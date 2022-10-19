ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey traded to 49ers in blockbuster deal

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Carolina Panthers have traded running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for multiple draft picks. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has shared the 49ers will be sending a second-round pick in 2023, a third-round pick in 2023, and a fourth-round pick in 2023. Plus, a fifth-rounder in 2024 in exchange for the Pro Bowl running back.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. Commanders

The Green Bay Packers are aiming to return to the win column when they travel to Maryland to face the rejuvenated Washington Commanders at FedExField in Week 7. The Packers are coming off back-to-back losses and hope to win and stay in second place in the NFC North. Here are our Green Bay Packers Week 7 predictions as they take on the Commanders.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

3 clear reasons Christian McCaffrey trade turns 49ers into NFC favorites

The San Francisco 49ers’ trade for running back Christian McCaffrey was an all-in effort to right a ship that had nearly run aground. That’s mainly due to a litany of injury issues and a faltering offense. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch feel the squad is talented enough to win the Super Bowl in 2022. This McCaffrey signing is their attempt to get the team over the hump. We’ll try to look at three reasons why this Christian McCaffrey trade does make the 49ers NFC favorites.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

5 head coaches on the hot seat ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline

The 2022 NFL season is a season of “parity.” Translation: most NFL teams stink this season. There are only six out of 16 AFC teams over .500 heading into Week 7 and just four out of 16 in the NFC. With all these lackluster records a third of the way through the season, it’s time to take a look at the NFL coach hot seat. With the trade deadline looming on November 1, several NFL coaches need to be worried about their jobs. Here are the five head coaches on the hottest NFL hot seat as that crucial deadline nears.
WASHINGTON STATE
ClutchPoints

3 Chiefs most responsible for Week 6 loss vs. Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for their upcoming Week 7 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. And while much of the attention will be focused towards that upcoming matchup now, it’s clear the Chiefs are lamenting a missed opportunity to get a leg up on their top competitor in the AFC in Week 6 when they suffered a 24-20 loss at the hands of the Buffalo Bills.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

New York Giants: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. Jaguars

Strange as it may seem, the New York Giants are among the best teams in football as they enter Week 7. They will travel to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. A win here can inch them closer to the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East. Here are our […] The post New York Giants: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Deion Sanders will love Urban Meyer’s bold prediction

Jackson State Football head coach Deion Sanders has impressed plenty of people around the college football world with his coaching. Sanders was the subject of discussion on FOX’s college football show, and he received lofty praise from both Urban Meyer and Reggie Bush, per FOX College Football on Twitter. “I’ve been friends with Deion for […] The post Deion Sanders will love Urban Meyer’s bold prediction appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSON, MS
ClutchPoints

Jackson State football star Shedeur Sanders’ reaction to Heisman Trophy hype

Shedeur Sanders a Heisman Trophy candidate? The Jackson State football star quarterback has legitimately been one of the best signal-callers in the nation for the undefeated Tigers, jumpstarting the hype train for college football’s most prestigious individual player award. In an interview with Michael Strahan on Fox, Sanders was asked about the Heisman Trophy hype. […] The post Jackson State football star Shedeur Sanders’ reaction to Heisman Trophy hype appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSON, MS
ClutchPoints

2022 NFL Week 7 Predictions: Upset picks, betting locks, and more

Establish the Pass Podcast Episode 254 – Blake Lovell and Dillon Reagan dive into their predictions for Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season, including their game of the week (the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face-off for the first time since Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid took home the Lombardi Trophy over Kyle Shanahan’s Niners in Super Bowl 54), betting locks of the week (Blake looks to continue his winning ways with the 7-point favorite Dallas Cowboys as they host the 1-4 Detroit Lions, while Dillon hopes to get back in the win column with the New England Patriots (-7.5), whose defense is starting to come together as they prepare for a hapless Chicago Bears offense), and upsets of the week (the New York Jets have a chance to extend their record to 5-2 with a slight upset against the spiraling Denver Broncos, while the New York Giants (+3) likely don’t view themselves as underdogs as they travel to Jacksonville to take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars).
ClutchPoints

Chase Claypool: 3 best destinations for Steelers WR ahead of NFL trade deadline

With the Pittsburgh Steelers in the midst of a rebuild, wide receiver Chase Claypool has had his name floated in trade rumors ahead of the NFL trade deadline. At 2-4, the Steelers are reportedly willing to listen to offers on Claypool in order to better position themselves to contend in the future. The 24-year-old is […] The post Chase Claypool: 3 best destinations for Steelers WR ahead of NFL trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Commanders’ final Carson Wentz injury decision ahead of Colts, Eagles revenge games

The Washington Commanders placed quarterback Carson Wentz on injured reserve, per Adam Schefter. Schefter pointed out that Wentz’s injured reserve placement means he will miss revenge games against his former teams in the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts. It was already known that Carson Wentz was set to miss 4-6 weeks of action. But nothing […] The post Commanders’ final Carson Wentz injury decision ahead of Colts, Eagles revenge games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr’s return date pushed back amid Chiefs, Packers interest

The saga of Odell Beckham Jr’s free agency continues to this day. The star wide receiver is the most sought-after FA in the market, and for good reason. However, Beckham’s injury status hinders his ability to sign with any team he pleases. As a result, rumors have dragged out over the last few weeks. As […] The post Odell Beckham Jr’s return date pushed back amid Chiefs, Packers interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Packers make huge Sammy Watkins move before Week 7

The Green Bay Packers activated WR Sammy Watkins from the injured reserve, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Fowler adds that Watkins could have a limited role upon his return. Sammy Watkins had reeled in 6 receptions for 111 yards prior to his injury. He played a pivotal role in a Packers’ early-season win over the bears, reeling in 3 catches for just shy of 100 yards. His presence will provide Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ offense with a valuable weapon in the receiving core.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
116K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy