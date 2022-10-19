Man killed in Altamonte Springs apartment shooting

, Fla. — A man was fatally shot in Altamonte Springs Monday night, police said Tuesday.

Around 9:30 p.m., Altamonte Springs police responded to Lake Villas Condominium in the 100 block of Maitland Avenue for shots fired inside one of the residences.

When officers arrived, they discovered an unresponsive man, identified as 42-year-old William Edward Burgs dead inside.

Detectives said this is believed to be an isolated incident, and the suspect was known to the victim.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to called Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441 or Crimeline.

