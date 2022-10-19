ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Palma, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Compton shooting leaves one dead

COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton Friday evening. The shooting was reported about 7:25 p.m. in the 100 block of East Elm Street, near Willowbrook Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was taken to a hospital, where he...
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

Shooting leaves one hospitalized in Burbank

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized in Burbank on Thursday. The shooting happened near Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. just behind the Magnolia Island Car Wash around 3:30 p.m., according to Burbank Police. One person was found at the scene with a gunshot wound who was transported to a local hospital, […]
BURBANK, CA
CBS LA

65-year-old man arrested after making threats at Long Beach City College

Authorities arrested a 65-year-old man in connection with threats made towards a Long Beach school on Friday. According to Long Beach Police Department, officers were dispatched to Long Beach City College's Pacific Coast Campus at around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon, after learning that a student had made verbal threats towards school staff members. After ensuring that the student body and faculty were safe, investigators began looking into the threats. On Friday, they arrested the suspect, 65-year-old Preston William Braxton, a Pasadena resident. He was booked for criminal threats and intent to terrorize and was being held on $50,000 bail. 
LONG BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

Skeletal remains recovered from culvert pipe in Santa Ana

On October 17, 2022, at approximately 9:30 a.m., California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) workers were conducting a routine inspection of the culvert system on State Route 55 southbound, from Baker Street, using a robotic camera. During. the inspection, Caltrans workers discovered what appeared to be skeletal remains in a culvert...
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Suspected Of Providing Fatal Dose Of Fentanyl To MoVal Resident

A man accused of supplying a deadly dose of fentanyl to an 18-year-old Moreno Valley resident was being held Friday in lieu of $1 million bail. Moisses Haro, 20, of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of second-degree murder. According...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

[UPDATE] Armed Barricaded Suspect on Broadway in San Gabriel

SAN GABRIEL – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at approximately 9:23 am, San Gabriel PD received a 9-1-1 call reporting a woman brandishing a gun in an apartment complex in the 100 block of East Broadway in San Gabriel. By News Desk. When officers arrived at the scene,...
SAN GABRIEL, CA
monrovianow.com

Monrovia Police: Fatal Rollover Accident at Magnolia and Olive; Drunks in Abundance; Rock Thrown Through Church Window; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for October 13 – 19. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 355 service events, resulting in 75 investigations. Domestic Violence. October 13 at 1:07 a.m., a call was received from an unknown location...
MONROVIA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Whittier woman killed in 101 freeway crash

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A woman who died when an SUV crashed on the Ventura (101) Freeway in Woodland Hills was identified Thursday. The crash was reported about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound 101 Freeway at Shoup Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Bianca Ibarra, 33, of...
WHITTIER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Homeless man charged with killing Long Beach woman, other stabbings

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 21-year-old homeless man has been charged with a series of stabbings in Long Beach, including one that left a woman dead, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. Yohance Dallen Sharp was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on one count each...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting

Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in the South Los Angeles area. The shooting was reported at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 9400 block of Juniper Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Richard Chavez, 30, was identified as the victim of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy