Kiirah Green is a master's student at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego, beginning her second year in the marine biology program. Green was raised in San Bernardino, Calif., and earned her bachelor’s degree in marine science from Coastal Carolina University. She works with her advisor, Scripps marine biologist Greg Rouse, in his benthic invertebrates lab, known as Spineless. Research in the lab focuses on phylogenetics, the study of evolutionary relationships among biological entities, and Green’s research focuses on deep-sea worms.

