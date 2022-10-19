ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Branford, CT

Old Saybrook, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The North Branford High School soccer team will have a game with Old Saybrook High School on October 19, 2022, 13:30:00.

North Branford High School
Old Saybrook High School
October 19, 2022
13:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Southington High School soccer team will have a game with New Britain High School on October 22, 2022, 13:00:00.
