Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
fox17.com
Two Nashville protests take place on gender-affirming practices after recent VUMC backlash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two protests are taking place across Nashville Friday, rallying for and against transgender surgeries after recent backlash towards Vanderbilt University Medical Center's (VUMC) pediatric transgender clinic's gender-affirming practices. Protesters gathered against transphobia and to protect transgender lives at the War Memorial Plaza in Nashville. You...
fox17.com
Nashville musicians applaud decision to ban smoking in bars
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Musicians for a Smoke Free Tennessee are applauding Metro Council’s decision to ban smoking in all Nashville bars. Smoking and vaping will no longer be allowed in bars starting in March. The group says the decision feels like a true statement in support of...
fox17.com
What's next for homeless camps across Nashville?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Community members continue to call for action when it comes to certain homeless camps across the city. A team of nonprofits, community stakeholders, and city leaders spent weeks developing a homeless encampment strategy plan. Outdoor Homelessness Encampment Strategy Draft by Sydney Keller on Scribd. Can't...
fox17.com
Commissioners debate noise complaints about Middle Tennessee church
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn.--Lawmakers in Wilson County are trying to figure out how to handle noise complaints from a local church. Some residents living near the church say they can hear the church events going on from miles away. During a meeting by the Wilson County Commission, Wilson County Deputy Chief Mike Owen stated of 41 noise complaints for the month of September, 22 have been about the church.
fox17.com
Former Republican state rep. of Hendersonville urges people to vote Democrat in election
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Former state representative Randy Stamps, a Hendersonville Republican, is breaking with his party in the 5th District Congressional Race. He’s urging people to vote for Tennessee State Senator Heidi Campbell, a Nashville Democrat, in the race against GOP congressional nominee Andy Ogles, a Maury County Republican who currently serves as Maury County Mayor.
fox17.com
New Dolly Parton mural revealed in downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton now has a brand new mural in downtown Nashville. The mural lies on the wall of a downtown bar, Acme Feed & Seed. It was covered with a pink veil before it was revealed Friday around 4:30 p.m. This is the third...
fox17.com
Waze report: Nashville traffic increased by over 20% but other areas saw higher rates
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Satellite navigation company Waze reports Nashville traffic has increased by over 20% this year but some other areas have seen larger increases. The traffic report compiled data from August 1, through October 16 this year compared to the same period last year. Nashville traffic increased by 20.8% this year...
fox17.com
First-ever Italian, luxurious Ferrari retailer opens up in Tennessee near BNA airport
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A luxurious Ferrari retailer has opened up its first location in Tennessee near Nashville International Airport. The official Ferrari dealer Prancing Horse of Nashville is located in Donelson, one exit from BNA. As Ferrari's newest dealer destination, they are here to serve guests for maintenance...
fox17.com
Mayor's office responds to street vendors frustrated over law making way through Metro
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In July, Mayor John Cooper banned vending across much of lower Broadway. Now, a new ordinance that would change city law is working its way through Metro Nashville Government. It would ban street vendors from setting up in these areas:. Between Union Street and Korean...
fox17.com
Nashville social club owner pleads guilty to crime involving 2016 campaign finance scheme
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville social club owner man pleaded guilty Wednesday to violating campaign finance laws to benefit a Tennessee candidate's 2016 campaign for U.S. Congress. According to court documents, 45-year-old Joshua Smith secretly and unlawfully funneled $67,000, also referred to as "soft money", from Tennessee State...
fox17.com
Nashville's Aerial Recovery helps people and needs support
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Recently we featured Nashville's Aerial Recovery for extracting 5,000 orphans and citizens out of the war zone in Ukraine to safe houses in other parts of the country. As amazing as that is, they haven’t stopped helping. It is an interesting humanitarian group mostly...
fox17.com
Hendersonville Police arrest two serial pick-pocketers
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Hendersonville Police arrest two serial pick-pocketers on Friday for stealing a woman's wallet at a grocery store and attempting to use it . The police department said they initially received a report on Oct. 20 around 10:30 a.m. that a victim was shopping in a grocery story when a Hispanic male engaged her in small talk.
fox17.com
Nashville high school student charged for bringing two loaded guns to campus
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An 11th grade student has been charged with bringing two loaded guns to East Nashville Magnet High School Thursday. School resource officers (SROs) charged the 17-year-old with carrying two loaded pistols on campus after a Metro Schools Security canine conducting a random search found that there was something suspicious in the student's backpack, Metro Police reported.
fox17.com
Three Rutherford County students charged with threatening school safety
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three Rutherford County middle school students were charged with making false reports after allegedly threatening school safety, a school resource officer confirmed. The Rutherford County Sherriff's Office (RCSO) said the threats were made through social media posts. A 13-year-old girl who is a student...
fox17.com
VIDEO: THP searches for information on Williamson County hit and run
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is working to find information on a hit-and-run crash that occurred in Williamson County on Oct. 15. Preliminary information indicates that a red Mercedes SUV, possibly a 2016 to 2020 GLA model, was involved in the hit-and-run crash, THP reports.
fox17.com
Albino deer hit by car in Chapel Hill returns home
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — An albino deer struck and killed by a car last winter has returned home to the community. The deer was known to many in Chapel Hill as "Ole Caney." He was nearly nine years old—a rare case for an albino deer, who seldom live to maturity.
fox17.com
Clarksville Police Department searching for man wanted on reckless endangerment
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public's help in finding a man wanted for reckless endangerment. The suspect, 21-year-old Shomari Moody, has felony warrants on file for reckless endangerment and evading arrest, CPD reports. Moody is 6'0" and weighs 150 pounds. He...
fox17.com
Police: Woman reportedly shot in vehicle in Antioch, pulls over to call 9-1-1
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman suffered a gunshot wound inside her vehicle in Antioch Thursday prompting her to pull over and call 9-1-1, officials confirmed. A spokesperson with Metro Police said there is no information on if there is a suspect at this time or if the injury may have been self-inflicted or accidental.
fox17.com
Police work to identify people involved in a La Vergne shooting at Walgreens
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Detectives are working to identify several people involved in a shooting at a La Vergne parking lot earlier this week. Officers were called to the Walgreens on Murfreesboro Road at Waldron Road on Oct. 16 when one individual began shooting at three other men around 10 a.m. that morning, according to police.
fox17.com
20-year-old arrested after shootout in parking lot of midstate McDonald's leaves one dead
MURFREESBORO, Tenn.--The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) has arrested a 20-year-old in connection to the murder of a man outside a McDonald's last month. MPD reports Cameron Jordan was arrested at his workplace in La Vergne on Thursday for the murder of 24-year-old Kevin Washington. It is believed by investigators Washington and Jordan had an altercation outside of the restaurant on September 29 which led to the two men exchanging gunfire.
