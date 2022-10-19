ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Kyle Schumann, Bryan City Council, Single Member District 5

1. The city of Bryan includes five districts, each with its own council member. Needs vary by district. Does the council do a good job ensuring that the representatives of each district are listened to and that each district gets a fair share of city funding? (150 words) I believe...
BRYAN, TX
Calendar for Friday, Oct. 21

A candidate forum involving those vying for Bryan mayor, city council and school board will participate from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at KEOS studios. The event will be livestreamed and carried on KEOS radio 89.1 FM. Hosted by the League of Women Voters. Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo continues at the...
BRYAN, TX
Anjuli "A.J." Renold, Bryan City Council, Single Member District 5

1. The city of Bryan includes five districts, each with its own council member. Needs vary by district. Does the council do a good job ensuring that the representatives of each district are listened to and that each district gets a fair share of city funding? (150 words) A fair...
BRYAN, TX
Twin Oaks Landfill to hold Household Hazardous Waste event Saturday

Twin Oaks Landfill will hold its bi-annual Household Hazardous Waste event this Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Texas A&M University Services Building on Old TI Road in College Station. The free event allows Brazos Valley residents to drop off items to be disposed including aerosol cans,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Calendar for Thursday, Oct. 20

EVENTS Chemistry Road Show, 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-1:30 p.m., Annenberg Presidential Conference Center, 1002 George Bush Dr. W. in College Station. Puttin’ on the Ritz Luncheon & Vintage Fashion Show, 11:30 a.m., Miramont Country Club, 1 Miramont Blvd. in Bryan. Lunch and Learn, noon, “Legacy Giving and Stewardship” by...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Patrick Giammalva, Bryan Council

1. The city of Bryan includes five districts, each with its own council member. Needs vary by district. Does the council do a good job ensuring that the representatives of each district are listened to and that each district gets a fair share of city funding? (150 words) No they...
BRYAN, TX
Texas commission recommends tying community colleges’ state funding to their performance

A commission charged by the Texas Legislature to suggest new ways of financing the state’s community colleges unanimously approved its recommendation Tuesday that lawmakers tie state funding to how successful schools are at getting students to graduate or transfer to four-year universities. The Commission on Community College Finance made...
TEXAS STATE
College Station City Council candidates participate in local forum

Ten candidates for four College Station City Council seats covered a lot of ground Wednesday night at a candidate forum at Pebble Creek Country Club in College Station, as questions were asked regarding property values and taxes, the 2022 bond package and more. Council seats up for election include the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Rafael Peña III, Bryan Council, SMD 2

1. The city of Bryan includes five districts, each with its own council member. Needs vary by district. Does the council do a good job ensuring that the representatives of each district are listened to and that each district gets a fair share of city funding? (150 words) The Council...
BRYAN, TX
Raul Santana, Bryan SMD 1

1. The city of Bryan includes five districts, each with its own council member. Needs vary by district. Does the council do a good job ensuring that the representatives of each district are listened to and that each district gets a fair share of city funding? (150 words) Council members...
BRYAN, TX
Unity Theatre opens 'Every Brilliant Thing' for two weekends

Life should be full of fun when you are 6, but for one child at the center of “Every Brilliant Thing,” life can be a challenge. Mom is in the hospital for doing “something stupid,” according to her dad. To cope, the child begins to write down everything that is brilliant in her world, a list that soon takes on a life of its own.
BRENHAM, TX
Georgetown freshman 52, College Station freshman Purple 50

College Station’s Pablo Arguero ran for four touchdowns, and Jackson Gallagher ran for two and returned a kickoff for another score in the Cougar freshman Purple football team’s 52-50 loss on Thursday. College Station’s Gustavo Lopez made four extra-point kicks, while Arguero and Gallagher each scored on a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
College Station takes 3 of 4 middle school volleyball matches with A&M Consolidated

The College Station Middle School volleyball teams won 3 of 4 matches against A&M Consolidated Middle School on Thursday. College Station won both seventh grade matches, topping Consol Silver 25-20, 25-20 and Consol Black 25-22, 25-16. In eighth grade action, Consol Silver won 25-17, 17-25, 25-19, and College Station beat Consol Black 25-18, 25-21.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

