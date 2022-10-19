ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 2

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

City leaders defend E. coli response as DPW shakes up communications staff

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After FOX45 News’ investigation revealing emails suggesting Baltimore City misled the public about its response to E. coli water contamination in September, some city leaders are standing by the Department of Public Works’ efforts to notify the public of potential dangers. Thousands of pages...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor Scott, city officials kick off fall cleanup and day of service

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott in combination with fellow elected officials kicked off 2022's Fall Cleanup Day of Service. This fall, Mayor Scott will visit and lead community cleaning efforts at three different locations throughout the city, according to a Facebook post. Team members from the Baltimore City...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore 'Safe Streets' leader discusses changes in program, how funding is spent

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Council's oversight committee held a hearing Thursday to investigate the City's Safe Streets program. This comes after the program's director announced recent changes. Created in 2007, Safe Streets is Baltimore's flagship gun violence reduction program, modeled after the CURE Violence program in Chicago. Mayor Brandon Scott created the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood and Safety Engagement (MONSE) to oversee Safe Streets along with other violence reduction efforts. MONSE's Director is Shantay Jackson, who was brought on in January 2021. With Baltimore on track to see an eighth-consecutive year of more than 300 homicides, the City Council asked Jackson Thursday why she is...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City Council members, Safe Streets chief clash over communications issues

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Several city council members and the director of the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement clashed Thursday over the agency's decision to restructure its marquee program, Safe Streets, without informing the council. In September, Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement Director Shantay Jackson...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Scooters in the harbor prompt Baltimore City officials to create geofencing solution

BALTIMORE -- Rental scooters are finding their way from the streets of Baltimore to the floor of Inner Harbor.The transition from a two-wheel freedom machine to a makeshift barrier reef causes damage to the scooters.Department of Transportation officials say that they have hauled dozens of scooters from the Inner Harbor this week alone.That's why they will be creating a geofence to resolve the problem. The fence aims to prevent riders from getting close to the water.People often use electric scooters to get around Baltimore. "I think they're pretty fun," Josh Hardman said while at the Inner Harbor. "It makes it easy...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

MTA mourns bus driver - a former lottery winner - who was shot, killed in Baltimore lot

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Transit Administration on Thursday said a woman shot and killed this week in an bus lot in South Baltimore was an MTA bus driver. Elaine Jackson, 40, was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon police said. She died in the hospital. Detectives are still searching for the suspect.Jackson was a driver in Baltimore for four years, the agency said. "She was a warm, caring individual and a valued member of the team," a spokesperson said in a statement. "MDOT MTA is grateful for her commitment to providing critical transit service and we offer our deepest condolences to her family."WJZ found...
BALTIMORE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Montgomery County Council to defy Maryland law in Planning appointments, as Elrich warns Thrive 2050 is tainted by scandal

Thursday was another explosive day in the Montgomery County Planning Board scandal, as the County Council is poised to defy Maryland state law by illegally appointing 5 temporary board commissioners, without waiting the required three weeks after disclosing the list of candidates. The law is very clear, and is the only codified framework for appointing any individual to the Planning Board, resident Janis Sartucci told ABC 7 News. The list of candidates was made public on Wednesday, October 19, meaning that the appointments cannot legally be made until the next Council takes office after the November 8 election.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Don't get a ticket! | Automated speed enforcement in place in Kent, Queen Anne's counties

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Watch your speed! Automated speed enforcements are going into effect on US 301 next week as bridge repair begins. In an ongoing effort to improve work zone safety, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will deploy the Maryland SafeZones Automated Speed Enforcement system along the US 301, Blue Star Memorial Highway, bridge replacement project over the Chester River beginning Monday October 24th. Drivers are asked to reduce their speed when in the perimeter of the bridge project work zone in Kent and Queen Anne's counties.
QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Firefighters contain large house fire in Millersville

BALTIMORE - A house in Anne Arundel County caught fire Thursday afternoon.Firefighters said the fire was contained in 20 minutes and there were no injuries.Crews are staying in the neighborhood to make sure there are no hot spots.Chopper 13 flew over the home in the 8200 block of Mimico South in Millersville and saw the home with holes in the roof.Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

DPW says troubled Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant has been in compliance for 4 straight months

BALTIMORE -- As the agency extended a consent decree with state regulators to complete several projects at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant, the Baltimore Department of Public Works said Tuesday the troubled facility with has been in compliance with wastewater discharge standards for four straight months.DPW said the fixes would ensure compliance once the state has returned control of the plant to the city.In March, the Maryland Department of the Environment directed the Maryland Environmental Service to take over the plant after pollution issues were reported. Three months later, the two sides agreed to fixes at the facility, which would...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County Executive listens to rank-and-file police officers concerns

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The fate of Baltimore County’s current Police Chief, Melissa Hyatt could be hanging in the balance. Following rare vote of no-confidence back in May, Baltimore County Executive, Johnny Olszewski is meeting directly with rank-and-file police officers to hear their concerns. Although, Olszewski says the conversations are routine across all city agencies. He says as pandemic restrictions are rolled back, it's allowed for more in-person meetings.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy