Read full article on original website
Related
Taiwo Awoniyi lifts Nottingham Forest off bottom after shocking Liverpool
For Nottingham Forest, this was one of those spectacular occasions worth the long wait. After 23 years outside the top flight, how they enjoyed giving Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool a bloody nose. Steve Cooper’s name reverberated around this throbbing stadium at the final whistle as supporters launched into a chorus of “Forest are back”. Taiwo Awoniyi, who was let go by Liverpool last year without making a first-team appearance, scored the only goal to earn Forest’s second Premier League win of the season and lift them off the bottom of the table.
FOX Sports
Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 31: Bernardo Silva
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Before the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Bernardo Silva was a star on the rise. His talent was undeniable, but with only a season of the Premier League under his belt — albeit a title-winning season — he wasn't considered on the same level as his Manchester City counterparts Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva.
Gerrard’s path to Liverpool job hits bump after Villa firing
It seemed the natural and seemingly logical next step in Steven Gerrard’s managerial journey, not that he would ever express it publicly himself. After a successful 3 ½ years in a pressure-cooker environment at Scottish giant Rangers, he would — many presumed — spend a few seasons coaching Aston Villa to build enough Premier League experience to be the fitting replacement for Jurgen Klopp at his beloved Liverpool.
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Man United at Chelsea without sanctioned Ronaldo
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Manchester United heads to Chelsea without Cristiano Ronaldo but with more confidence after an acclaimed performance beating Tottenham 2-0 in the Premier League midweek. Ronaldo refused to go on as a substitute and headed to the changing room before the end of the game. He was omitted from the squad for the trip to Stamford Bridge. Chelsea, in fourth, is one point and one place ahead of United. Second-placed Manchester City looks to bounce back from its first loss, at Liverpool last weekend, by beating Brighton at home. Liverpool has problems up front ahead of a trip to last-placed Nottingham Forest. Forward Darwin Nunez has a thigh injury and could join Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota on the sidelines. Everton hosts Crystal Palace also.
theScore
Aston Villa sack Steven Gerrard after ambitious project falls flat
Aston Villa dismissed Steven Gerrard as head coach following Thursday's demoralizing 3-0 defeat to Fulham. The 42-year-old's departure follows two busy transfer windows that featured the costly arrivals of Lucas Digne, Diego Carlos, and Philippe Coutinho; Coutinho was Gerrard's former teammate at Liverpool. "You know, and I know, that I...
Real Madrid star Karima Benzema in contention for top award in Dubai
The 34-year-old French international has been nominated in the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards' Best Men's Player of the Year category.
SB Nation
Man United 2-0 Tottenham: player ratings to the theme of islands
Whoo boy. Tottenham Hotspur got their asses BEAT on Wednesday at Manchester United. Theater of Dreams? More like Theater of Reams, amirite?. OK, it wasn’t quite that bad. But lord, it wasn’t good. Tottenham basically laid an egg in Manchester, putting out one of, if not the, worst overall performances we’ve seen out of them this season. Losing at Manchester United isn’t unexpected — heck, it’s practically par for Spurs — and this is only their second loss of the season. Spurs are still in third place, but I think we all expected them to put up more of a fight than what we saw on Wednesday.
BBC
Lionel Messi: Five things we learned from new BBC film
Watch Messi on BBC iPlayer from Saturday, 22 October. Lionel Messi is arguably the best player to ever lace up a pair of football boots. At 35, the Argentina forward has won almost every accolade in the game. He has won the Ballon d'Or - awarded to the world's best player - a record seven times and also won the Fifa Best Men's Player award once.
ESPN
Under-pressure Juventus cruise to 4-0 win over Empoli
Two goals by midfielder Adrien Rabiot helped Juventus crush Empoli 4-0 at the Allianz Stadium on Friday, as Massimiliano Allegri's team won two consecutive Serie A games for the first time this season. Juventus, who grabbed a 1-0 derby victory at Torino last time out, moved up one place to...
Reports Of Manchester City Move For Giorgi Scalvini Are 'Premature', Claims Agent
Only recently has Giorgi Scalvini been linked to a move to Premier League champions, Manchester City or Atletico Madrid, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
FOX Sports
Women's World Cup Draw: USWNT-Netherlands headlines 10 must-see matches
The men’s World Cup is just around the corner, and the women’s event isn’t far behind. It certainly feels closer now, after the draw for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup was held on Saturday in Auckland, New Zealand. Here are the 10 must-watch group stage...
Gerrard under more pressure after Villa loses 3-0 at Fulham
LONDON (AP) — Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard was taunted by Fulham fans after his team’s 3-0 loss in the Premier League on Thursday. “Sacked in the morning,” sang sections of the Craven Cottage crowd after strikes from Harrison Reed and Aleksandar Mitrovic, as well as an own goal from Tyrone Mings.
Graham Potter Provides Update On Reece James
Chelsea manager Graham Potter has provided an update on his injured right-back Reece James.
SB Nation
Report: FA Will Not Investigate Klopp Comments On Sportswashing Clubs
Jürgen Klopp created a bit of a media storm last week before Liverpool faced Manchester City at Anfield. The German manager made comments, and not for the first time, about the unmatchable spending power of clubs that are owned by states for the purposes of sportswashing. “What does Liverpool...
World Cup fans could bring political tensions to quiet Qatar
Qatar is a devoutly apolitical place, with speech and assembly heavily restricted and a large population of foreign workers who could lose their livelihoods if they cause a stir. But that could change next month, when an estimated 1.2 million soccer fans descend on the tiny Gulf Arab nation for...
BBC
Les Ferdinand: FA diversity code 'made no difference' in helping black players get jobs in football
QPR director of football Les Ferdinand says the FA's Football Leadership Diversity Code has "made no difference whatsoever" in helping black players get jobs in the game. A new report shows that while 43% of Premier League and 34% of English Football League players are black, only 4.4% of managers are black.
Soccer-European game is not sustainable, says Super League backer
MUNICH, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Bernd Reichart, CEO of the company backing a proposed Super League, said on Wednesday that European football is losing its leading role in world sport and that clubs are not maximising their potential under the current system.
Comments / 0