ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

Two Nashville protests take place on gender-affirming practices after recent VUMC backlash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two protests are taking place across Nashville Friday, rallying for and against transgender surgeries after recent backlash towards Vanderbilt University Medical Center's (VUMC) pediatric transgender clinic's gender-affirming practices. Protesters gathered against transphobia and to protect transgender lives at the War Memorial Plaza in Nashville. You...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville musicians applaud decision to ban smoking in bars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Musicians for a Smoke Free Tennessee are applauding Metro Council’s decision to ban smoking in all Nashville bars. Smoking and vaping will no longer be allowed in bars starting in March. The group says the decision feels like a true statement in support of...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

What's next for homeless camps across Nashville?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Community members continue to call for action when it comes to certain homeless camps across the city. A team of nonprofits, community stakeholders, and city leaders spent weeks developing a homeless encampment strategy plan. Outdoor Homelessness Encampment Strategy Draft by Sydney Keller on Scribd. Can't...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Commissioners debate noise complaints about Middle Tennessee church

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn.--Lawmakers in Wilson County are trying to figure out how to handle noise complaints from a local church. Some residents living near the church say they can hear the church events going on from miles away. During a meeting by the Wilson County Commission, Wilson County Deputy Chief Mike Owen stated of 41 noise complaints for the month of September, 22 have been about the church.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Former Republican state rep. of Hendersonville urges people to vote Democrat in election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Former state representative Randy Stamps, a Hendersonville Republican, is breaking with his party in the 5th District Congressional Race. He’s urging people to vote for Tennessee State Senator Heidi Campbell, a Nashville Democrat, in the race against GOP congressional nominee Andy Ogles, a Maury County Republican who currently serves as Maury County Mayor.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
fox17.com

New Dolly Parton mural revealed in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton now has a brand new mural in downtown Nashville. The mural lies on the wall of a downtown bar, Acme Feed & Seed. It was covered with a pink veil before it was revealed Friday around 4:30 p.m. This is the third...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville's Aerial Recovery helps people and needs support

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Recently we featured Nashville's Aerial Recovery for extracting 5,000 orphans and citizens out of the war zone in Ukraine to safe houses in other parts of the country. As amazing as that is, they haven’t stopped helping. It is an interesting humanitarian group mostly...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Hendersonville Police arrest two serial pick-pocketers

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Hendersonville Police arrest two serial pick-pocketers on Friday for stealing a woman's wallet at a grocery store and attempting to use it . The police department said they initially received a report on Oct. 20 around 10:30 a.m. that a victim was shopping in a grocery story when a Hispanic male engaged her in small talk.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville high school student charged for bringing two loaded guns to campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An 11th grade student has been charged with bringing two loaded guns to East Nashville Magnet High School Thursday. School resource officers (SROs) charged the 17-year-old with carrying two loaded pistols on campus after a Metro Schools Security canine conducting a random search found that there was something suspicious in the student's backpack, Metro Police reported.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Three Rutherford County students charged with threatening school safety

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three Rutherford County middle school students were charged with making false reports after allegedly threatening school safety, a school resource officer confirmed. The Rutherford County Sherriff's Office (RCSO) said the threats were made through social media posts. A 13-year-old girl who is a student...
fox17.com

Albino deer hit by car in Chapel Hill returns home

CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — An albino deer struck and killed by a car last winter has returned home to the community. The deer was known to many in Chapel Hill as "Ole Caney." He was nearly nine years old—a rare case for an albino deer, who seldom live to maturity.
CHAPEL HILL, TN
fox17.com

Police work to identify people involved in a La Vergne shooting at Walgreens

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Detectives are working to identify several people involved in a shooting at a La Vergne parking lot earlier this week. Officers were called to the Walgreens on Murfreesboro Road at Waldron Road on Oct. 16 when one individual began shooting at three other men around 10 a.m. that morning, according to police.
LA VERGNE, TN
fox17.com

20-year-old arrested after shootout in parking lot of midstate McDonald's leaves one dead

MURFREESBORO, Tenn.--The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) has arrested a 20-year-old in connection to the murder of a man outside a McDonald's last month. MPD reports Cameron Jordan was arrested at his workplace in La Vergne on Thursday for the murder of 24-year-old Kevin Washington. It is believed by investigators Washington and Jordan had an altercation outside of the restaurant on September 29 which led to the two men exchanging gunfire.
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy