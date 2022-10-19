ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

First snowflakes of the season fall at local ski mountains

SPOKANE, Wash. – The first flakes of the season have fallen at local ski mountains.  Cameras show snow falling at Mt. Spokane and Schweitzer Mountain. Snow is expected in the higher elevations through the weekend as a strong system moves over the Inland Northwest.  Passes around 3,500-4,000 feet can expect accumulations between Friday night and early next week.  In lower...
KREM2

Expansion project at Spokane International Airport now underway

SPOKANE, Wash. — Now that air travel has picked up, the Spokane International Airport is seeing record numbers of travelers. To keep up with the demand and the growth in the area, the airport is expanding. In 2019, the Spokane International Airport saw record traffic of more than 4...
Shoshone News Press

VIDEO: Major storm hits Friday, here's how it impacts the weekend

Fall weather arrives Friday with an incoming storm bringing rain, wind, and high elevation snow to the Northwest. The arrival of the storm coincides with a 25-30 degree drop in temperatures from where the week started and a more fall-like weather pattern. Once it arrives, the wet, cool weather pattern is here for the foreseeable future.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Leave it to Beaver: Beaver gnaws on tree, blocks walking bridge into Riverfront Park

SPOKANE, Wash. — A beaver was causing havoc in Riverfront Park earlier on Wednesday. A beaver took down a tree, blocking the walking bridge that connects Riverfront Park to the Centennial Hotel near downtown Spokane. Josh Morrisey with Spokane Parks & Recreation said beavers are known to be in the area near the Spokane River. During this season, beavers seem...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

This October smoke could be the latest on record

SPOKANE, Wash — Air Quality on Wednesday spent most of the day hovering in the Orange AQI range, Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. That would not be a surprise in the summertime. In the past decade, the Inland Northwest has gotten used to a yearly invasion of wildfire smoke. In October however, a smoky day like this is unheard of. With...
KREM2

North Spokane businesses seeing substantial rise in crime

SPOKANE, Wash. — Rachel Gano and her husband opened Fluffy’s Candy store in north Spokane as a fun, business venture. “We were sitting in church one day and the sermon was 'Are you not doing something because you’re afraid?,' Gano said. "And so that’s how it started. We just wanted to create a fun place for people to come.”
dpgazette.com

Deer Park Prepares For Changing Seasons

As fall arrives the city is preparing for winter and wrapping up fair weather projects. Improvements to the city’s Christmas decorations and additions to the tree-lighting ceremony were also discussed. Watch the video at the bottom or click a link to view a portion of the meeting interesting to...
KREM2

Plan to widen I-90 to go through CDA City Council

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A plan to widen and improve Interstate 90 between Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls will be outlined at tonight's Coeur d'Alene City Council meeting, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Erika Bowen, project manager with the Idaho Transportation Department, will explain efforts to...
KXLY

Goodbye smoke, WELCOME overdue Fall weather in the Friday forecast – Kris

We are tracking a strong storm system bringing rain, mountain snow and much cooler weather to the region starting Friday and continuing through Saturday. Walk the dog, bring in the patio furniture cushions and take care of any other outdoor chores in the morning. The rain will move into the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area around noon and continue through the evening. Gusty winds of up to 20 mph will help clear the wildfire smoke from the region. Temperatures will hit the lower to mid-50s early in the day and then drop into the 40s once the rain starts.
Shoshone News Press

BOCC denies appeal for road validation

WALLACE — On Thursday morning, the Shoshone Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) decided not to overturn a recent decision by the board concerning the validation of the West Fork Pine Creek Road. The recent decision came after a public hearing in early September of a decision made by the...
KREM2

Here are some fun fall events you and your family can enjoy in Spokane this year

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Ready for more fall events heading into Halloween weekend? This week, make plans to attend one of many events taking place across Spokane County. Cold and windy temperatures are expected for this weekend's forecast across Spokane. Rain is expected for Saturday morning. The second half of Saturday and Sunday is expected to be drier, but still cold with high temperatures in the upper 40s Saturday.
inlander.com

Four security agencies patrol Spokane's Camp Hope, but at what cost?

It's Thursday afternoon, and Daniel Rose is settling into his regular 3 to 11 pm security shift at Camp Hope. It's a calm day at the East Central Spokane homeless encampment, which has an estimated 440 residents. As he sips an energy drink, Rose explains that he used to live at the camp, but recently moved into a clean and sober living facility. Jewels Helping Hands, the nonprofit that administers Camp Hope, hired him to do security work about three weeks ago.
