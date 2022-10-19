Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Why Super Micro (SMCI) stock price jumped today at market open?
The SMCI stock jumped over 15 per cent soon after the US market opened on Thursday. The company released its Q1 FY23 preliminary results on October 19. Super Micro Computer expects to exceed its prior financial guidance in the first quarter. The stocks of the information technology firm Super Micro...
kalkinemedia.com
Stock Market
The ASX 200 benchmark index closed down today (21 October), losing 49.90 points or 0.74% to end at 6,680.80 points.
kalkinemedia.com
5 TSX dividend stocks to explore amid high inflation & recession fears
In Q2 2022, the net earnings for Fortis Inc. were C$ 284 million compared to C$ 253 million in Q2 2021. The total long-term debt of Hydro One Limited was decreased to C$ 13,018 million compared to C$ 13,620 million. On October 20, 2022, the stock price of Waste Connections...
kalkinemedia.com
Should you explore these TSX industrial stocks in Q4 2022?
In Q2 2022, the total reported revenues of Canadian National were C$ 4,344 million. The EPS of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited to the shareholders is at C$ 2.88. The stock price of Waste Connections grew by 11.34 per cent within a span of 12 months. Entering 2022 brought hopes for...
kalkinemedia.com
Canadian equity markets continue to plummet, loonie declines
The S&P/TSX Composite Index continued to decline on Thursday, October 20, as the industrial and financial sectors declined significantly by 2.14 per cent and 1.18 per cent respectively. The primary Canadian equity index lost 95.11 points or 0.5 per cent and closed at 18,579.29. However, sectors like energy and information...
kalkinemedia.com
US stocks close the week on a positive note; SNAP, VZ decline
Wall Street ended with sharp gains on Friday, October 21, with all three major indices notching strong weekly gains, as optimism over the third quarter earnings so far has lifted the market spirits. The S&P 500 rose 2.37 per cent to 3,752.75. The Dow Jones was up 2.47 per cent...
kalkinemedia.com
Which ASX penny stocks outperformed the market on October 20? | Kalkine Media
The S&P/ASX200 was lower today, dropping 81.30 points or 1.20%. The fall came after an unenthusiastic night at wall street. The small ordinaries index, too, was treading in the same zone with a registered fall of 2.13% at 1:30 pm today. Despite the gloom that had engulfed the market today, some of the penny stocks were rocketing, defying the broader market movement. The stocks in focus are Tombador Iron (ASX:TI1), Icon Energy (ASX:ICN), MGC Pharmaceuticals (ASX:MXC).
kalkinemedia.com
US stocks close lower on cautious guidance; NFLX, ASML rise
Wall Street indices snapped their two-day rally on Wednesday, October 19, as investors assessed the mixed earnings from the big companies while focusing on the cautious outlook from the companies. The S&P 500 fell 0.67 per cent to 3,695.16. The Dow Jones was down 0.33 per cent to 30,423.81. The...
kalkinemedia.com
5 TSX stocks to watch as Canada’s latest inflation numbers are out
In Q2 2022, Loblaw’s revenue grew to C$ 12,847 million. In August, the TD Bank announced it would acquire Cowen Inc. As of July 31, 2022, Toronto-Dominion Bank’s total assets increased to C$ 1,840.8 billion. The inflation rate cooled down to 6.9 per cent, revealed a Statistics Canada...
kalkinemedia.com
How are Zip’s (ASX:ZIP) shares trading after quarterly update?
Zip shares were trading at AU$0.65 per share, down 0.77% on ASX today at 1.33 PM AEDT. On 20 October, Zip announced its Q1FY23 results for the three months ending 30 September 2022. The group's quarterly sales rose 19% from the previous year. Zip Co Limited’s (ASX: ZIP) shares were...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media explores five small-cap stocks to watch in Q4
Talos Energy, Inc. (NYSE: TALO) intends to report its Q3 FY22 earnings results on November 2. Net product revenue of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals rose 57.7 per cent YoY . Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) would release its financial results for Q4 FY22 and fiscal 2022 on November 10. Small-cap stocks are...
kalkinemedia.com
Why are Megaport’s (ASX:MP1) shares on trading halt?
Megaport has announced a temporary pause in trading today. The company has announced a trading halt pending an announcement. Shares of Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) have been placed on a temporary halt pending an announcement “Trading in the securities of the entity will be temporarily paused pending a further announcement,” Megaport said in an ASX filing earlier on Thursday. Shares of Megaport last (at 11:26 AM AEST) traded at AU$6.18, down 6.51% on Thursday.
kalkinemedia.com
Northern Star's (ASX:NST) shares slip after September quarter update
Northern Star released its operational and financial results for the September 2022 quarter yesterday. Northern Star’s shares were trading at AU$7.90 each, down 1.68% at 12.32 PM AEDT. Northern Star Resources Ltd (ASX:NST) shares were trading lower on Thursday, a day after releasing a quarterly update on its operation...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 likely to fall; Blackmores, Healius, Perpetual’s AGMs today
Australian shares are expected to open lower on Wednesday. The latest SPI futures indicate that the ASX 200 would open 60 points or 0.9% lower. On Wednesday, the benchmark index ended 0.3% higher at 6,800.1 points. Australian shares are expected to open lower on Wednesday, tracking weak cues from Wall...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : ASX 200 likely to fall; Wall Street dips on rate concerns | Kalkine Media
Australian shares are poised to end the week on a lower note following volatile overnight trading on Wall Street. The market sentiment was down amidst concerns surrounding aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. Meanwhile, muted iron ore prices are expected to dent domestic mining shares.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: ASX plunges 0.79% | Allkem reports $298m revenue for the September quarter
The Australian sharemarket opened flat today. The ASX200 index was lower, dropping 0.79 per cent. ASX All Ordinaries index was also lower, dropping 0.73 per cent. Meanwhile, the volatility index, the A-VIX, was sharply lower today morning, dropping 6.12 per cent. Watch this video for the latest Australian market commentary, stock market news, business news and more.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media explores TSX stocks to explore in a bearish market trend
As of June 30, 2022, the reported revenue for TransAlta Renewables Inc. was C$ 139 million. On September 27, 2022, Royal Bank of Canada announced its acquisition of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC. Cargojet's total revenues for Q2 2022 were C$ 246.6 million. In recent months, the Canadian economy has gone...
kalkinemedia.com
Redbubble’s (ASX:RBL) share price falls 23% on quarterly update
Redbubble reported a 7% fall in its gross profit for the September quarter. During the quarter, the company posted EBIT loss of AU$17 million. Redbubble cash balance has fallen from AU$89.1 million to AU$74.9 million on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Shares of Australian retailer Redbubble Limited (ASX:RBL) were heading south on...
kalkinemedia.com
How have these five ASX stocks fared lately?
The ASX 200 closed 1.02% lower at 6,730.70 points on Thursday (20 October 2022). Nine out of eleven significant sectors closed in the red. The Information Technology sector marked the highest fall of 3.76%. The Australian stock market benchmark index S&P/ASX 200 closed in the red on Thursday (20 October...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 falls at open; Megaport falls over 3%
Australian shares opened flat on Friday. The ASX 200 fell in opening trade, slipping 4.10 points to 6,726.60. On Thursday, the benchmark index ended 1% lower at 6,817.5 points. Australian shares opened flat on Friday after Wall Street closed lower in overnight trade on hawkish comments from US policymakers, offsetting...
Comments / 0