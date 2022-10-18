Read full article on original website
Police: Man wanted for multiple groping incidents at NYC subway stations
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for multiple groping incidents at subway stations throughout New York City. Police say the suspect grabbed a 19-year-old woman's backside at the East 23rd Street and Park Avenue station in Manhattan last Friday. They believe he's also responsible...
Police: Woman found dead inside large bin in Staten Island
The NYPD says a 911 call made Friday led to the finding of a woman's lifeless body in Staten Island.
Trumbull police: 2 people arrested after crashing stolen vehicle into police cruiser
Officers arrested Manasia Bennett, of Middletown, and Maureece Fussell, of Wethersfield, after they say the driver drove toward them before hitting the cruiser and a pole.
Police: Homeless man robs elderly woman who was sitting on her porch in Bridgeport
Police say a homeless man robbed an elderly woman who was sitting on her porch in Bridgeport.
Sheriff: Thieves steal Mercedes Benz SUV with 3-month-old baby inside; vehicle found abandoned hours later
A 3-month-old baby is safe after the Essex County sheriff says thieves stole a vehicle, with the baby left in the backseat in Irvington.
Family: Police-involved fatal shooting of Yoskar Feliz was ‘unjustified’
The family of Yoskar Feliz, who was killed in a police-involved shooting in January rallied Sunday outside of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx.
Man wanted for stealing items from East Northport Verizon store
Police say a man stole items from the Verizon store located at 4000 Jericho Turnpike on Oct. 12.
2 men wanted for stealing credit cards from lockers at Lindenhurst fitness club
According to police, the men cut a lock on a locker and stole credit cards from within at LA Fitness, located at 455 Park Ave., on Aug. 24 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Police: 74-year-old man slain during apparent road rage incident in town of Wallkill
Joel Laddy, 74, was fatally stabbed in the chest with a steak knife by 22-year-old Horace Duke, according to police.
3 Yonkers residents face charges for allegedly stealing over 100 gallons of cooking oil from restaurant
Red Hook police say they found over 100 gallons of cooking oil and the equipment used to steal it.
Neighbors demand Medford complex increase security after at least 4 vehicles had tires slashed
Residents of the Blue Ridge Condominium Complex say the issue has been happening for over a year.
Fire rips through home in Ridge; residents safe thanks to passersby
Officials say a fire tore through a home in Ridge Thursday night on 68 Ridge Road. According to officials, the fire started just after 8:30 p.m. outside on the front porch, and quickly spread to the inside when the front windows broke. Ridge Fire Chief Wesley Phillips says three people...
Police say 3 Yonkers residents charged in Dutchess County cooking oil theft
Investigators say the suspects stole the used oil from the Jaegar House Restaurant in Red Hook on Route 9G Wednesday around 10:30 a.m.
Elizabeth FD extinguishes major junkyard fire; 35 cars believed to be destroyed
A large fire broke out at a junkyard in Union County Thursday night.
Police: 3 men arrested for stealing catalytic converters in Nassau, Suffolk
According to police, the suspects are from the Bronx and were arrested after a car crash on Babylon Turnpike in Roosevelt early Wednesday morning.
Police search for missing teen in Newark
Police say Kayla Jagoo, 17, was last seen on Fabyan Place.
Man wanted for slashing tires of NYPD car in the Bronx, police say
Police are searching for man they say slashed the tires of an unmarked police car in Longwood Wednesday afternoon.
Police: East New York grocery store robbed of $5K
An East New York grocery store was robbed of $5,000 on Monday.
Police: FBI, other agencies raid Poughkeepsie home after possible explosions
They and the Dutchess County's Sheriff's Office told News 12 this was an operation by the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.
'You You' suspect pleads guilty to 2021 shooting in Wallkill
A man accused of shooting a customer he thought was a police officer at a Chinese restaurant in Orange County last year has pleaded guilty. According to the Orange County District Attorney's Office, Hector Luna admitted Thursday to first-degree assault for shooting 48-year-old Charles Miller. Authorities say Luna thought Miller...
