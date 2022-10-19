The S&P/ASX200 was lower today, dropping 81.30 points or 1.20%. The fall came after an unenthusiastic night at wall street. The small ordinaries index, too, was treading in the same zone with a registered fall of 2.13% at 1:30 pm today. Despite the gloom that had engulfed the market today, some of the penny stocks were rocketing, defying the broader market movement. The stocks in focus are Tombador Iron (ASX:TI1), Icon Energy (ASX:ICN), MGC Pharmaceuticals (ASX:MXC).

2 DAYS AGO