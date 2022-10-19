Read full article on original website
New ‘bump outs’ aim to make downtown Bay City intersection safer for pedestrians
BAY CITY, MI - A construction project that prompted detours in downtown Bay City as well as the early closure of an outdoor dining area was finished faster than expected. Bay City announced on Tuesday, Oct. 8 that the intersection of 6th Street and Washington Avenue is now back open to traffic. Crews began construction at the intersection of 6th Street and Washington Avenue on Sept. 7. The work included the removal of the existing traffic signal and the building of “bump outs” at the corners.
Break out that rake: It’s time to cleanup leaves in Midland
MIDLAND, MI - With fall underway and leaves continuing to come down, Midland is reminding its residents of how to clean up this season. Residents are encouraged to begin raking leaves to the street as of Oct. 21, according to the city. A definitive start date for the 2022 curbside leaf collection has not been determined yet, said the city in a notice, but crews are planning to start in early November.
New monthly STARS bus pass offering unlimited rides helps residents see more of the community
SAGINAW, MI— Saginaw resident Robert McDowell, 58, said a new unlimited monthly bus pass will allow him to enjoy more leisurely activities. Earlier this week, Saginaw Transit Authority & Regional Services (STARS) began offering 30-day bus passes which allow frequent riders to save money during their daily commutes. As...
Two injured in mid-Michigan crash after car crosses median, police say
EMERSON TOWNSHIP, MI – Two women were injured in a crash Friday, Oct. 21 that happened when a car crossed a grass median and struck a minivan, police said. The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. on US-127 near Harrison Road in Gratiot County. Michigan State Police said a woman,...
Flint council wants probe of firefighter discipline in fatal Pulaski Street fire
FLINT, MI -- Members of the Flint City Council want an independent investigation into the discipline given to two Flint firefighters who issued an all-clear at a house fire on West Pulaski Street where two children were left inside and later died. Although Chief Raymond Barton initially recommended both firefighters...
Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot
Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
Lapeer woman dies after crash with semi-tanker on M-24
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Lapeer woman died after police say she pulled in front of a semi-truck hauling vegetable oil on M-24 Thursday night. The Lapeer County Sheriff's office says 54-year-old Andrea Montgomery was driving a Chevrolet Trax east on Sawdust Corners Road in Mayfield Township and stopped for the stop sign at M-24 around 6:05 p.m.
After fire, El Topo and The Relief & Resource Co. not expected to reopen for more than a year
FENTON, MI - The Fenton community will have to wait a while for El Topo and The Relief & Resource Co. to reopen. After a fire tore through the businesses on June 28, a go-to spot for residents quickly became unrecognizable.
Here is what we know about a mysterious $100M downtown Saginaw project commissioners OK’d $5M for
SAGINAW, MI — A proposed investment of up to $100 million in Saginaw’s riverside medical corridor would bolster the city’s status as a healthcare hub and attract a variety of industries and jobs to the once-troubled district, officials said. While the project isn’t a certainty yet, business...
Woman killed after being hit by vehicle in Flint
FLINT, MI – A 42-year-old woman died Friday morning when she was hit by a vehicle while crossing North Saginaw Street, near Damon Street, in Flint, according to police. Police said the incident took place just before 2:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21. Authorities said the victim was crossing Saginaw Street when she was hit by a silver Mitsubishi that was northbound on Saginaw Street.
Bulk item stickers could officially be trashed for good in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - The Bay City Commission is considering making some changes that could eliminate bulk item pickup tags while setting the stage for a new era of recycling in the city. The Bay City Commission received an ordinance amendment for its first reading on Oct. 17 that revises...
Get spooky in Bay City this weekend with spirit walks, curiosities exposition
BAY CITY, MI - Lovers of all things spooky and paranormal are in for a treat this weekend in Bay City. Bay City’s Studio 23 is hosting the Curiosities and Wonders Exposition and the Hell’s Half Mile spirit Walk this weekend. The exposition event will feature up to 20 vendors that will be offering variety of art, treats, home decor, tarot readings and more.
42-year-old woman killed in early morning crash
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 42-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Flint Friday morning. It happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. at N. Saginaw Street and Damon Street. The woman, Suzan Jean Moody, was crossing N. Saginaw Street when she was struck by a silver Mitsubishi that was traveling northbound on N. Saginaw Street, the Flint Police Department said.
Bay City area high school football results, recaps, reactions for Week 9 of 2022
BAY CITY, MI – A look at high school football highlights from MLive Bay City’s 23-school coverage area for Oct. 21, 2022. Bay City area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each game by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com.
Hemlock Semiconductor breaks ground on $375 million expansion project in Saginaw County
HEMLOCK, MI — Hemlock Semiconductor, the nation’s leading manufacturer of hyper-pure polysilicon used in the semiconductor and solar industries, broke ground on a major expansion project in Saginaw County Friday, Oct. 21. Company officials say this expansion project will modernize the manufacturing process HSC uses to refine its...
Gas station manager explains how he sets the price you pay at the pump
Montrose, Mich. (WNEM) -Gas prices appear to be on the decline in mid-Michigan after skyrocketing a few weeks ago. The average price in mid-Michigan is hovering around four dollars and 20 cents a gallon. However, many other areas across the state are seeing much lower prices. According to GasBuddy, some...
Michigan deputy wrangles goat tribe wandering on road before ‘anything baaaaad’ happened
PINCONNING TWP, MI — A wandering tribe of goats found its way back home after being wrangled by a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy. About 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, Deputy Art Kleinert was on patrol in the area of North Eight Mile and East Cody Estey roads in Pinconning Township when he saw about 10 goats walking up from behind his vehicle, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham.
Three Rivers woman killed, Owosso man injured in fiery head-on collision on US-131
CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 39-year-old woman from Three Rivers died Wednesday following a head-on collision on US-131. According to authorities, a southbound vehicle was struck head-on by a northbound pickup truck just before 1:30 p.m. Police said several witnesses claimed the pickup was passing multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone just before the collision.
Goodrich area voters to pick between Fougnie, Johnson for Michigan Senate
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Incumbent state Sen. Ruth Johnson, R-Holly, faces Democrat Theresa J. Fougnie in the race to represent the new District 24 in the Michigan Senate on Nov. 8. Johnson currently represents District 14 in the state Senate. Redistricting created the new boundary lines for District 24, which...
GM left Buick City in worse condition than a ‘normal brownfield,’ buyer says
FLINT, MI -- An official with the company that’s under contract to buy the old Buick City site in Flint says it needs millions in public funding to redevelop the 350-acre property because of the condition General Motors left it in. “They left all the slabs and the foundations...
