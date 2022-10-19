Read full article on original website
Kyle Schumann, Bryan City Council, Single Member District 5
1. The city of Bryan includes five districts, each with its own council member. Needs vary by district. Does the council do a good job ensuring that the representatives of each district are listened to and that each district gets a fair share of city funding? (150 words) I believe...
Calendar for Friday, Oct. 21
A candidate forum involving those vying for Bryan mayor, city council and school board will participate from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at KEOS studios. The event will be livestreamed and carried on KEOS radio 89.1 FM. Hosted by the League of Women Voters. Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo continues at the...
Anjuli "A.J." Renold, Bryan City Council, Single Member District 5
1. The city of Bryan includes five districts, each with its own council member. Needs vary by district. Does the council do a good job ensuring that the representatives of each district are listened to and that each district gets a fair share of city funding? (150 words) A fair...
Twin Oaks Landfill to hold Household Hazardous Waste event Saturday
Twin Oaks Landfill will hold its bi-annual Household Hazardous Waste event this Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Texas A&M University Services Building on Old TI Road in College Station. The free event allows Brazos Valley residents to drop off items to be disposed including aerosol cans,...
Calendar for Thursday, Oct. 20
EVENTS Chemistry Road Show, 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-1:30 p.m., Annenberg Presidential Conference Center, 1002 George Bush Dr. W. in College Station. Puttin’ on the Ritz Luncheon & Vintage Fashion Show, 11:30 a.m., Miramont Country Club, 1 Miramont Blvd. in Bryan. Lunch and Learn, noon, “Legacy Giving and Stewardship” by...
Patrick Giammalva, Bryan Council
1. The city of Bryan includes five districts, each with its own council member. Needs vary by district. Does the council do a good job ensuring that the representatives of each district are listened to and that each district gets a fair share of city funding? (150 words) No they...
Texas commission recommends tying community colleges’ state funding to their performance
A commission charged by the Texas Legislature to suggest new ways of financing the state’s community colleges unanimously approved its recommendation Tuesday that lawmakers tie state funding to how successful schools are at getting students to graduate or transfer to four-year universities. The Commission on Community College Finance made...
Brazos County, Texas A&M to provide bus service to College Station City Hall for early voting
Officials from Brazos County and Texas A&M University Transportation Services have partnered to provide bus service between A&M’s campus and College Station City Hall for the entire duration of early voting ahead of November’s election. The commissioners approved an interlocal agreement that calls for the county to reimburse...
College Station City Council candidates participate in local forum
Ten candidates for four College Station City Council seats covered a lot of ground Wednesday night at a candidate forum at Pebble Creek Country Club in College Station, as questions were asked regarding property values and taxes, the 2022 bond package and more. Council seats up for election include the...
Rafael Peña III, Bryan Council, SMD 2
1. The city of Bryan includes five districts, each with its own council member. Needs vary by district. Does the council do a good job ensuring that the representatives of each district are listened to and that each district gets a fair share of city funding? (150 words) The Council...
Brazos County commissioners unable to vote on tax rate, no-new-revenue is the result
Effective Friday, Brazos County will fall under the no-new-revenue property tax rate because Thursday was the final day for county commissioners to vote on a tax rate before the deadline. The commissioners were unable to take a vote during a special meeting Thursday since commissioners Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford...
Raul Santana, Bryan SMD 1
1. The city of Bryan includes five districts, each with its own council member. Needs vary by district. Does the council do a good job ensuring that the representatives of each district are listened to and that each district gets a fair share of city funding? (150 words) Council members...
Unity Theatre opens 'Every Brilliant Thing' for two weekends
Life should be full of fun when you are 6, but for one child at the center of “Every Brilliant Thing,” life can be a challenge. Mom is in the hospital for doing “something stupid,” according to her dad. To cope, the child begins to write down everything that is brilliant in her world, a list that soon takes on a life of its own.
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (6) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Aggie swimming and diving teams to compete in tri-meet in Austin on Friday
The Texas A&M swimming and diving teams will compete against Texas and Indiana in a tri-meet at the Jamail Texas Swim Center on Friday in Austin. Diving events will begin at 11:30 a.m. with swimming events starting at 2 p.m. All three men’s teams are ranked nationally with Texas second,...
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for October 21
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (11) updates to this series since Updated 7 min ago.
Gov. Abbott: State should fund distribution of medication that can reverse opioid overdose
BEAUMONT — Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday said the state should fund the distribution of an overdose reversal medication to help curb the growing number of opioid-related deaths. During a news conference at the Department of Public Safety headquarters, the governor blamed President Joe Biden’s border policies for allowing...
Brazos County Tax Office preparing to send out property tax bills once rate is ratified
Brazos County Tax Assessor Kristy Roe said the extended deadline to approve a Brazos County property tax rate also has delayed the time it takes to prepare and send out property tax bills and collections from residents who are ready to submit their half payment. “This time of year is...
Georgetown freshman 52, College Station freshman Purple 50
College Station’s Pablo Arguero ran for four touchdowns, and Jackson Gallagher ran for two and returned a kickoff for another score in the Cougar freshman Purple football team’s 52-50 loss on Thursday. College Station’s Gustavo Lopez made four extra-point kicks, while Arguero and Gallagher each scored on a...
College Station takes 3 of 4 middle school volleyball matches with A&M Consolidated
The College Station Middle School volleyball teams won 3 of 4 matches against A&M Consolidated Middle School on Thursday. College Station won both seventh grade matches, topping Consol Silver 25-20, 25-20 and Consol Black 25-22, 25-16. In eighth grade action, Consol Silver won 25-17, 17-25, 25-19, and College Station beat Consol Black 25-18, 25-21.
