New Julia Belle Swain owner details plans for riverboat’s future
A Florida-based yacht cruise company bought the boat from the nonprofit Julia Belle Swain Foundation at the end of last year.
wizmnews.com
Rollover accident outside Turtle Stack in La Crosse
A car flipped onto its roof and nearly crashed into a parklet outside of Turtle Stack Brewery on Friday evening in downtown La Crosse. Witnesses said the car lost control, began to fishtail before hitting a parked car and some planters on the side of the street, then flipped over.
wizmnews.com
Leaf collection in La Crosse begins Oct. 24, city asks to abide by alt-side parking rules
If you don’t have any weekend plans, the city of La Crosse just gave you a chore. Leaf collection in the city of La Crosse begins on Oct. 24, so get those piles to the curb this weekend. While the collection goes on through Nov. 18, the city is...
Homeless in the winter: City officials say La Crosse’s Mayor may issue an emergency decree
On October 31, Houska Park will shut down, leaving some campers with uncertainties about where they will go.
wizmnews.com
La Crosse County leaders approve more emergency shelter funding for winter
The La Crosse County Board unanimously voted Thursday for a plan to use surplus money on emergency winter housing for the unsheltered. The money, close to $170,000, is what’s left of a homelessness prevention fund established four years ago, that started at $500,000. Supervisor Kim Cable said the La...
Boil water advisory rescinded for La Crosse
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of La Crosse public water supply system located in Rush County. The advisory was issued because of a line break which caused a loss of pressure in the system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.
KIMT
One injured in Fillmore County motorcycle crash
HARMONY, Minn. – One rider is hurt in a motorcycle crash Friday in Fillmore County. It happened just before 1 pm near the intersection of Highway 52 and Highway 139. The Minnesota State Patrol says Steven Paul Sitze, 76 of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was northbound on Highway 52 and slowed to turn onto Highway 139 when he lost control and crashed.
nbc15.com
Blinding sun blamed for 3-car crash in Grant Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver blamed for a three-car chain reaction crash in Grant Co. on Friday told deputies she could not see the drivers in front of her were slowing down because she was blinded by the morning sun. According to the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office, all three...
wizmnews.com
Look no further: All things spooky in the La Crosse area
There are lots of tricks and treats coming to the La Crosse area over the next two weekends. This Friday, the third annual Haunted Mile at Pettibone Park is being put on by the La Crosse Parks and Rec. Department. What started off as a drive through event during the...
wizmnews.com
La Crosse County Board may vote on emergency housing funds for this winter
A La Crosse County plan to offer emergency funds for housing this winter comes before the full county board for vote Thursday. Last week, the board’s executive committee approved plans to spend leftover money from a homelessness prevention program to pay for expenses such as hotel vouchers. The aim...
Wisconsin senator candidate Mandela Barnes visits downtown La Crosse
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Wisconsin Senator nominee Mandela Barnes made his way to downtown La Crosse. The current lieutenant governor hosted a meet and greet at Thrunie’s to hear from community members and leaders about area issues. Barnes has run a tight race with his opponent Republican Ron Johnson, who has publicly criticized Barnes on his approach to police and...
City of La Crosse says property reassessment won’t impact many property owners
The City of La Crosse recently sent homeowners their 2022 Notice of Assessment. For some families, the property value increase is tens of thousands of dollars, but La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds says homeowners should not panic.
cwbradio.com
Alma Center Fire Department Responds to Rural Clark County Fire
The Alma Center Fire Department responded to a fire in rural Clark County Monday afternoon. According to the Department, around 2:46pm Monday afternoon, they were called to a house fire in the Town of Mentor, which is between Fairchild and Alma Center. When crews arrived the house was completely engulfed in flames. The Department was able to extinguish the flames, but the house is a total loss. No one was injured in the fire.
Westby hemp farm wraps up harvest season, prepares for new business
WESTBY, Wis. (WKBT) — Since 2018, people across the country have taken advantage of legal CBD. One Westby Farm has been growing hemp for four years, and is now looking to do even more. Vernon County is home to plenty of farms– but none of them are quite like Logan Eldred and Whitney Thooft’s hemp farm. “When the 2018 farm...
wizmnews.com
AG Kaul endorsed by La Crosse mayor, county DA
Wisconsin’s attorney general picks up some endorsements in La Crosse County. Democrat Josh Kaul was joined on a campaign visit to the La Crosse Courthouse on Friday by La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds and district attorney Tim Gruenke. Reynolds says Kaul supports an increase of shared revenue from the...
WEAU-TV 13
14-year-old injured after car rear-ends tractor in Vernon County
Both parties involved were evaluated by first responders. The operator of the tractor, a 14-year-old boy, was later taken to the hospital by private vehicle for his injuries.
wizmnews.com
Time running out for unsheltered at Houska
Talk about waiting until the last minute. La Crosse’s Houska Park will no longer be a camping site for the homeless as it has been all summer. The campground designation ends in just ten days, but the city has yet to present a final plan for dealing with the homeless population. We know the city won’t be paying to put the unsheltered into a local motel as it did last winter. But La Crosse County seems willing to provide money for hotel vouchers for those with nowhere else to go. There have been many ideas floated and tried, but in the meantime many of those camping at Houska don’t know where they can go next as the deadline rapidly approaches. What is clear is that there are plenty of people and groups willing to help. Volunteers are at Houska daily helping residents with their daily needs. City Hall is wisely reaching out to local groups already working to solve the same problem like the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities. And the city may designate some empty buildings as shelter space, particularly when the coldest weather hits. It just seems the problem has only grown and that we are no closer to solving it, despite the hard work of so many. We’ll find out in ten days if the latest plan is the one to make a difference.
La Crosse doctors warn parents to watch out for RSV symptoms as cases rise nationwide
RSV is a common virus that causes cold-like symptoms and causes thousands of kids to be hospitalized every year.
Four hospitalized, including three juveniles, in rollover crash
BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Four people were injured Tuesday night, including three juveniles, after a rollover crash outside Boscobel. Grant County Sheriff’s officials said the crash occurred in the 17100 block of County Road T just after 9:15 p.m. A 22-year-old Blue River man was traveling north when his Ford Taurus had a mechanical issue. The man lost control and left...
