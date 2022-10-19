ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altamonte Springs, FL

Man killed in Altamonte Springs apartment shooting

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hClXy_0ieJuuui00

, Fla. — A man was fatally shot in Altamonte Springs Monday night, police said Tuesday.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Around 9:30 p.m., Altamonte Springs police responded to Lake Villas Condominium in the 100 block of Maitland Avenue for shots fired inside one of the residences.

When officers arrived, they discovered an unresponsive man, identified as 42-year-old William Edward Burgs dead inside.

Detectives said this is believed to be an isolated incident, and the suspect was known to the victim.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to called Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441 or Crimeline.

See a map of the scene below:

Thieves blow up ATM, fail to get money A powerful explosion rocked an ATM in California, but the blast failed to yield any money for the would-be thieves. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Car crashes into Pine Hills home after shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s not just Halloween decorations that are strewn throughout The Groves mobile home park in Pine Hills, but the remnants of police tape. This comes after deputies found a man who had been shot inside a crashed car Thursday night. He later died. On...
PINE HILLS, FL
WESH

Man sentenced for deadly shooting outside Orlando building, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been sentenced for a deadly shooting in Orlando. According to court officials, Alberto Rivero-Milian was found guilty of first-degree murder with a firearm. Rivero-Milian was sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay $14,000 in restitution. The shooting occurred in...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Fatal shooting under investigation in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday night in Orange County. Deputies around 7:45 p.m. responded to the 6700 block of Stardust Lane for a car crash. Inside the vehicle, deputies found an adult male who had been shot, according to a news release.
villages-news.com

Brawl with boyfriend prompts another trip to jail after previous arrests

A woman’s brawl with her boyfriend prompted another trip to jail after previous arrests led to a probation sentence. Holly Marie Keightley, 46, of Lady Lake was jailed without bond Thursday at the Sumter County Detention Center. Her booking at the jail follows her arrest earlier this month after...
LADY LAKE, FL
click orlando

1 dead in Altamonte Springs homicide, police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Police are investigating a homicide Monday evening that left a 42-year-old man dead, according to a release by the Altamonte Springs Police Department. Police responded to the Lake Villas Condominiums near 126 Maitland Ave. Monday at about 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports about gunshots fired...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
villages-news.com

Man sentenced in intoxicated disturbance at wineshop in The Villages

A man has been sentenced in connection with an intoxicated disturbance at a wineshop in The Villages. Thomas Andrew Edel, 58, of Summerfield, appeared to be intoxicated and was asked several times Aug. 16 to leave The Corkscrew located on Main Street in Spanish Springs, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Employees said he had been in the establishment “multiple times throughout the day not purchasing anything just causing a disturbance,” the report said. He was “intoxicated” and “leaning on the bar for support.” In addition, his speech was slurred and he “would forget what he was talking about.” He was asked to leave multiple times, but refused.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WESH

FHP: 90-year-old man dies in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash in Orange County. In Orlando, a pickup truck crashed in the area of Orange Blossom Trail and State Road 414 around 11:50 a.m. The pickup truck was driving an outside lane and as...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Man killed, woman injured in Ocala shooting, suspect at large

OCALA, Fla. — A man was killed and a woman was injured after being shot in Ocala Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Just before 5:20 p.m., police received a call about two victims, identified only as a Black man and a Hispanic woman, who entered a hospital with gunshot wounds. The woman had a single gunshot wound to her hand and the man had multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
OCALA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
116K+
Followers
132K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy