WILSON COUNTY, Tenn.--Lawmakers in Wilson County are trying to figure out how to handle noise complaints from a local church. Some residents living near the church say they can hear the church events going on from miles away. During a meeting by the Wilson County Commission, Wilson County Deputy Chief Mike Owen stated of 41 noise complaints for the month of September, 22 have been about the church.

WILSON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO