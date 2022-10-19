ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach Shores, FL

KRMG

Person of interest in Okmulgee murder investigation held in Florida with no bond

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A person of interest in an Okmulgee murder investigation will remain in Florida, for the time being, after his bond was denied Wednesday afternoon. Joe Kennedy was arrested in Daytona Beach Shores for driving a stolen vehicle. Days earlier, Kennedy was named a person of interest in an Okmulgee homicide investigation, in which four men were found dismembered in a river.
OKMULGEE, OK
