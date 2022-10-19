Read full article on original website
The Number of Migrants Crossing the Texas Border is Decreasing
Over 60,000 Migrants Crossed in Texas and President Biden Said Don't Declare an Emergency
The Number of Migrants in El Paso Dropped From 2,000 a Day to 500 May Be Temporary
Dallas Veteran Facility to Receive $442 Million in Upgrades
cbs4local.com
El Paso police officers put life on the line for base pay of $47K
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An officer shortage continues to plague the El Paso Police Department, worsening the manpower they have to protect the city. It’s a growing problem, with a history, dating back to the 70s. El Paso Police Department Sergeant Robert Gomez, who has been with...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Oct. 23
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
cbs4local.com
El Paso may look to outside businesses to help keep up with overgrown weeds
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The City of El Paso held a clean-up event to remove overgrown weeds Friday however some of the volunteers from a landscaping company did not show up. Benjamin Yard and Landscaping services offered their services to the city however they had to cancel because none of the employees showed up to work.
cbs4local.com
El Paso migrant welcome center completely empty after closure
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso is ending some of its operations after the decrease of migrants released in El Paso. The city's migrant welcome center closed Thursday because city officials said it wasn't needed anymore. The city also sent the last bus with migrants...
cbs4local.com
Funeral for fallen police officer and El Paso native Jacob Arellano
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Family and friends gathered Friday in Socorro for fallen police officer Jacob Arellano. Arellano's body was brought to El Paso Thursday after funeral services were held in Richardson, Texas. Arellano died on October 12 on his way to work in a wrong-way crash by...
cbs4local.com
El Paso businessman works on ways to hire, maintain employees due to worker shortage
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — There is a worker shortage across the U.S. and an El Paso business owner explains how he's combatting the worker shortage. El Paso business owner and co-owner of Mac's Downtown, Greg Wayne, has been in the industry for over 10 years. Wayne said he's...
KVIA
Texas attorney general turns down El Paso DA’s request for help prosecuting Walmart case, El Paso Inc reports
EL PASO, Texas -- The Texas attorney general won't help prosecute the Walmart shooting case, turning down a request from El Paso's district attorney, according to the El Paso Inc. The El Paso Inc. reports a letter from Josh Reno, deputy attorney general for criminal justice at the Texas AG's...
cbs4local.com
Boss Chicken opens new restaurant in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Boss Chicken opened a new location in northeast El Paso. The 11191 Sean Haggerty location is the tenth Boss Tenders, Dogs & Custard restaurant to open in El Paso since the concept was created in 2017. Boss Tenders, Dogs, and Custard serves four varieties...
KFOX 14
Sun Metro driver who crashed into east El Paso home had prior verbal warnings, suspension
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — New video obtained by KFOX14 Investigates shows the moments leading up to a Sun Metro bus being crashed into an east El Paso home in February 2021. According to the employee's disciplinary record, the driver had been given three previous warnings and been suspended prior to the crash at a home on Anise Drive near Montwood Drive.
1-Year-Old Child Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened in the 8700 block of Cathedral Circle near Ysleta High School at around 10:10 a.m.
Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Thirty-two people were laid to rest Wednesday across four separate graves in Las Cruces. They were people whose bodies had been unclaimed for at least the last two years. Almost one hundred people attended the somber ceremony held at Saint Joseph’s Cemetery. Remains can be claimed by family and friends The post Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
El Paso Fire Department hosts Halloween safety event for families
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department, along with other organizations, will be hosting a Halloween safety event. The event, Sparky’s Spooktaculary Safe Halloween, will be held at the Safety, Health, and Outreach Center located at 5415 Trowbridge Dr. on Oct. 29. Families will have...
cbs4local.com
City provides COVID-19 testing kiosks throughout El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso will begin offering free COVID-19 testing using kiosks across El Paso beginning on Friday. Most of the kiosks will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The tests are free for individuals who are symptomatic, have...
cbs4local.com
Migrants involved in Hudspeth County shooting detained by ICE; attorney pushes for release
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (CBS4) — The attorney representing six migrants that were reportedly shot at by twin brothers in Hudspeth County is pushing to get her clients released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The 6 migrants were part of a group of 13 who 60-year-old brothers Michael...
Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death in far East El paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s office is investigating a body that was found in far east El Paso. The discovery was made near Bob Hope and Mission Ridge area. The Sherriff’s Office says it received a call about a found body just before 9:30 this morning.Deputies were dispatched onto the […]
cbs4local.com
New Veteran Wellness Center focusing on mental health to be built in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A groundbreaking ceremony is being held for a brand-new Veteran Wellness Center in East El Paso. We are proud to bring a Veteran Wellness Center to El Paso. As a Veteran, I know firsthand that military service can have lingering effects that impact every aspect of life,” Endeavors Chief Executive Officer Jon Allman said. “Housing all these comprehensive services under one roof allows us to provide much-needed services to the men and women who valiantly served our country, as well as their families. Building a Veteran Wellness Center in El Paso is part of our commitment to bring the highest-quality behavioral health and wellness services to those who need them the most.
KFOX 14
El Paso fire respond to rollover crash on US-54 near Transmountain
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a rollover crash in Northeast Wednesday morning. The crash happened on US-54 near Transmountain closing all lanes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to fire dispatch. The...
KVIA
Local artist’s “Con Huevos” mural receiving backlash
EL PASO, Texas -- A local artist's mural is gaining attention for its double meaning that some find offensive. Tino Ortega's "Con Huevos" mural is a part of a series of realistic 3D balloon murals started to honor the 23 lives lost in the August 3 Walmart mass shooting, KISS FM reported. Ortega set out to create 23 murals across El Paso as a part of the series.
cbs4local.com
Non-profit organizations raise more than $1 million on El Paso Giving Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Pasoans donated over $1 million to non-profit organizations as part of the 7th annual El Paso Giving Day. The total amount raised was $1,162,451. More than 200 organizations participated in El Paso’s largest day of charitable giving. Giving Day is all about...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces reminds property owners to make addresses visible from street
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces police and fire departments are encouraging property owners within city limits to make sure their home or business addresses are visible and can clearly be seen from the street. Clearly visible addresses are essential to police, fire or ambulance crews who...
