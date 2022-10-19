Read full article on original website
Person of interest in Okmulgee murder investigation held in Florida with no bond
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A person of interest in an Okmulgee murder investigation will remain in Florida, for the time being, after his bond was denied Wednesday afternoon. Joe Kennedy was arrested in Daytona Beach Shores for driving a stolen vehicle. Days earlier, Kennedy was named a person of interest in an Okmulgee homicide investigation, in which four men were found dismembered in a river.
Person of interest in murders of 4 missing Oklahoma men denied bond in Florida court
“Given the total picture which has come to my attention, think at this point in time for public safety and for Mr. Kennedy's situation, I think no bond is appropriate,” Volusia County Circuit Court Judge Bryan Feigenbaum said.
The Oklahoma Triple Murder Suspect Appears In Florida Court On Unrelated Charges
The man labeled as a “person of interest” in the grisly deaths of four men in Oklahoma last week made his first court appearance on unrelated charges in Volusia County, Florida, on Wednesday. Joe Kennedy, 67, is suspected of car theft and evading punishment. Kennedy, tied at the...
Person of interest in Oklahoma dismemberment murders arrested in Florida
A man wanted for questioning about the deaths and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida, police said Tuesday.
Man wanted in deaths of 4 dismembered Oklahoma men arrested in Florida
A man wanted for questioning about the deaths and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida, police said Tuesday. Joe Kennedy, 67, was arrested Monday in Daytona Beach Shores while driving a stolen vehicle, according to a statement by Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice. Prentice...
‘Person of interest’ arrested in Central Florida after 4 men found dismembered in Oklahoma
Video: ‘Person of interest’ arrested in Central Florida after 4 men found dismembered in Oklahoma A person of interest in a quadruple homicide in Oklahoma will face a judge Wednesday in Central Florida. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV) DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — A person of interest in a quadruple...
Haleigh Cummings' father has been released from prison in Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The father of Haleigh Cummings, the little girl whose disappearance made national headlines, was released from prison Wednesday. The 5-year-old disappeared from her Satsuma home in the middle of the night in February 2009. Haleigh’s father, Ronald Cummings and his girlfriend Misty Croslin were both at...
Man killed in Altamonte Springs apartment shooting
Fla. — A man was fatally shot in Altamonte Springs Monday night, police said Tuesday. Around 9:30 p.m., Altamonte Springs police responded to Lake Villas Condominium in the 100 block of Maitland Avenue for shots fired inside one of the residences. When officers arrived, they discovered an unresponsive...
Mob hitman sentenced for escaping custody in Florida
A New York mob hitman was sentenced to additional prison time after escaping from his Orlando halfway house earlier this year.
Volusia deputies to rev up traffic enforcement during Trucktoberfest in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for hundreds of huge trucks to drive into Daytona Beach this weekend. Law enforcement is preparing to handle the crowds and congestion expected at this year’s Trucktoberfest. Police said the unpermitted event could bring some rowdy...
2 dead, 3 children found alive in Florida murder-suicide
Two people were killed Monday evening in what appears to be a murder-suicide in Deltona, according to Volusia County deputies.
Case that rocked community back in spotlight as HaLeigh Cummings’ father walks out of prison
As the father of a 5-year-old Putnam County girl who disappeared in 2009 walked out of prison Wednesday, his daughter’s unsolved case, which has remained a raw wound in the community for more than a decade, has been thrust back into the spotlight. The Florida Department of Corrections confirmed...
Person killed in I-4 crash in Altamonte Springs, FHP says
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — At least one person is dead after a crash on Interstate 4 in Altamonte Springs Wednesday afternoon , according to Florida Highway Patrol. It happened around 3:15 p.m. along I-4 eastbound on the exit offramp to State Road 436 offramp. Multiple vehicles are involved in...
Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide, 3 children found in home, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened Monday night. Deputies responded to a stabbing call at 2742 Gramercy Drive in Deltona around 6:15 p.m. According to a news release, upon arrival, they found a man and woman in the...
Haleigh Cummings’ father to be released from prison after serving 12 years on drug charges
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The father of a 5-year-old Putnam County girl who disappeared in 2009 will be released from prison Wednesday after serving a 12-year sentence on drug charges. Ronald Cummings, the father of Haleigh Cummings, is set to be released from Lake Correctional Institution in Clermont, according...
2 dead after Florida jewelry store owner shoots at suspects during attempted robbery, police say
Two suspects died after police said a Florida jewelry store owner shot at them during an attempted robbery, NBC affiliate WESH reported.
Musician Tristen Nash Dies at 26, Two Days Before Palm Coast Performance
According to sources close to the family, Tristen Nash, a musician slated to perform at Saturday’s Flo.wav Fest in Palm Coast, has died at age 26. In addition to his music career, Nash is known for being the son of iconic WWE wrestler Kevin Nash. No cause of death has been listed as of Thursday evening.
