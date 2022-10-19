Read full article on original website
49ers fans erupt after San Francisco swings big with Christian McCaffrey trade
The San Francisco 49ers have done it. They have just won the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes, landing the talented running back via a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Stunner: Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in...
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey traded to 49ers in blockbuster deal
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Carolina Panthers have traded running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for multiple draft picks. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has shared the 49ers will be sending a second-round pick in 2023, a third-round pick in 2023, and a fourth-round pick in 2023. Plus, a fifth-rounder in 2024 in exchange for the Pro Bowl running back.
Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. Commanders
The Green Bay Packers are aiming to return to the win column when they travel to Maryland to face the rejuvenated Washington Commanders at FedExField in Week 7. The Packers are coming off back-to-back losses and hope to win and stay in second place in the NFC North. Here are our Green Bay Packers Week 7 predictions as they take on the Commanders.
3 clear reasons Christian McCaffrey trade turns 49ers into NFC favorites
The San Francisco 49ers’ trade for running back Christian McCaffrey was an all-in effort to right a ship that had nearly run aground. That’s mainly due to a litany of injury issues and a faltering offense. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch feel the squad is talented enough to win the Super Bowl in 2022. This McCaffrey signing is their attempt to get the team over the hump. We’ll try to look at three reasons why this Christian McCaffrey trade does make the 49ers NFC favorites.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s official status for Week 7 vs. Jets revealed
Word on who will start under center for the Denver Broncos on Sunday is still up in the air. Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, quarterback Russell Wilson will be a game-time decision, listed as questionable ahead of the team’s Week 7 showdown against the New York Jets. Wilson...
Russell Wilson could lose one of his top targets amid trade rumors
The Denver Broncos are struggling on offense through the first six games of the 2022 season, and the team needs to do everything it can to get quarterback Russell Wilson on track. However, even though the team has yet to hit its offensive stride, one of their receivers is starting...
5 head coaches on the hot seat ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline
The 2022 NFL season is a season of “parity.” Translation: most NFL teams stink this season. There are only six out of 16 AFC teams over .500 heading into Week 7 and just four out of 16 in the NFC. With all these lackluster records a third of the way through the season, it’s time to take a look at the NFL coach hot seat. With the trade deadline looming on November 1, several NFL coaches need to be worried about their jobs. Here are the five head coaches on the hottest NFL hot seat as that crucial deadline nears.
3 Chiefs most responsible for Week 6 loss vs. Bills
The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for their upcoming Week 7 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. And while much of the attention will be focused towards that upcoming matchup now, it’s clear the Chiefs are lamenting a missed opportunity to get a leg up on their top competitor in the AFC in Week 6 when they suffered a 24-20 loss at the hands of the Buffalo Bills.
New York Giants: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. Jaguars
Strange as it may seem, the New York Giants are among the best teams in football as they enter Week 7. They will travel to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. A win here can inch them closer to the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East. Here are our […] The post New York Giants: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Saquon Barkley fans flames of Odell Beckham Jr. ‘family reunion’ in New York
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has once again hinted at a potential reunion with the New York Giants. This time it came during a Twitter interaction with running back Saquon Barkley. In what has become a common practice between Beckham Jr. and Barkley, the two former teammates responded...
Deion Sanders will love Urban Meyer’s bold prediction
Jackson State Football head coach Deion Sanders has impressed plenty of people around the college football world with his coaching. Sanders was the subject of discussion on FOX’s college football show, and he received lofty praise from both Urban Meyer and Reggie Bush, per FOX College Football on Twitter. “I’ve been friends with Deion for […] The post Deion Sanders will love Urban Meyer’s bold prediction appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jackson State football star Shedeur Sanders’ reaction to Heisman Trophy hype
Shedeur Sanders a Heisman Trophy candidate? The Jackson State football star quarterback has legitimately been one of the best signal-callers in the nation for the undefeated Tigers, jumpstarting the hype train for college football’s most prestigious individual player award. In an interview with Michael Strahan on Fox, Sanders was asked about the Heisman Trophy hype. […] The post Jackson State football star Shedeur Sanders’ reaction to Heisman Trophy hype appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Chiefs vs. 49ers prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022
It’s a Super Bowl 54 rematch as the Kansas City Chiefs face off with the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California. It’s time to deliver our NFL odds series, where we make a Chiefs-49ers prediction and pick. Last weekend, the Chiefs lost 24-20 to...
2022 NFL Week 7 Predictions: Upset picks, betting locks, and more
Establish the Pass Podcast Episode 254 – Blake Lovell and Dillon Reagan dive into their predictions for Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season, including their game of the week (the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face-off for the first time since Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid took home the Lombardi Trophy over Kyle Shanahan’s Niners in Super Bowl 54), betting locks of the week (Blake looks to continue his winning ways with the 7-point favorite Dallas Cowboys as they host the 1-4 Detroit Lions, while Dillon hopes to get back in the win column with the New England Patriots (-7.5), whose defense is starting to come together as they prepare for a hapless Chicago Bears offense), and upsets of the week (the New York Jets have a chance to extend their record to 5-2 with a slight upset against the spiraling Denver Broncos, while the New York Giants (+3) likely don’t view themselves as underdogs as they travel to Jacksonville to take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars).
Chase Claypool: 3 best destinations for Steelers WR ahead of NFL trade deadline
With the Pittsburgh Steelers in the midst of a rebuild, wide receiver Chase Claypool has had his name floated in trade rumors ahead of the NFL trade deadline. At 2-4, the Steelers are reportedly willing to listen to offers on Claypool in order to better position themselves to contend in the future. The 24-year-old is […] The post Chase Claypool: 3 best destinations for Steelers WR ahead of NFL trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Commanders’ final Carson Wentz injury decision ahead of Colts, Eagles revenge games
The Washington Commanders placed quarterback Carson Wentz on injured reserve, per Adam Schefter. Schefter pointed out that Wentz’s injured reserve placement means he will miss revenge games against his former teams in the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts. It was already known that Carson Wentz was set to miss 4-6 weeks of action. But nothing […] The post Commanders’ final Carson Wentz injury decision ahead of Colts, Eagles revenge games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
How to Watch Lions vs. Cowboys Week 7
How to watch, stream Detroit Lions versus Dallas Cowboys.
Landon Collins set to give Giants defense a boost in Week 7
The New York Giants are rolling to start the year. Off the back of a stout defense and solid offense, the G-men have burst out to a 5-1 record to start the year. If not for the Philadelphia Eagles’ 6-0 start, they would be leading their division. This is easily the best start the team has had in the last few years.
Odell Beckham Jr’s return date pushed back amid Chiefs, Packers interest
The saga of Odell Beckham Jr’s free agency continues to this day. The star wide receiver is the most sought-after FA in the market, and for good reason. However, Beckham’s injury status hinders his ability to sign with any team he pleases. As a result, rumors have dragged out over the last few weeks. As […] The post Odell Beckham Jr’s return date pushed back amid Chiefs, Packers interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers make huge Sammy Watkins move before Week 7
The Green Bay Packers activated WR Sammy Watkins from the injured reserve, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Fowler adds that Watkins could have a limited role upon his return. Sammy Watkins had reeled in 6 receptions for 111 yards prior to his injury. He played a pivotal role in a Packers’ early-season win over the bears, reeling in 3 catches for just shy of 100 yards. His presence will provide Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ offense with a valuable weapon in the receiving core.
