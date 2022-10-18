ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mesa, CA

For Helix kicker, practice - and lots of it - makes almost perfect

By STEVE BRAND
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

When Josh Hossmann Lees was a freshman at Helix, wide receiver-defensive back Jackson Daniels tried to talk him into playing football.

“It took me weeks and weeks to convince my mom who was worried I’d get hurt,” Hossmann Lees said. “I told her I’d just be a kicker.

“She finally agreed.”

Good thing, since Hossmann Lees, a junior, is doing pretty well in his first varsity season. Actually, better than pretty well.

Before the 53-21 victory over Steele Canyon to open Grossmont Hills League play Friday, he had converted all six of his field goals and was 25-for-25 on extra points. He collected five more extra points against the Cougars but missed a pair.

Working with kicking gurus like Evan Arapostathis and Jaime Medina, the first thing that Hossmann Lees had to realize was that kicking a football wasn’t exactly like kicking a round soccer ball. He worked that out while playing junior varsity football his sophomore season.

“I play defense in soccer and you use the inside of your foot just like kicking a football,” said the rail-thin 5-foot-11, 142-pounder who was a starting guard on the basketball team last season. “The difference is that in football you aim right down the middle.

“Last year I kicked by myself, but I also watched our varsity kicker, Noah Horvath, and had our JV holder, Walker Laub, hold for me. My long-snapper now, Gordon Meredith, was on the varsity but during the summer we all got together almost every day to practice.”

Despite all the practice time, Hossmann Lees admitted that when he went in to kick against Mira Mesa in the season-opener, he was nervous.

“I just wanted to be sure we didn’t get it blocked,” said Hossmann Lees, who actually was playing against Medina, who is the Mira Mesa kicking coach in addition to being a private tutor. “We have 1.3 seconds to get the kick off against most teams. But not all. Against Mission Viejo, they were in fast, around 1.2 seconds, and my first kick was almost blocked. They’re really good.”

Hossmann Lees can assure his mom that he isn’t taking undue chances since another junior, Charlie Carlson, handles kickoffs and punts.

“Believe it or not, Josh was our number two kicker going into this season, behind Charlie, but Josh won the competition and hasn’t looked back since,” said coach Damaja Jones.

“Kickers live in their little world, and he’s a free-spirited kid anyway. Whether he makes it or misses in practice, he kicks every ball the same. I’m not sure he even understands pressure because nothing seems to upset him.”

Not only is there no animosity between the two kickers, they are best friends and work with each other.

Hossmann Lees, who carries a 4.53 weighted GPA, believes his range right now is about 45 yards, saying he’s made 52-yarders in practice and almost had a chance to attempt a 48-yarder.

Against Mission Viejo, the Scotties were in a position for him to try the long field goal but coach Jones decided to go for the first down instead.

“He was standing right next to me,” Jones said. “I think he wanted to try it, but we went for it and scored a touchdown.”

Hossmann Lees has to admit that in a very short time kicking has become more fun than basketball, even though he’ll be on the court once the football season ends.

“I couldn’t be as successful as I am without my long-snapper (Meredith) and holder (Laub),” said the 16-year-old. “The snaps are always right there, and Walker always makes sure the laces are turned.

“My goal, of course, was to remain perfect for the season, but it’s OK if I miss, as long as we win the section and state championships. In the off-season I’m going to try to put on 20 pounds, which should add some distance to my kicks.

“I’m definitely looking to kick in college. I just don’t know where I’m going yet.”

Steve Brand is a freelance writer.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

Philly Frank's Steaks owner secretly rooting Padres!

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Just about everywhere you go in San Diego County people are rooting for the Padres, except for one. In this Zevely Zone, I went to San Marcos to visit Philly Frank's Steaks. Philadelphia may be the City of Brotherly Love, but they are the enemy this week. I thought why not make a fuss as I walked in the cheesesteak shop chanting, "Here we go Padres, here we go Padres!"
SAN MARCOS, CA
localemagazine.com

These 7 Padres Bars in San Diego Are Total Home Runs

Throw On Your Jersey and Head to These Local Bars for Some Playoff Madness. “Beat LA” was a prayer-turned-chant—a chant heard echoing and spreading from Petco Park to Gaslamp bars, to terraces in Little Italy and North County watering holes. The chant reverberated across San Diego county, infecting everyone who heard it with hope and joy. San Diego spent 34 yellow towel-waving minutes asking LA, “Who’s your padre?”
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Philly

