Tuscaloosa, AL

Meet the University of Alabama's 2022 homecoming court

By Ken Roberts, The Tuscaloosa News
 3 days ago
Five students have been named to the University of Alabama's homecoming court for 2022.

The homecoming queen will be named at the pep rally and bonfire on the Quad, which is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The winner will be crowned at halftime of the homecoming game against Mississippi State on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

Here are the members of UA's 2022 homecoming court:

  • Megan Abrams, a graduate student from Lafayette, Louisiana. Abrams is majoring in business administration.
  • Olivia Bruno, a senior from Franklin, Tennessee. Bruno is majoring in biology with a minor in social innovation and leadership, general business and psychology.
  • Olivia Burleson, a junior from Winfield. Burleson is majoring in elementary education.
  • Ellery Hill, a senior from Hanover, Michigan. Hill is majoring in finance with a minor in women’s studies.
  • Bayley St. Clair, a senior from Mobile. St. Clair is majoring in English with a minor in philosophy and political science.

The five students were chosen by members of UA's Homecoming Steering and Advisory Committee after a process that included essays and interviews. The winner will be determined by a vote of the student body.

According to UA's homecoming website, candidates for homecoming queen must be a fulltime UA undergraduate or graduate student and have at least 60 earned credit hours with a cumulative grade point average of 2.5.

The queen is expected to exemplify the tenets of the Capstone Creed: Service (civic responsibility), Leadership (fairness, respect and integrity), Scholarship (pursuing knowledge) and Character (equity and inclusion).

Last year, McLean Moore, a senior from Tuscaloosa, was crowned as the 2021 homecoming queen.

