Tennessee State

Early voting is open in Tennessee! Check times and places to cast a ballot in Knox County

By Sarah Riley, Knoxville News Sentinel
 3 days ago

NOTE: This article is being offered for free to all readers as a public service. Please consider a Knox News subscription at knoxnews.com/subscribe .

Early voting for the midterm elections has arrived in Tennessee.

Some love the experience of voting on Election Day, but it's also an option to cast your ballot during the early voting period when hours are convenient and you can pop into any site to vote.

Here's a look at where and when to make your selections.

When is early voting in Tennessee?

Early voting takes place from Oct. 19 through Nov. 3 across Tennessee.

Early voting locations in Knoxville

Voters can go to any early voting site (which is different than voting on Election Day, when you must vote at your specific polling place).

  • Carter Senior Center, 9036 Asheville Highway
  • City-County Building, 400 Main St., small assembly room
  • Downtown West, 1645 Downtown West Blvd., Unit 40
  • Eternal Life Harvest Center at Five Points, 2410 Martin Luther King Ave. (Next to Love Kitchen)
  • Farragut Town Hall, 11408 Municipal Center Drive
  • Halls Recreation Center, 6933 Recreation Lane
  • Karns Senior Center, 8042 Oak Ridge Highway
  • Knoxville Expo Center, 5441 Clinton Highway
  • New Harvest Park, 4775 New Harvest Lane
  • Meridian Baptist Church, 6513 Chapman Highway

Here are specific dates and times :

Oct. 19: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (9 a.m.-6 p.m. Karns Senior Center, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Meridian Baptist)

Oct. 20: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (9 a.m.-6 p.m. Karns Senior Center)

Oct. 21: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (9 a.m.-6 p.m. Karns Senior Center)

Oct. 22: 10 a.m. -3 p.m. (Karns Senior Center closed, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. City-County Building)

Oct. 23: Closed

Oct. 24: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (9 a.m.-6 p.m. Karns Senior Center)

Oct. 25: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (9 a.m.-6 p.m. Karns Senior Center)

Oct. 26: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (9 a.m.-6 p.m. Karns Senior Center, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Meridian Baptist)

Oct. 27: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (9 a.m.-6 p.m. Karns Senior Center)

Oct. 28: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (9 a.m.-6 p.m. Karns Senior Center)

Oct. 29: 10 a.m. -3 p.m. (Karns Senior Center closed)

Oct. 30: Closed

Oct. 31: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (9 a.m.-6 p.m. Karns Senior Center, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Meridian Baptist)

Nov. 1: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. (9 a.m.-6 p.m. Karns Senior Center)

Nov. 2: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. (9 a.m.-6 p.m. Karns Senior Center, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Meridian Baptist)

Nov. 3: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. (9 a.m.-6 p.m. Karns Senior Center)

What do I need to bring to the polls in Tennessee?

Everyone must show ID whether they're voting early or on Election Day.

These IDs can be used, even if they're expired:

  • Tennessee driver's license with your photo
  • U.S. passport
  • Photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security
  • Photo ID issued by the federal or Tennessee state government
  • U.S. military photo ID
  • Tennessee handgun carry permit with your photo

The following ID cards are not allowed:

  • College student IDs
  • Photo IDs other than the ones issued by the state or federal governments (for example, work badges or city worker identification badges are not allowed)

Who is on the ballot in Knox County?

Check out our candidates list to match specific names to races.

Generally speaking, these are the races on the ballot across Knox County, though they vary from precinct to precinct. Your specific ballot will be customized for your home district.

  • Governor
  • United States House of Representatives, District 2
  • Tennessee Senate, District 5
  • Tennessee Senate, District 7
  • Tennessee House of Representatives, District 14
  • Tennessee House of Representatives, District 15
  • Tennessee House of Representatives, District 16
  • Tennessee House of Representatives, District 18
  • Tennessee House of Representatives, District 19
  • Tennessee House of Representatives, District 89
  • Tennessee House of Representatives, District 90

Where do the candidates stand on issues?

We asked the candidates to tell us in their own words about their priorities and concerns. Incumbents and challengers followed up with their various viewpoints.

Is it too late to register to vote in Tennessee?

Yes, it is too late. The deadline is 30 days before the election.

Has it been a while since you voted? Check to see if you're registered at tnmap.tn.gov/voterlookup .

How can I request an absentee ballot in Tennessee?

The final day to request an absentee ballot is Nov. 1, but you should do it long before that.

Voters unable to visit the polls in person may request an absentee ballot. To find out if you meet the requirements for an absentee ballot request, visit sos.tn.gov/products/elections/absentee-voting .

Knox County residents who qualify to vote by mail can send their absentee requests to fax number 865-215-4239 or email them to absenteeballot@knoxcounty.org.

To print an absentee voting application, visit knoxcounty.org/election/pdfs/AbsenteeBallotApplication.pdf .

When is Election Day in Tennessee?

The big day is Nov. 8. Polls are open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. in Knoxville.

Voters who choose to cast their ballot on Election Day must go to their specific neighborhood polling site.

To find your polling place, use the Voting Location Search at kgis.org .

