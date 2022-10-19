Read full article on original website
Events: Diwali and FC Semifinals 10/21-10/23
🗓 Friday 🔆 Field of Light if you haven't already, check out the "Field of Light" display at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center before the weather gets even colder. The exhibit features nearly 28,000 lights illuminating 16 acres, and the lights are made from environmentally conscious materials and will be recycled when the exhibit ends in December. 6:00 p.m - 9:45 p.m | 📍Ladybird Wildflower Center
We're #1: Austin sits atop unexpected national ranking
Good news for buyers. Bad news for sellers.With a 10% drop in three months, a new Realtor.com price study lists Austin as the metro with the biggest drop in real estate list prices since July.]We're also high on the list of markets where sellers have cut the asking price after listing a property.The $558,275 September median home list price is down 10.3% in three months.Despite the quick drop, that price is still higher than last September, by 2.2%.The report calls Austin "the poster child for torrid housing market growth during the pandemic."Other markets with big price drops include Phoenix, Denver, and Las Vegas.Click here to read the full report from Realtor.com.
An employer-sponsored healthcare center is coming to downtown Austin
As workers are called back into the office and tech giants cement their downtown Austin presence, companies seek new models to care for employees. It’s why some have teamed up with Crossover Health, which has health centers and clinics providing primary care for employees and their families. The San Clemente, California-based company is planning to open a new health center on Brazos St. in April 2023. Crossover plans to hire about 15 staff for the site to serve 5,000 to 7,000 people at maximum capacity. They declined to say which companies will use it, but their current partnerships include Amazon, Microsoft, LinkedIn and Meta, which is moving into the Sixth and Guadalupe tower next year.
Weekend events: ACL weekend two, mural, Latin food festival
🗓 All Weekend🎉 Lulu's Grand Opening*A new bar is coming to Menchaca with a grand opening this Friday, October 14. Lulu's is the perfect blend of Mexico City and South Austin and will serve boozy agua frescas as well as a tasteful selection of mezcal and tequila. Lulu's will have live music starting at 3 p.m. on Sunday. 3 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday, 12-2 a.m. Saturday-Sunday | 📍 Lulu's, 10402 Menchaca Rd. 🎉 ACL Weekend 2 Wrap up the final weekend of one of the biggest music festivals in the country, with the cooler weather we have all been waiting for, some of the best eats in Austin, and more. All day Friday - Sunday | 📍Zilker Park
Pandemic-closed comedy venue finds new space and plans November reopening
The ColdTowne Theater improv comedy troupe has a new space in East Austin's Holly neighborhood. ColdTowne lost its lease in the pandemic and operates sporadically as a popup.Now they have a lease at 1700 E 2nd street and plan to open November 3rd. Their hope is to eventually return to "every night" comedy.“Making something out of nothing with the support of a community is what improv is all about, and we are thankful to have a strong community that’s got our backs," said co-owner Tauri Laws-Philips.Click here to read more about ColdTowne Theater.
Austin rents nearly double in a year and are now in the top 5 nationwide
While searching for a place to live, Austin renters will face monthly rates of nearly $3,000, a recent guide from rental marketplace Dwellsy shows. The median rent in August this year was $2,930, a more than 86% increase since August 2021. That’s $820 more than the nationwide median asking rent in August and puts Austin just below the Bay Area, Boston and New York for large cities with the most expensive asking rent. “Within this group, Austin, TX stands out for the highest increases in asking rent, which has nearly doubled since this time last year,” the study notes. Outside of those large cities, however, others are seeing even higher rent spikes. Metro areas that ranked above Austin in one-year increases include those like Kansas City, MO with a 112% change in rent since last August and Tucson, AZ with a 124% change.
