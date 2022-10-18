Read full article on original website
LM reader survey points to interest in nearshoring while challenges remain
One of the biggest supply chain takeaways and lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic could very well be focused on the need to source goods closer to home in North America, for a whole host of reasons related to things like reducing costs and transit times, and supply chain resiliency, among others.
NCCC and BMWED offer up differing points of view in railroad labor negotiations
In mid-September, it appeared that the possibility of a national freight railroad strike occurring had been nullified, following United States freight railroad carriers and railroad labor unions coming to terms on a tentative deal on September 15. As previously reported, leading up to this development, there had been a high...
Increase the Accuracy of Supply Chain Business Decisions Using Integrated Data Management and AI
Organizations are investing heavily in Supply Chain Analytics and AI solutions. Often, the ROI and objective of these investments are not met. Learn how aThingz helps organizations setup a robust data management strategy, driving improved data quality and using that enriched and standardized data to improve accuracy of Supply Chain business decisions.
