TUSK CALENDAR: Who's playing and what's happening

LOCAL MUSIC

THURSDAY

Tarred and Feathered: 6-9 p.m., Southern Ale House patio, 1530 McFarland Blvd. N., Tuscaloosa.

FRIDAY

Chicago: 8 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or the Amp box office, for $99.50, $85, $65 and $35, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

Corey Smith, Crawford and Power: 8 p.m., $20 plus fees, Druid City Music Hall, 1307 University Blvd., on the Strip. www.druidcitymusichall.com .

LOCAL EVENTS

ONGOING WEEKENDS THROUGH OCT. 31

The Horror Tuscaloosa: Second year for the haunted house with two themed experiences, 5477 Skyland Blvd. E., Cottondale. Tickets $25 and up, and admissions each night will be limited. Hours will be 7 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 29, and 7-10 p.m. Oct. 20, 27, 30 and 31. www.thehorrortuscaloosa.com . Jobs available for crew and customer service positions; see www.thehorrortuscaloosa.com/jobs .

THURSDAY-FRIDAY, SUNDAY

"The Imaginary Invalid": Moliere comedy, performed by the University of Alabama Department of Theatre and Dance, 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, with a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday, Marian Gallaway Theatre, Rowand-Johnson Hall on the UA campus. Tickets $22 general; $20 seniors, and UA faculty and staff; $15 for students. Argan is a hypochondriac whose medical bills are his largest expense. To save money, he decides to marry his oldest daughter, Angelique, to an up-and-coming doctor, Thomas. Angelique refuses the marriage because she loves another. This forces Argan to give her an ultimatum: Marry Thomas or join a convent. www.theatre.ua.edu .

THURSDAY

E&H open book club with T.K. Thorne: 5:30-6:30 p.m., on Zoom, discussing the third and final installment of the Magic City Story: "House of Iron." Click here for and links to buy: www.bit.ly/3wxEpFb . Pre-registration is required. www.ernestandhadleybooks.com .

FRIDAY

Don DC Curry, Bruce Bruce, Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Henry Welch: Royal Comedy Tour, 8 p.m., BJCC Concert Hall, Birmingham. www.bjcc.org . Tickets, $59 and up, through www.ticketmaster.com .

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

The Paww Patch: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday and Saturday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday, weekends through October, with pumpkin and mum decoration, kids' activities, at The Paww Pet Resort, 1302 The Townes of North River. www.thepawwpetresort.com .

FRIDAY-OCT. 30

"Launch Day (Love Stories from the Year 2108)": World premiere of a Michael Higgins play at Theatre Tuscaloosa, about life in the 22nd century, from the weapons dealer whose prosthetic arm has a mind of its own to the artist who has agreed to have an advertisement chip implanted in her brain. Directed by Tina F. Turley, it's one of six new works being produced by the American Association of Community Theatre's NewPlayFest 2022. Actors in the episodic work include Margaret Carr as Jada; Gabriel Carden as Zegg; Amaria Jackson as Garal; Ebony Wesley as Quillney; Jessica Briana Kelly as Rebissa; DeAnthony Mays as Vander; Sam Hodo as Darge; Brandy Johnson as Keera; Kazarious Brown as Brylo; Mileidy Crespo-Jones as Tax; Hallie Grace Hamner as Brittley; Steven Yates as Grevin; and Gracie Price as understudy; with voiceovers by Turley, Ava Buchanan and Charles Prosser. Due to adult subject matter and content, the show is recommended for ages 13 and older. Each performance will run about 90 minutes, with no intermission.

Performances will be in Theatre Tuscaloosa's Bean-Brown Theatre, in Shelton State Community College's Martin campus, at 7:30 p.m. Friday (preceded by a free pre-show discussion with playwright Higgins, 6:30 p.m. in the adjacent Alabama Power Recital Hall), and Oct. 27, 28 and 29; with 2 p.m. matinees Sunday, Wednesday, and Oct. 29-30. Tickets are $19 general admission; $17 for seniors, military and Shelton State employees; $14 for students. www.theatretusc.com/launch-day .

SATURDAY

Halloween at Izzy's Comics: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Izzy's Comics, 2801-6 Lurleen B. Wallace Blvd., Northport. Costume contest with prizes, door prizes, candy, and signing and sketching opportunities with guests including Dietrich Smith and Bryce Yzaguirre.

