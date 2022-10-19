Read full article on original website
Fox 19
The Banks apartments sold for $90 million to developer with ties to Reds
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The sale of a luxury apartment complex that anchors The Banks finalized Friday. Crawford Hoying purchased The Current at The Banks for $89.7 million. Radius at The Banks is part of the sale as well and will be closed as a separate transaction in the near future.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Parks, sponsors to give away free trees to homeowners
CINCINNATI — City officials, parks leaders and program sponsors will help distribute free trees to Cincinnati homeowners this weekend. For the last 35 years, Cincinnati Parks’ Fall ReLeaf program has grown, improved and sustained the canopy coverage of our city. Homeowners will be have a choice of a...
dayton.com
Restaurant brand, new to Dayton area, will build on Meijer land in Kettering
KETTERING — A restaurant new to the Dayton-area market with aims on Ohio expansion is planned for a vacant outlot next to the Meijer store in Kettering. Taco John’s plans to open next year on Wilmington Pike, according to Meritage Hospitality Group, a franchisee for the Wyoming-based restaurant business.
daytonlocal.com
Holiday in Lights moves to new location
The Alleen Company and Warren County Park District announce Holiday in Lights show and 5K move to Armco Park in Warren County. The Alleen Company and Warren County Park District are thrilled to announce the Holiday in Lights show and 5K will continue and its new home is Armco Park in Warren County! The Holiday in Lights show, a local tradition now in its 33rd year, is an outdoor drive-through light display that runs from Friday, November 18th through Friday, December 30th. The Holiday in Lights 5K will be held November 19th.
WLWT 5
How to dispose of your yard waste in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — The leaves are falling and many of us have been out in our yards raking during our free time. Did you know that Cincinnati offers no-cost yard waste pickup for residents inside city limits? Yard waste pickup for the city of Cincinnati happens every two weeks and coincides with your recycling pickup day.
WKRC
Fischer Homes to open 2 new Greater Cincinnati communities
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Work is underway on two new communities by Fischer Homes, Greater Cincinnati’s largest homebuilder. The homebuilder will open Oaks of Eastgate in Batavia and Summerlyn Farms in Lebanon. Brian Johnson, Fischer's Cincinnati market resident, told the Courier the communities will help meet the huge demand for patio homes in the area and each offer great locations.
WLWT 5
Alabama Fish Bar reopens weeks after truck crashes into storefront
CINCINNATI — A popular eatery in Over-the-Rhine is back open after a truck slammed into the storefront earlier this month. It happened on Oct. 4 when a black pickup truck crashed into the storefront of Alabama Fish Bar, located at 1601 Main Street, near the intersection of Liberty. Sgt....
dayton.com
2 new restaurants to open next month in Kettering
Two new restaurants are opening next month in Kettering within one mile from each other. Jersey Mike’s Subs is expected to open Nov. 2 at 2831 Wilmington Pike, followed by City Barbeque, opening on Nov. 14 at 2001 E. Dorothy Lane. “It just seemed like a good spot for...
Wahlburgers restaurant coming to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is getting a new restaurant tenant, and you may have seen the owners on television before. According to our partners at Dayton.com, Wahlburgers is will be opening its first Dayton-area location at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway located at 777 Hollywood Blvd. in Dayton. The restaurant […]
New airline with destinations coming to CVG airport in 2023
HEBRON, Ky. (WDTN) – If you’re in search of an airline alternative, a new airline is parking their brakes for travelers on a Cincinnati airport. According to our partners at WLWT, Breeze Airlines is coming to Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport in 2023. The new airline will be having flights from Cincinnati to Charleston, SC […]
WLWT 5
Restaurant that opened inside vacant Cincinnati bank is closing its doors
CINCINNATI — A popular restaurant in East Walnut Hills is closing its doors. The owners of Branch announced on Facebook they have decided to close. "Though we are sad to say goodbye we are also filled with immense gratitude. We thank all the teammates, guests, and community members who supported us. We wish you all nothing but the best," the owners said on Facebook.
Cincinnati CityBeat
26 Famous People Buried in Cincinnati Cemeteries
Over the years, dozens of local and national celebrities have hailed from Cincinnati – and many of them are now buried within city limits. Here are some of the most famous folks who call the Queen City their eternal home, and where to find their graves. Dr. Henry Heimlich.
Kroger making major shopping change – see who will benefit from the new shopping experience
LUCKY Kroger shoppers will get the chance to try its innovative way of checking out as the company has begun testing new concepts in select stores. The change, dubbed KroGo, will now offer customers four ways to purchase items rather than the traditional checkout line. Kroger is calling the new...
adventuremomblog.com
Ohio Road Trip Getaway- 1.5 hrs from Cincinnati and Columbus
Highland County is located around 1.5 hours from Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio and offers outdoor adventures and more for a day trip or weekend getaway. I’m sharing more about fun things to do on your Ohio road trip around Highland County. Thanks again to Visit Highland County for hosting...
WCPO
LaRosa's reopens first pizzeria after $1 million dining room renovation
CINCINNATI — The original LaRosa's Family Pizzeria in Cincinnati's west side reopened its dining room Monday morning. Buddy LaRosa and his family rededicated the Boudinot Avenue location with a ribbon cutting after its dining room was closed for three months for a $1 million renovation. As part of the changes, LaRosa's created bigger meeting rooms, added more "Buddy Tables" and turned the "Buddy Room" into "Buddy's Private Dining Room" for gatherings of up to 16 guests.
WLWT 5
Low-hanging wires reported on Yellowwood Drive in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Low-hanging wires reported on Yellowwood Drive in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Man injured after shooting in Cincinnati's West End
CINCINNATI — A man is recovering after a shooting in Cincinnati's West End Friday. It happened sometime around 4:30 a.m. on Finley Street. Officials said a 25-year-old man was shot in the back and in the leg. Police said a friend drove him to UC Medical Center where he...
WLWT 5
Reports of a brush fire on Greenup Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a brush fire on Greenup Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
US-35 East in Beavercreek reopened after crash
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Commuters on US-35 East may have seen delays after the eastbound lanes were shut down due to a car crash on Thursday afternoon. According to the ODOT traffic map OHGO, all lanes of US-35 Eastbound have been shut down just past I-675 due to a collision. It is unknown how many […]
earnthenecklace.com
Colin Mayfield Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?
The people of Cincinnati loved watching Colin Mayfield on WLWT News 5 every morning. His warmth and charisma as a morning anchor helped set a great tone for his viewers’ days. But now Colin Mayfield is leaving WLWT for another exciting opportunity. Naturally, the news upset many people. They especially want to know where he is going next and if his new job will take him away from the city. Fortunately for them, the anchor answered most of the queries about his departure from WLWT.
