Warsaw, NC

Warsaw, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Warsaw.

The North Lenoir High School soccer team will have a game with James Kenan High School on October 19, 2022, 13:30:00.

North Lenoir High School
James Kenan High School
October 19, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The North Lenoir High School soccer team will have a game with James Kenan High School on October 19, 2022, 15:30:00.

North Lenoir High School
James Kenan High School
October 19, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