Alabama vs. Mississippi State: 6: p.m., Bryant-Denny Stadium. Televised by SEC Network; livestream on FuboTV.'

MONDAY

This Could Be You: Comedy show with open-mic, 8-11 p.m., Black Warrior Brewing Co., 2216 University Blvd., Tuscaloosa. Signup at 7:30. Hosted by Stand-Up Tuscaloosa and Compton Smith.

MONDAY-OCT. 28

Haunting at the Museum: 9 a.m.-noon, 1-4:30 p.m. each day, Gorgas House Museum, 810 Capstone Drive, Tuscaloosa, just off the Quad on the UA campus. Admission is free. Haunted tours will be available, explaining histories behind spooky stories at the museum. Halloween costumes encouraged. Parking, for $5, is available in the North ten Hoor and Ferguson Center parking decks. For more on the Gorgas, see www.gorgashouse.museums.ua.edu/contact. For more on UA parking, see www.bamaparking.ua.edu/visitor-information.

TUESDAY

Lisa McNair, book signing and talk: McNair will be talking about her memoir, "Dear Denise: Letters to the Sister I Never Knew," 5:30-7:30 p.m., Tuscaloosa Public Library Rotary Room, presented by Ernest and Hadley Booksellers. McNair's book includes letters written to the older sister she never knew, Denise, who died in the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in 1963. The event is free, but seating is limited, so reserve a spot through www.bit.ly/3MhltkJ .

Trick or Treat on Sorority Row: 6 p.m., Alabama Panhellenic Association's Annual Trick or Treat on the University of Alabama campus' sorority row, along Colonial, Magnolia and Bryant drives, adjacent to Bryant-Denny Stadium. Children 12 and under are invited to bring a bag for candy, enjoy trick or treat and meet a special guest.

TUESDAY-OCT. 30

"Anastasia": Touring company of the musical, presented by Broadway in Birmingham, BJCC Concert Hall. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Oct. 27; 8 p.m. Oct. 28; 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 29; and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Tickets $40 and up through www.americantheatreguild.com/birmingham/shows/anastasia .

WEDNESDAY

Sixth Annual Tech or Treat: 6-8 pm., Gateway Innovation and Discovery Center, 2614 University Blvd. E, Alberta. Free community event for children and families, similar to trunk or treat, with participants collecting candy at each table, where STEM opportunities and introductions will be available. Booth spaces are still open for organizations; to register, see www.tuscaloosa.com/techortreat . Free and open to all ages; children must be accompanied by an adult. www.tuscaloosagateway.com .

UPCOMING

OCT. 28: Harvest Jam, 5:30-8:30 p.m., $5, on the Midtown Village Green, 1800 McFarland Blvd. E., Tuscaloosa. Craft beer tasting presented by Adams Beverages, live music, pumpkin patch, pop-up vendors, and other activities. Donations from the pumpkin patch and craft-beer tasting will benefit Child Abuse Prevention Services. Tickets through www.eventbrite.com .

OCT. 28: Trek Tuscaloosa Ride, 6-8 p.m., 1800 McFarland Blvd. E., #418, Tuscaloosa. Casual no-drop ride hosted by Trek Bicycle Tuscaloosa, followed with tricks and treats at the after party. Helmets are required, and lights are encouraged.

OCT. 29: Pink Box Burlesque's 15th Annual "Rocky Horror Picture Show," 8 p.m., Bama Theatre. Tickets sold out. Doors at 7, costume contest at 8, show with shadow cast on stage at 8:30. www.pinkboxburlesque.com .

OCT. 30: Skate-O-Ween, 2 p.m., games and prizes, Super Skate, 5900 McFarland Blvd. E., Tuscaloosa.

OCT. 31: Halloween Carnival, 6-8 p.m., games and treats for children, Snow Hinton Park, 1000 Hargrove Road E. Hosted by the Tuscaloosa Police Department

NOV. 4: Turnpike Troubadours, Muscadine Bloodline, Them Dirty Roses, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amp box office on Jack Warner Parkway, $89.50 for the general admission pit, with reserved seats at $89.50, $75, $65 and $45. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com

