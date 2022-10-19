ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert County, MD

Owings, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Calvert County Public Schools soccer team will have a game with Northern High School on October 19, 2022, 13:30:00.

Calvert County Public Schools
Northern High School
October 19, 2022
13:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
mymcmedia.org

MCM’s High School Football Game of the Week

Quince Orchard (7-0) faces off against Northwest (3-4) in MCM’s High School Football Game of the Week. Quince Orchard has won 21 straight games since the start of last season, including the 2021 Maryland 4A state championship. Their defense has given up just 15 total points through seven games this season.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
NBC Washington

1,000 Stafford High School Students Out Sick With Flu-Like Symptoms

About 1,000 students at a high school in Stafford County, Virginia, are out sick Friday due to a widespread illness within the school, officials say. Nearly half of the student body at Stafford High School have flu-like and gastrointestinal symptoms, a spokesperson for Stafford County Public Schools told News4. As...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Clements Convenience Center To Temporarily Close

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Department of Public Works & Transportation announces the Clements Convenience Center will be closed beginning Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, for approximately four weeks for renovation. Residents may use the Charlotte Hall Convenience Center located at 37707 New Market Turner Road, or the Oakville Convenience Center...
CLEMENTS, MD
mocoshow.com

8 of the Top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) Elementary Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo, According to Latest Niche Rankings

Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, recently published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. According to the rankings, 8 of the top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) public elementary schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Stone Mill Elementary School (North Potomac) earning the top spot. All MoCo schools ranked in the top 25 are listed below.
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Retired football star has big surprise for youth team

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Retired football star and former Washington player Vernon Davis had a big surprise for a youth football team in DC. He dropped by a football practice at Emery Heights Community Center in Northwest on Thursday. Davis donated football jerseys and spent time talking to players. He also shared some of […]
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Student with ‘edged weapon’ arrested at Alexandria City High School

A 15-year-old Alexandria City High School student was arrested after being found with an “edged weapon,” according to police. The incident occurred at around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 13. The male student was searched, a weapon was allegedly confiscated and he was arrested. Police provided no other...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Shore News Network

Maryland man wins second big lottery jackpot in two weeks

Hyattsville, MD – Some people are just lucky, and for one man in Hyattsville, luck came through in the form of a $100,000 lottery jackpot-winning ticket. The man, who wished to remain unidentified, won his second big lottery jackpot in as many weeks, according to the Maryland Lottery. A few weeks ago, he won $10,000 on a scratch-off ticket. This week, he won $100,000 playing the 6th edition of the $100k Crossword scratch off ticket. “I was surprised,” he said when he visited the Lottery headquarters in Baltimore to claim his prize. The man, who has worked as a home The post Maryland man wins second big lottery jackpot in two weeks appeared first on Shore News Network.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
worldatlas.com

6 Best Cities to Retire in Maryland

When thinking of retirement, many people think of retirees flocking to Florida. However, Maryland is also a viable destination for those enjoying their golden years. Situated beside Virginia and overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, this Mid-Atlantic state is known for its fishing activities, and booming tourism industry; several cities across Maryland offer an ideal environment and great support network for people looking to retire in comfort.
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

Road Worker Struck and Killed in Prince George's

A road crew worker was struck and killed in Adelphi, Maryland, Thursday morning – the latest fatal pedestrian crash in Prince George's County in recent weeks. The worker was placing cones in the far righthand northbound lane of New Hampshire Avenue at Metzerott Road. He appears to have been struck and pinned between his work truck and a car headed toward the Beltway. He died at the scene.
ADELPHI, MD
PhillyBite

Where To Find The Ice Cream In Maryland

- You'll find many Maryland ice cream parlors and shops. You can find some that specialize in one particular dessert, while others serve a variety of sweet treats until late at night. Insomnia Cookies is a popular chain, while the famous Cinnaholic in Baltimore is a treat from Heaven. Justine's...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

DC High School Marching Band Runs on ‘Zero-Dollar' Budget, Teamwork and Community Support

Without a dime of dedicated funding, the Eastern High School marching band’s show goes on — thanks to teamwork, dedication and support from the community. “The Blue and White Marching Machine” has gone viral for unscheduled marches through the streets of the Washington, D.C.’s, Capitol Hill neighborhood. And those neighbors have returned the favor by supporting the band in buying equipment, uniforms and more by donating on the Capitol Hill Community Foundation’s campaign.
WASHINGTON, DC
wypr.org

Moore stumps at Morgan State University on HBCU tour

Wes Moore, the Democratic nominee for governor, spoke to Morgan State University students after a tour of the school campus in Baltimore City on Thursday. Moore expects to visit all of Maryland’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities, often known as HBCUs. He said that one way to ensure Baltimore City thrives economically is to invest in higher education institutions like Morgan State.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

MISSING TEENS: Damien Johnson And Leilani Moreno; Ages 15-13

ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. – This morning, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two missing persons in separate cases. Missing Person, Damien Johnson (15 y/o W/M). He was last seen yesterday evening in the Mechanicsville area wearing a yellow shirt and gray sweatpants. Case #53826-22.
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Coming Soon to Gaithersburg (Restaurants, Retail, and More)

Below is a list of restaurants and businesses that will be coming soon to Gaithersburg, MD, as well as an update on the future plans for Lakeforest Mall. Roaming Rooster is coming to 511 Quince Orchard Rd in Gaithersburg. The restaurant will be located in space previously occupied by Duck Donuts in the Firstfield Shopping Center. Duck Donuts permanently closed in August. Roaming Rooster is known for its variety of buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches that vary in heat depending on the diner’s preferences – mild, medium or hot. In addition to its free-range, grain-fed, antibiotic-free and Halal chicken, Roaming Rooster offers an all week breakfast menu, salads and sides including wings, chicken tenders and hand-cut fries. This will be the chain’s second Montgomery County location. Its Pike & Rose location at 11586 Old Georgetown Road in North Bethesda opened on June 21. No opening date for the new location has been announced.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
DC News Now

Black-owned businesses shine at Howard Homecoming

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — This weekend, thousands of people will flock to Howard University as the HBCU hosts its annual homecoming in person for the first time in two years. It’s a chance not only for students to celebrate the university but also for alumni to return and showcase their successes. “It’s huge. It’s […]
WASHINGTON, DC
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy