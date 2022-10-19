Read full article on original website
49ers fans erupt after San Francisco swings big with Christian McCaffrey trade
The San Francisco 49ers have done it. They have just won the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes, landing the talented running back via a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Stunner: Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in...
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey traded to 49ers in blockbuster deal
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Carolina Panthers have traded running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for multiple draft picks. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has shared the 49ers will be sending a second-round pick in 2023, a third-round pick in 2023, and a fourth-round pick in 2023. Plus, a fifth-rounder in 2024 in exchange for the Pro Bowl running back.
3 clear reasons Christian McCaffrey trade turns 49ers into NFC favorites
The San Francisco 49ers’ trade for running back Christian McCaffrey was an all-in effort to right a ship that had nearly run aground. That’s mainly due to a litany of injury issues and a faltering offense. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch feel the squad is talented enough to win the Super Bowl in 2022. This McCaffrey signing is their attempt to get the team over the hump. We’ll try to look at three reasons why this Christian McCaffrey trade does make the 49ers NFC favorites.
Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. Commanders
The Green Bay Packers are aiming to return to the win column when they travel to Maryland to face the rejuvenated Washington Commanders at FedExField in Week 7. The Packers are coming off back-to-back losses and hope to win and stay in second place in the NFC North. Here are our Green Bay Packers Week 7 predictions as they take on the Commanders.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s official status for Week 7 vs. Jets revealed
Word on who will start under center for the Denver Broncos on Sunday is still up in the air. Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, quarterback Russell Wilson will be a game-time decision, listed as questionable ahead of the team’s Week 7 showdown against the New York Jets. Wilson...
Russell Wilson could lose one of his top targets amid trade rumors
The Denver Broncos are struggling on offense through the first six games of the 2022 season, and the team needs to do everything it can to get quarterback Russell Wilson on track. However, even though the team has yet to hit its offensive stride, one of their receivers is starting...
3 Chiefs most responsible for Week 6 loss vs. Bills
The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for their upcoming Week 7 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. And while much of the attention will be focused towards that upcoming matchup now, it’s clear the Chiefs are lamenting a missed opportunity to get a leg up on their top competitor in the AFC in Week 6 when they suffered a 24-20 loss at the hands of the Buffalo Bills.
Chase Claypool: 3 best destinations for Steelers WR ahead of NFL trade deadline
With the Pittsburgh Steelers in the midst of a rebuild, wide receiver Chase Claypool has had his name floated in trade rumors ahead of the NFL trade deadline. At 2-4, the Steelers are reportedly willing to listen to offers on Claypool in order to better position themselves to contend in the future. The 24-year-old is […] The post Chase Claypool: 3 best destinations for Steelers WR ahead of NFL trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
5 head coaches on the hot seat ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline
The 2022 NFL season is a season of “parity.” Translation: most NFL teams stink this season. There are only six out of 16 AFC teams over .500 heading into Week 7 and just four out of 16 in the NFC. With all these lackluster records a third of the way through the season, it’s time to take a look at the NFL coach hot seat. With the trade deadline looming on November 1, several NFL coaches need to be worried about their jobs. Here are the five head coaches on the hottest NFL hot seat as that crucial deadline nears.
Saquon Barkley fans flames of Odell Beckham Jr. ‘family reunion’ in New York
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has once again hinted at a potential reunion with the New York Giants. This time it came during a Twitter interaction with running back Saquon Barkley. In what has become a common practice between Beckham Jr. and Barkley, the two former teammates responded...
New York Giants: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. Jaguars
Strange as it may seem, the New York Giants are among the best teams in football as they enter Week 7. They will travel to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. A win here can inch them closer to the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East. Here are our […] The post New York Giants: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deion Sanders will love Urban Meyer’s bold prediction
Jackson State Football head coach Deion Sanders has impressed plenty of people around the college football world with his coaching. Sanders was the subject of discussion on FOX’s college football show, and he received lofty praise from both Urban Meyer and Reggie Bush, per FOX College Football on Twitter. “I’ve been friends with Deion for […] The post Deion Sanders will love Urban Meyer’s bold prediction appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Commanders’ final Carson Wentz injury decision ahead of Colts, Eagles revenge games
The Washington Commanders placed quarterback Carson Wentz on injured reserve, per Adam Schefter. Schefter pointed out that Wentz’s injured reserve placement means he will miss revenge games against his former teams in the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts. It was already known that Carson Wentz was set to miss 4-6 weeks of action. But nothing […] The post Commanders’ final Carson Wentz injury decision ahead of Colts, Eagles revenge games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
George Kittle reacts to monster 49ers trade for Christian McCaffrey
The San Francisco rocked the NFL world on Thursday night after news broke that they had agreed to a blockbuster trade deal with the Carolina Panthers for star running back Christian McCaffrey. This is going to be a landscape-shifting move, no doubt, as the 49ers all of a sudden emerge as a favorite to go all the way this year.
Landon Collins set to give Giants defense a boost in Week 7
The New York Giants are rolling to start the year. Off the back of a stout defense and solid offense, the G-men have burst out to a 5-1 record to start the year. If not for the Philadelphia Eagles’ 6-0 start, they would be leading their division. This is easily the best start the team has had in the last few years.
Patriots vs. Bears Week 7: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Odds
The Patriots host the Bears on Monday Night Football in a game that could have historic NFL significance.
Odell Beckham Jr’s return date pushed back amid Chiefs, Packers interest
The saga of Odell Beckham Jr’s free agency continues to this day. The star wide receiver is the most sought-after FA in the market, and for good reason. However, Beckham’s injury status hinders his ability to sign with any team he pleases. As a result, rumors have dragged out over the last few weeks. As […] The post Odell Beckham Jr’s return date pushed back amid Chiefs, Packers interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson injury update a brutal blow to Broncos before Week 7
On Friday, Russell Wilson was listed as a gametime decision by the Denver Broncos ahead of their Week 7 game against the New York Jets. On Saturday, the Broncos made a final decision on Wilson’s status for the game, per James Palmer of NFL Network. Palmer said, “Russell Wilson is out for Sunday vs. the […] The post Russell Wilson injury update a brutal blow to Broncos before Week 7 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
How to Watch Lions vs. Cowboys Week 7
How to watch, stream Detroit Lions versus Dallas Cowboys.
NFL Odds: Jets vs. Broncos prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022
Two teams going in opposite directions will meet up on the gridiron as the New York Jets travel to the Mile High City to take on the Denver Broncos. Join us for our NFL odds series where our Jets-Broncos prediction and pick will be revealed. Who could’ve thunk of it,...
