NOPD search for Uptown business burglary suspect

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating an Uptown burglar.

According to the NOPD, the burglar tried to get inside a business in the 1800 block of Napoleon Avenue but was unsuccessful and ran away. The suspect then went to a business in the 4500 block of Dryades Street, pried open a door and took multiple bottles of alcohol before leaving.

There is no description of the suspect at this time, but two surveillance photographs released by the NOPD appeared to show a man wearing a hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with information or who can identify the suspect in these incidents is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