Philly native serving up authentic cheesesteaks in San Diego

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Good food spots are a staple for Philadelphians, especially when it comes to a cheesesteak. We've found the perfect spot to get a taste of Philly if you're on the West Coast. We're talking about the Philadelphia Sandwich Company in San Diego. Owner Joe Crescenzo is serving up authentic Philly cheesesteaks, giving Philly sports fans a taste of home while on the road. While Padres fans also love a good cheesesteak, the Phillies gear covering the walls shows his heart is with the Fightins. "I love California, but Philadelphia will always be my home," Crescenzo said. He says San Diego is a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Camp Pendleton uses content creators as a recruiting tool

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A unique unit at Camp Pendleton prides itself on showcasing the U.S. Marine Corps in Hollywood as a recruiting tool. The entertainment and media liaison office at Camp Pendleton is the only unit in the entire corp. From the viral video of UFC Paddy Pimblett taking...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Dinh Lee

Classic, Quality Ramen in San Diego - Tajima Ramen

Tajima Ramen and Izakaya Bar is a popular Japanese ramen restaurant with several locations spread across San Diego, namely Convoy, Mercury, Hillcrest, North Park, East Village, and College Heights. The location I visited was in the heart of Convoy, San Diego, the home of many delicious Asian restaurants, boba shops, and Asian dessert places. Tajima Ramen first opened in 2001 and has grown steadily to become one of San Diego's top Japanese restaurants today. Their dishes aim to honor the purity of traditional Japanese taste and style. They also pride themselves on having a wide selection of dishes to choose from as well as some that are more innovative and unique. Their dishes are quite affordable as well and their daily tapas-style (small plates) menu changes every season to give you something fresh to try every time you visit.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego's fifth Raising Cane's location will open in Chula Vista

Louisiana-based Raising Canes are poised to open at the Chula Vista Center next year, saving the South Bay’s chicken tender-lover some time and gas. Slated to be the fifth San Diego location upon its March 2023 opening, a Raising Cane's at the Chula Vista Center will save South Bay customers a roughly 20-minute drive to the closest location in Santee. The first San Diego location opened in Santee in 2018, with the second area branch opened in Vista, the third in Mira Mesa, and the fourth in Escondido.
CHULA VISTA, CA
delmartimes.net

Person found dead on hiking trail near Torrey Pines Golf Course

A person was found dead Oct. 18 on a hiking trail near La Jolla’s Torrey Pines Golf Course, authorities said. A 911 caller reported seeing the person on the footpath above the northern end of Black’s Beach about 1:20 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Emergency...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ljhitide.net

Rare Megamouth Shark Off the Coast in San Diego

On September 16, 2022, two rare Megamouth sharks were spotted by a group of friends on a small fishing trip 30 miles off the coast of San Diego. The men who saw the sharks, Val Costescu, David Stabile, and Andrew Chang, were so astonished by what they saw that the three decided to take a short video on their phones of the two sharks swimming unfathomably close to their boat that they could almost touch them.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Mr. A’s – a San Diego Classic – Gets an Update

Mr. A’s, a classic Bankers Hill restaurant since 1965, has a new owner – and a new look. Named after its founder, John Alessio, the former general manager of Mr. A’s, Ryan Thorsen, bought the restaurant earlier this year and completely redid the 11,700-square-foot interior with its wrap-around outdoor patio in a $2 million renovation – the first for the restaurant since it was last remodeled in 2000.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Maybe Not Carmegeddon, but La Jolla I-5 Ramp Closure Could Wreak Traffic Havoc

Headed north on Interstate 15 in or through La Jolla early on Friday? Maybe for lunch?. Maybe don't. May be a good day to WFH. Caltrans sent out a revised news release relatively late on Thursday afternoon, warning drivers that maintenance crews would be shutting down the northbound I-5 ramp to La Jolla Parkway starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, expecting it to reopen by 2 p.m.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Emerging signs point to severe flu season in San Diego

San Diego is beginning to see troubling signs of what health officials have long been warning: a potentially severe flu season in the coming months. Forty percent of the student body at Patrick Henry High School were out sick at the end of last week — the result was a suspected flu outbreak.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
62K+
Followers
100K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy