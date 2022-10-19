ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldsboro, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Goldsboro.

The Beddingfield High School soccer team will have a game with Eastern Wayne High School on October 19, 2022, 13:30:00.

Beddingfield High School
Eastern Wayne High School
October 19, 2022
13:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Lakewood High School soccer team will have a game with Rosewood High School on October 19, 2022, 15:30:00.

Lakewood High School
Rosewood High School
October 19, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

