newsantaana.com
Two Santa Ana men were arrested in Irvine for stealing copper wiring from a vacant building
Irvine police officers located two bikes parked outside of a vacant building in the west end of Irvine this weekend. The officers quickly determined that suspects were inside the building stealing copper wiring. Who will you vote for in the Santa Ana Mayoral Election in November?. Gerardo Jardon, 30, of...
Suspect Vehicle Collision into Pole Ends La Habra Police Pursuit
La Habra, Orange County, CA: A police pursuit ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed, knocking down a light pole in a residential neighborhood in the city of La Habra early Saturday morning, Oct. 22, 2022. The La Habra Police Department was in pursuit of a vehicle that crashed on...
newsantaana.com
Four vehicle burglary suspects were arrested by the Irvine Police at a hotel in Orange
An Irvine Community Services Officer investigated a series of vehicle burglaries on Oct. 18. One of the victims tracked a stolen item to a hotel in Orange. Will you still vote for Sarmiento even though his family is suing the City of Santa Ana?. Wasting no time, the Irvine Detectives...
KTLA.com
3 Inland Empire men arrested in robbery, pistol-whipping of Rancho Cucamonga jewelry store owner
Officials announced Friday that three men have been apprehended after they allegedly robbery a jewelry store in Rancho Cucamonga, with one of them pistol-whipping the store’s owner in the process. Authorities initially identified Ontario resident Christopher Lamar, 28, and Fontana resident Angel Overa, 23, as the men who robbed...
String of home burglaries in Huntington Beach may be tied to South American theft ring
Residents living in a Huntington Beach neighborhood are on edge after a string of burglaries, and police suspect the thieves may be tied to a South American theft ring.
2urbangirls.com
Compton shooting leaves one dead
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton Friday evening. The shooting was reported about 7:25 p.m. in the 100 block of East Elm Street, near Willowbrook Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was taken to a hospital, where he...
Shooting leaves one hospitalized in Burbank
Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized in Burbank on Thursday. The shooting happened near Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. just behind the Magnolia Island Car Wash around 3:30 p.m., according to Burbank Police. One person was found at the scene with a gunshot wound who was transported to a local hospital, […]
65-year-old man arrested after making threats at Long Beach City College
Authorities arrested a 65-year-old man in connection with threats made towards a Long Beach school on Friday. According to Long Beach Police Department, officers were dispatched to Long Beach City College's Pacific Coast Campus at around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon, after learning that a student had made verbal threats towards school staff members. After ensuring that the student body and faculty were safe, investigators began looking into the threats. On Friday, they arrested the suspect, 65-year-old Preston William Braxton, a Pasadena resident. He was booked for criminal threats and intent to terrorize and was being held on $50,000 bail.
oc-breeze.com
Skeletal remains recovered from culvert pipe in Santa Ana
On October 17, 2022, at approximately 9:30 a.m., California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) workers were conducting a routine inspection of the culvert system on State Route 55 southbound, from Baker Street, using a robotic camera. During. the inspection, Caltrans workers discovered what appeared to be skeletal remains in a culvert...
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected Of Providing Fatal Dose Of Fentanyl To MoVal Resident
A man accused of supplying a deadly dose of fentanyl to an 18-year-old Moreno Valley resident was being held Friday in lieu of $1 million bail. Moisses Haro, 20, of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of second-degree murder. According...
vvng.com
Coroner ID’s both drivers killed in crash at Cottonwood Avenue and Sequioa street in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office identified both of the drivers killed in a crash at the intersection of Cottonwood Avenue and Sequoia Street in Hesperia. On Sunday, October 16, 2022, at about 7:24 p.m., deputies from the Hesperia Station and emergency personnel from...
foxla.com
Major freeway closure in effect this weekend in Riverside County
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A major freeway closure is in effect this weekend in Riverside County. The eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway in Corona will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. More on-ramps will be closed than in recent closures in the area, and it’s...
coloradoboulevard.net
[UPDATE] Armed Barricaded Suspect on Broadway in San Gabriel
SAN GABRIEL – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at approximately 9:23 am, San Gabriel PD received a 9-1-1 call reporting a woman brandishing a gun in an apartment complex in the 100 block of East Broadway in San Gabriel. By News Desk. When officers arrived at the scene,...
Driver leads CHP on high-speed chase from San Diego to LAX, taken into custody after standoff
A driver led California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed chase that originated in San Diego County and culminated in a tense standoff outside Los Angeles International Airport.
Fontana Herald News
Four suspects are arrested in San Bernardino after they allegedly stole $30,000 worth of cellular phones
Four suspects were arrested by San Bernardino Police Department officers after they allegedly stole more than $30,000 worth of cellular phones and other devices from a store in Los Angeles County, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a news release on Oct. 19. The armed robbery occurred at an AT&T...
monrovianow.com
Monrovia Police: Fatal Rollover Accident at Magnolia and Olive; Drunks in Abundance; Rock Thrown Through Church Window; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for October 13 – 19. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 355 service events, resulting in 75 investigations. Domestic Violence. October 13 at 1:07 a.m., a call was received from an unknown location...
oc-breeze.com
Westbound 91 Express Lanes work in O.C. and SR-91 work in Corona expected to cause delays this weekend
Drivers are advised to expect delays and plan alternate routes this weekend as construction work on the westbound 91 Express Lanes in Orange County will result in lane closures Friday night to Sunday morning. The work on the Orange County side will affect the westbound 91 Express Lanes and the...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Whittier woman killed in 101 freeway crash
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A woman who died when an SUV crashed on the Ventura (101) Freeway in Woodland Hills was identified Thursday. The crash was reported about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound 101 Freeway at Shoup Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Bianca Ibarra, 33, of...
2urbangirls.com
Homeless man charged with killing Long Beach woman, other stabbings
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 21-year-old homeless man has been charged with a series of stabbings in Long Beach, including one that left a woman dead, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. Yohance Dallen Sharp was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on one count each...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting
Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in the South Los Angeles area. The shooting was reported at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 9400 block of Juniper Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Richard Chavez, 30, was identified as the victim of the...
