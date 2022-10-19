Warsaw, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Warsaw.
The North Lenoir High School soccer team will have a game with James Kenan High School on October 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
North Lenoir High School
James Kenan High School
October 19, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The North Lenoir High School soccer team will have a game with James Kenan High School on October 19, 2022, 15:30:00.
North Lenoir High School
James Kenan High School
October 19, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
Comments / 0