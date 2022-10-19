ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

The Saginaw News

New ‘bump outs’ aim to make downtown Bay City intersection safer for pedestrians

BAY CITY, MI - A construction project that prompted detours in downtown Bay City as well as the early closure of an outdoor dining area was finished faster than expected. Bay City announced on Tuesday, Oct. 8 that the intersection of 6th Street and Washington Avenue is now back open to traffic. Crews began construction at the intersection of 6th Street and Washington Avenue on Sept. 7. The work included the removal of the existing traffic signal and the building of “bump outs” at the corners.
BAY CITY, MI
The Saginaw News

Break out that rake: It’s time to cleanup leaves in Midland

MIDLAND, MI - With fall underway and leaves continuing to come down, Midland is reminding its residents of how to clean up this season. Residents are encouraged to begin raking leaves to the street as of Oct. 21, according to the city. A definitive start date for the 2022 curbside leaf collection has not been determined yet, said the city in a notice, but crews are planning to start in early November.
MIDLAND, MI
1470 WFNT

Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot

Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
GRAND BLANC, MI
abc12.com

Lapeer woman dies after crash with semi-tanker on M-24

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Lapeer woman died after police say she pulled in front of a semi-truck hauling vegetable oil on M-24 Thursday night. The Lapeer County Sheriff's office says 54-year-old Andrea Montgomery was driving a Chevrolet Trax east on Sawdust Corners Road in Mayfield Township and stopped for the stop sign at M-24 around 6:05 p.m.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Woman killed after being hit by vehicle in Flint

FLINT, MI – A 42-year-old woman died Friday morning when she was hit by a vehicle while crossing North Saginaw Street, near Damon Street, in Flint, according to police. Police said the incident took place just before 2:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21. Authorities said the victim was crossing Saginaw Street when she was hit by a silver Mitsubishi that was northbound on Saginaw Street.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

42-year-old woman killed in early morning crash

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 42-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Flint Friday morning. It happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. at N. Saginaw Street and Damon Street. The woman, Suzan Jean Moody, was crossing N. Saginaw Street when she was struck by a silver Mitsubishi that was traveling northbound on N. Saginaw Street, the Flint Police Department said.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Michigan deputy wrangles goat tribe wandering on road before ‘anything baaaaad’ happened

PINCONNING TWP, MI — A wandering tribe of goats found its way back home after being wrangled by a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy. About 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, Deputy Art Kleinert was on patrol in the area of North Eight Mile and East Cody Estey roads in Pinconning Township when he saw about 10 goats walking up from behind his vehicle, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham.
BAY COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Three Rivers woman killed, Owosso man injured in fiery head-on collision on US-131

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 39-year-old woman from Three Rivers died Wednesday following a head-on collision on US-131. According to authorities, a southbound vehicle was struck head-on by a northbound pickup truck just before 1:30 p.m. Police said several witnesses claimed the pickup was passing multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone just before the collision.
THREE RIVERS, MI
MLive

MLive

