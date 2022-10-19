ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Desert, CA

Affordable apartment complex moving forward in Palm Desert

By Samantha Lomibao
 3 days ago
More affordable housing is coming to the Coachella Valley.

Palm Villas is a planned 241-unit affordable apartment complex coming to Palm Desert. It will be located on 10 acres of land on the north side of Gerald Ford Drive, just west of Cook Street. The complex will be developed by Palm Communities , which specialized in affordable housing across Southern California.

Non-profit Lift to Rise is just one of the partners invested in the new development. “When we invest in community, when we invest in families... this plays lifelong positive outcomes that reduces every kind of negative symptom you can imagine,” said Heather Vaikona, CEO of Lift to Rise.

Vaikona says this site, located on Gerald Ford, will bring many opportunities for its tenants. It's right across the street from restaurants, gyms and hotels.

“It's crucial for folks to live close to amenities," Vaikona explained, "Things like grocery stores access to health care, this plays long term, permanent long term life outcomes for folks.”

The complex will have one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom options.

The project is expected to cost around $129 million to complete. Palm Villas will be the 9th project to receive a catalyzing loan from We Lift: The Coachella Valley’s Housing Catalyst Fund.

“Another thing that's really great about this project, the City of Palm Desert, committed $5 million to this project, the city unanimously approved it recently.”

Renters who make 30% to 80% of Riverside County's average median income will be eligible to apply. The county’s AMI is around $70,000 per household, according to the Census.

“This is really targeting making sure that there's a place for folks to be able to actually afford to live and not have to work two, three, and even more jobs to be able to stay housed,” Vaikona added.

She explained that many problems people face are often a domino effect, which begins with the struggle to keep up with the cost of living. “The number one reason that people enter homelessness is that they can't afford their rent," Vaikona added, "Part of the way that we can care for each other is making sure that people have a place to call home, and an opportunity to build and map out their lives, which begins with being able to put your head down at night and not being stressed out about whether you're going to be able to stay in your home.”

With this complex, Lift to Rise is steps closer to reaching its goal of 10,000 new affordable housing units by 2028.

As for Palm Villas, construction is expected to begin soon. It's projected to be up and running by next year.

