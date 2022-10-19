In the fourth quarter of Sunday's action at Levi's Stadium, the San Francisco 49ers got within five points of the Kansas City Chiefs. Then Patrick Mahomes and the explosive Chiefs offense did Chiefs things, pulling away and routing the stunned home team by a score of 44-23. For the second week in a row, it was an uncharacteristic performance by the 49ers defense. The unit entered the game ranked No. 1 in total yards allowed. However, that will probably change this week after giving up 529 total yards to the Chiefs. The 44 points surrendered were the most by the 49ers in a home game since October 11, 2009.

2 DAYS AGO