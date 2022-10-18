ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Fire rips through home in Ridge; residents safe thanks to passersby

Officials say a fire tore through a home in Ridge Thursday night on 68 Ridge Road. According to officials, the fire started just after 8:30 p.m. outside on the front porch, and quickly spread to the inside when the front windows broke. Ridge Fire Chief Wesley Phillips says three people...
RIDGE, NY
'You You' suspect pleads guilty to 2021 shooting in Wallkill

A man accused of shooting a customer he thought was a police officer at a Chinese restaurant in Orange County last year has pleaded guilty. According to the Orange County District Attorney's Office, Hector Luna admitted Thursday to first-degree assault for shooting 48-year-old Charles Miller. Authorities say Luna thought Miller...
WALLKILL, NY

