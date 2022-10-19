ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Casey's Pizza is finally in Knoxville. Where to get a pie from the iconic Midwestern brand

By Keenan Thomas, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=178gHK_0ieJr6Gm00

It's National Pizza Month, and what better way to celebrate than to order a fresh pizza.

With so many local and national pizza places in the scruffy city, one rather large brand that flies under the radar has only recently made its debut here in Knoxville.

Casey's Pizza is still making its way into Casey's convenience stores in Knoxville, but there are a couple of locations selling pizza now. Started in Iowa, Casey's is a general store, gas station and pizza place rolled into one.

If you've been interested in trying Casey's Pizza for yourself, here's everything you need to know before placing an order.

Halloween 2022:Epic bar crawls, costume contests and nightlife events in Knoxville

Why is Casey's known for its pizza?

Although started in 1968, Casey's didn't introduce pizza until the '80s. Since then, pizza has become a staple of most Casey's locations across the U.S. with over 2,000 locations serving it.

Because of how many Casey's locations there are, it has become one of the largest pizza chains in the country, spreading out from the Midwest. Talk about branching out!

It's also become known for its specialty pizzas. Speaking of …

What kind of pizza is available?

There are several pizzas to choose from, including the classics like cheese and pepperoni. Casey's sells one-topping pizzas along with build-your-own options.

Specialty pizzas include a BBQ brisket pizza, a taco pizza and a meat galore pizza, along with regular specialties like supreme and Hawaiian.

Another staple of the Casey's menu is breakfast pizzas, featuring bacon, sausage and veggie varieties. For a limited time, Casey's is selling an Ultimate Beer Cheese breakfast pizza in partnership with Busch Light.

The price for each pizza is based on size (10-, 12- and 14-inch) and specialty. Prices before tax range from $10-$17 depending on toppings.

Knoxville restaurantsWe were flooded with notes about the ones you miss the most - here they are

Now I'm hungry. Where can I get a Casey's pizza?

Currently, two Casey's locations in Knoxville serve pizza. You can pick one up at 421 N. Cedar Bluff Road and at 7686 S. Northshore Drive.

Both offer in-store pickup, curbside pickup or delivery to your home.

What about the other Casey's locations?

As for the dozen locations without pizza in Knoxville, their kitchens are still being outfitted. Knoxvillians can expect pizza to be available at these locations by spring 2023. At that point, you should be able order a Casey's pizza from just about anywhere in the Knoxville area.

Although also owned by Casey's, goodstop locations do not serve pizza.

When did Casey's come to Knoxville?

Locations began opening locally after Casey's bought out former Pilot gas stations late last year.

The chain took over nearly 40 locations in Knoxville, along with two truck stops in Nashville and Kentucky. These gas stations, which were owned by a separate Haslam family corporation, were converted into Casey's and goodstops locations. The transition began in January.

The sale was valued at $220 million. It did not include Pilot truck stop travel centers.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

What’s an ‘Angel Shot’ and when to order one?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Farragut bistro is making sure guests have a safe way to get out of uncomfortable moments. Water into Wine Bistro & Lounge has a code name that alerts staff when someone needs to be escorted to safety. It’s called an ‘Angel Shot.’ They are not the first business to use the concept; the Angel Shot has become a national trend, aimed at keeping bars and restaurants safe.
FARRAGUT, TN
wvlt.tv

catch up quick

Zoo officials said the Jumbe has had difficulty lying down to rest at night, prompting his caretakers to transition him to hospice care. East Tennessee family celebrates father beating cancer same weekend as Bama victory. Updated: 5 hours ago. Trey White went home to battle his non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in October...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Georgia-based company looking to fill positions in Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Georgia-based company is looking to fill more positions for its facility in Maryville. Newell Brands has full-time job opportunities ranging from Adhesive Packer to Machine Operator. According to Newell Brands, the company was founded in Atlanta, Ga., and produces planet-friendly brands to enhance and brighten consumers’ lives at home and outside.
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

Save lives by becoming a registered phlebotomist

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – New classes are now being offered at a non-profit career school, that can potentially save a life. Remington College is an online trade school that offers a variety of classes for all different industries. Starting on Monday, November 11 Phlebotomy certification courses will begin, and at an accessible time for working adults. The class will start from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
thesmokies.com

Is Chesapeake’s in Gatlinburg worth it? An honest review

The best dining experience in the Smokies isn’t a barbecue place. It isn’t one of the dozen or so flap–jackery establishments littered about the region. It isn’t even a massive family dining spot where they stuff you with meatloaf and taters. The best dining experience –...
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Bark in the Park & Pet of the Week: Henry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dog love is just around the corner. The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley stopped in to showcase their pet of the week. The 37th Annual Bark in the Park happened over the weekend and many and their furry friends came out for all the fun. The day featured activities including obstacle courses, pumpkin decorating, face-painting, and even a costume contest for humans and animals.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
787K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy