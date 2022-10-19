Thomas Edison died | Enquirer historic front pages from Oct. 19

Take a look back at history through the front pages of The Cincinnati Enquirer. Every day we look at 10 pages that show the local, national and international headlines.

Today’s pages cover news reported in The Enquirer on October 19 in years ranging from 1931 to 1990. Headlines include inventor Thomas Edison died in 1931, Cincinnati’s new Fountain Square dedicated in 1969 and Olympic medal winners Tommie Smith and John Carlos expelled for giving the “Black Power” salute in 1968.

