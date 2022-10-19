Read full article on original website
LSU football vs. Ole Miss: Score prediction, scouting report for CBS matchup
Another week, another tough matchup for LSU football. This week, No. 7 Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0 SEC) will travel to Baton Rouge to take on the Tigers (5-2, 3-1 SEC) in Tiger Stadium on Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS). LSU had its confidence boosted last Saturday in an explosive win over...
Brian Kelly rails on instant replay, says 'it's ruining the game' on radio show
BATON ROUGE — LSU football coach Brian Kelly railed on instant replays, declaring that "it's ruining the game" during his radio show on Thursday ahead of LSU's matchup against No. 7 Ole Miss on Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS). His proclamation came after being asked about why Harold Perkins' strip...
How close are LSU football cousins Malik Nabers and Jordan Allen? Just ask Tonya Nabers
BATON ROUGE - Tonya Nabers gets off work at 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays. But that's when her day job ends. Her real job as a mother and aunt has only begun. Every Thursday, Nabers drives an hour down I-10 from Lafayette to Baton Rouge to style the hair for her son Malik Nabers and nephew Jordan Allen. Both are LSU football players; Nabers is a sophomore wide receiver, while Allen is a freshman defensive back.
SEC football predictions: Can Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss get to 8-0 vs LSU? Will Alabama recover? | Adams
So many plays of significance occurred in Tennessee’s 52-49 victory over Alabama last week, it was impossible to comment on all of them. But it's not too late to back up to the last play of the first half when backup quarterback Joe Milton came off the bench to launch a Hail Mary into the Alabama end zone.
Bo Wallace remembers 2014 LSU, explains what Ole Miss football must do to avoid same fate
OXFORD − As baseball great Yogi Berra once said, it's like deja vu all over again. No. 7 Ole Miss football (7-0, 3-0 SEC) visits rival LSU (5-2, 3-1) at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge on Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS). With a road win against the two-loss Tigers, Ole Miss can start a season 8-0 for the first time since 1962.
LSU to vote on AD Scott Woodward contract extension, training facility renovations
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Board of Supervisors will vote on a contract extension for Athletic Director Scott Woodward and a proposed expansion of LSU's athletic training facilities on Friday, according to the board's meeting agenda. Woodward's deal, a six-year contract that he signed in May 2019, was set to...
Mississippi State football announces death of freshman offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football announced Wednesday that freshman offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland died suddenly. He was 18. Westmoreland was a native of Tupelo and attended Tupelo High School. Capt. Brett Watson of the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office told the Clarion Ledger that officials responded to a call at...
Louisiana woman tells '48 Hours': Millionaire husband had me kidnapped from Lafayette home
Schanda Handley was kidnapped at gunpoint from her own home in a plot officials say was orchestrated by her estranged husband. The two men hired by Lawrence Michael Handley to carry out the crime later drowned near Baton Rouge trying to evade police, according to court records. Schanda Handley's story,...
Louisiana proposes expanding list of exceptions to abortion ban
Louisiana has proposed adding one new condition to the list of medical diagnoses that permit a person to have an abortion under the state’s strict abortion ban. It comes after a woman complained publicly that she couldn’t terminate her compromised pregnancy. The state Department of Health quietly suggested...
Bayou Lafourche $96 million pump station project breaks ground in Donaldsonville
Gov. John Bel Edwards, along with members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation and several elected officials, celebrated the groundbreaking of the $96 million pump station capacity improvement project in Donaldsonville where Bayou Lafourche connects to the Mississippi River. The pump station will protect the drinking water supply for Ascension, Assumption,...
New pump station will triple fresh water flow to Bayou Lafourche, protect drinking water
A new pump station will be built in Donaldsonville which will triple the fresh water flow to Bayou Lafourche. A groundbreaking ceremony over three decades in the making was held Friday in Donaldsonville, where Bayou Lafourche meets the Mississippi River. The original price tag was $65 million, which ballooned into $96 million after regulatory hiccups stalled progress.