Environmentalists fight plan for lakeside high rises
By Daniel Van Oudenaren When former First Lady Lady Bird Johnson created the Town Lake Beautification Committee in 1971, she hardly could have imagined the scale of the development that would one day take place along the banks of the waterway that would later be renamed for her. Johnson’s vision for the lake began with a visit to London in 1971 alongside Ann Butler, the wife of then mayor Roy Butler. During a stroll along the Thames Path, a verdant trail in the heart of London, Johnson wondered whether they could create something like it in Austin. Thus was born the idea for the 10-mile trail that today is named for the Butlers, as well as a pavilion and other amenities. The effort restored vegetation and breathed civic life into Austin’s south shore, which had been an unbuildable, deforested floodplain prior to the construction of Longhorn Dam in 1960. Johnson’s committee “raised funds to plant hundreds of trees along the banks of the lake and spent years beautifying the trail,” according to a 2011 resolution of the City Council.
Profile: The man who would be mayor, again
This is part one of a series of mayoral candidate profiles from The Austin Bulldog. This is a story about Kirk Watson, not me, but readers should know that nobody covered this candidate as closely as I did back during his first mayoral campaign in 1996-1997 and during his first several years in office. In an exclusive interview in August 1996 I asked and he answered questions for two solid hours. The transcript of that interview, which I’m publishing here for the first time, runs 46 pages and more than 17,000 words. I introduced Watson to my In Fact newsletter...
Fall into seasonal flavors with these savory meals and pumpkin-flavored treats
The triple-degree heat in Austin has passed and fall is in full swing. Between visits to pumpkin patches and hayrides, get your energy up with hearty meals and decadent treats. These are just a few limited-time food and drink options to take in the changing of the seasons. TLC and Love Culture KombuchaIt wouldn't be fall without pumpkin spice. TLC made a twist on the pumpkin spiced latte by adding rum. The dairy-free Pumpkin Spiked Latte has Flor de Caña 7-Year Rum, Flor de Caña Spresso, oat milk, house-made nitro cold brew, and pumpkin spice for $5. Another route for...
Setting the stage for safety at ACL
Remember that ticket you and hundreds of thousands of others bought to get into this year's Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park? Well it turns out it guarantees you a lot more than just music this year."By purchasing a ticket, you agree to submit to a full body pat down and magnetometer screening before entry," says the festival's website, which goes on to add, "Persons that refuse to comply with the search will be refused entry to the event."It's all part of a safety and security plan festival organizers say they're working on 24/7 that changes every day."We...
College grads can't satisfy talent pools for Central Texas jobs so companies are looking elsewhere
As Central Texas sees company relocations and expansions, there’s a demand for talent. But what are companies doing as the typical pipelines aren’t filling the needed slots like they used to?That topic came up during the Austin Regional Manufacturers Association annual conference and expo this week. KXAN reports that semiconductor chips manufacturer Applied Materials noted that their needs now extend beyond partnerships with four-year schools like The University of Texas at Austin. So filling in those gaps is key, especially as Samsung brings a $17 billion facility to Taylor and the CHIPS and Science Act signed by President Biden in...
Four-day work weeks are leaving workers refreshed and productive. Could it become the new norm?
The 40-hour workweek has reigned since around the time of the Great Depression. But a new schedule gaining steam could lead some companies to throw out the practice of having employees clock in five days a week.Promising results are coming out halfway into a six-month trial of four-day workweeks in the U.K. with 35 out of 41 companies responding to a recent survey saying they were “likely” or “very likely” to continue the reduced week after the pilot ends. The trial, which began in June, is run by nonprofit 4 Day Week Global, think tank Autonomy, the 4 Day Week...
Austonia is hiring a newsletter editor
Help us find our editor!Austonia, a for-profit Austin digital media company, is looking for the right person for a new position as newsletter editor.Are you an innovator who wants to work exclusively in digital media and push the boundaries? Do you have 3+ years in digital, broadcast, print or agency work? This could be the opportunity for you.In two years we’ve created a place in the Austin media landscape, and we’re looking for people who can move us toward the front.AM email newsletter, 22,500+ daily subscribersAustonia.com, reaching 250,000+ users/monthSocial media, 50,000+ followersSuccess in this role is based on skills: an...
