of the West Fork Pine Creek Road. The recent decision came after a public hearing in early September of a decision made by the...
NOAA says winter should be colder, wetter in the Northwest this year
SPOKANE, Wash.– The NOAA winter outlook is pointing towards a busy winter season in the Inland Northwest. The outlook gives us a 50% chance for colder and wetter (snowier) conditions in December, January and February. The odds for average conditions are 33% and the odds of warmer and drier than average weather are just 16%. NOAA NOAA For the third...
How to prepare your vehicle for colder conditions before winter arrives
SPOKANE, Wash. — The cold weather is returning to the Inland Northwest, which means drivers need to be more careful when roads get slick and icy. The real question is: is your vehicle ready? Austin Adair, a local mechanic, says being prepared for winter weather is important, and even recommends drivers get their cars inspected now before it’s too late....
Here are some fun fall events you and your family can enjoy in Spokane this year
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Ready for more fall events heading into Halloween weekend? This week, make plans to attend one of many events taking place across Spokane County. Cold and windy temperatures are expected for this weekend's forecast across Spokane. Rain is expected for Saturday morning. The second half of Saturday and Sunday is expected to be drier, but still cold with high temperatures in the upper 40s Saturday.
Spokane Valley runs into roadblock on police vehicle replacement plan
Spokane Valley has been unable to purchase replacement vehicles for its police fleet in 2022 due to supply chain disruptions, and prices have gone up nearly $10,000 for each model under 2023 pricing. However, the city council has decided to spend the extra money to reorder vehicles in order to...
Wilbur-Creston and Keller school districts cancel classes due to 'tragedy involving loss of lives'
KELLER, Wash. — The Wilbur-Creston (WCSD) and Keller school districts have announced that classes will be cancelled for Friday, Oct. 21. According to a message from Wilbur-Creston School District, a tragedy in the Keller community involving 'loss of lives' is the reason behind the cancellation. WCSD released the following...
Four security agencies patrol Spokane's Camp Hope, but at what cost?
It's Thursday afternoon, and Daniel Rose is settling into his regular 3 to 11 pm security shift at Camp Hope. It's a calm day at the East Central Spokane homeless encampment, which has an estimated 440 residents. As he sips an energy drink, Rose explains that he used to live at the camp, but recently moved into a clean and sober living facility. Jewels Helping Hands, the nonprofit that administers Camp Hope, hired him to do security work about three weeks ago.