Bites & Sips: what's new in food and drink
San Marcos favorite Industry Burger opens "mid-October" on E. 5th, featuring "low key healthy" Texas fare. Still Austin Whiskey Co. introduces "The Artist," its new rye whiskey.
Freaky Floats and other Austin food & drink news
What's new in Austin food & drink this week:Nau's Enfield Drug closing after losing their lease. Did McGuire Moorman Lambert buy the building, with its vintage soda fountain?Nixta Taqueria Chef Edgar Rico named to Time Magazine's Time 100 Next influencer list, after winning a James Beard Award earlier this year.Question: From what BBQ joint did pescatarian Harry Styles order food this week?Austin Motel is opening the pool and pool bar Wednesday nights in October for Freaky Floats.Vincent's on the Lake closing due to "economic conditions and low water levels [at Lake Travis]."Cenote has closed its Windsor Park location. The East Cesar Chavez location remains open.The Steeping Room on N. Lamar has closed.Local startup It's Skinny scored new financing for its gluten-free pasta business.P. Terry's opened a new location in Kyle, at 18940 IH-35.
The driving range of EVs is limited. These UT researchers are working to address it.
Someday, electric vehicles could go distances fit for road trips across Texas. Researchers at the University of Texas at Austin, who have previously made strides in the lithium-ion battery industry, have developed a new electrode for such batteries that could draw greater power and allow faster charging. So far, the research has looked at just a single type of battery electrode and is in its early stages. But it offers exciting potential as some buyers consider driving range an important factor when making the switch to an EV or picking one. Tesla’s Model Y being produced out of Giga Texas,...
Cap Metro previews impact of Manor and Lago Vista leaving service area
By Nina HernandezThe Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board of Directors learned more this week about the potential fallout of both Lago Vista and Manor ending their partnerships and leaving the Capital Metro service area.In August, both suburbs decided to hold elections to ask voters whether to continue or end partnerships with Capital Metro. Lago Vista is asking again after an unsuccessful 2016 ballot measure.Both suburbs currently contribute 1 percent of their sales tax to Capital Metro, are eligible to receive Build Central Texas funds and are part of the Urbanized Area. If the ballot measures pass, there will be service...
A mortgage banker walks us through the math on purchasing a 'mid-price' Austin home
So you want to buy a house?To anyone trying to get on the "housing ladder," it's been a discouraging couple of years as prices skyrocketed in a market crowded with buyers bidding against each other for just about any available home.Things may be calming down, with the Austin Board of REALTORS reporting fewer sales and more available homes this summer.Mortgage rates have more than doubled in the last year, from around 3% to well over 6% on a 30-year fixed rate loan, getting even more of a bump this week after the Federal Reserve raised bank rates on Wednesday.So how...
Fueled by the appeal of space and privacy, more built-to-rent homes are coming to the Austin area
An Arizona home builder, NexMetro Communities, plans to establish a neighborhood by the name of Avilla Rio Oaks in Liberty Hill, north of Austin. But there will be no homes for sale. 260 single-family rental homes will sit in the 25-acre development.NexMetro has put forth two other projects near Austin, one in Liberty Hill and another in Georgetown. In total, the company is investing $164 million in the Austin metro with 634 rental homes across three communities. In a press release on the first two communities, Jason Flory, managing director for NexMetro Communities' Austin Division, described the Austin area...
Parks, retail and residential spaces are part of San Marcos' Gas Lamp District plans
A mixed-use development that will sit on about 400 acres could be coming to a rapidly growing San Marcos. Real estate investment company Walton Global Holdings LLC and developer Majestic Realty Co. have received approvals from the city and Hays County to build east of I-35, on Centerpoint Road. The plan involves an industrial park that’s been dubbed “Project Thin Mint.” The Austin Business Journal reports that company executives shared plans to start construction in 2024 on two buildings totaling about 200,000 square feet, and the site could be more than 2 million square feet someday. These plans come as San...
