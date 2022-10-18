ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown knows Bulldog recipe to beating Tide

As a youngster, Tuscaloosa, Alabama native Titus Brown dreamed of playing for the hometown Crimson Tide. As a star linebacker at Hillcrest High School, Brown received a few overtures from Coach Mike Shula's staff. In the end, the courtship never matured beyond the flirtation stage. It was Mississippi State who came through with the late offer rather than Alabama.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
hailstate.com

State Makes Final Regular Season Road Trip, Travels to Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Mississippi State soccer program heads to the Music City for a contest with the Vanderbilt Commodores (10-2-3, 4-2-2 SEC). The Sunday afternoon (Oct. 23) match will kickoff at 3 p.m. CT and will air on SEC Network. The Bulldogs enter the contest at No. 25...
NASHVILLE, TN
hailstate.com

Brown Played His Best Against Alabama

STARKVILLE – The moment is just as vivid in Titus Brown's mind today as it was 15 years ago. Brown can recall every detail of sacking quarterback John Parker Wilson on the final play of the game to secure a 17-12 upset of No. 21 Alabama on Nov. 10, 2007. The win not only gave Mississippi State back-to-back wins over the Crimson Tide, but also gave the Bulldogs bowl eligibility for the first time in seven years.
STARKVILLE, MS
hailstate.com

Suiting Up To Find Solutions

STARKVILLE – Reis Beuerlein stepped into the lab wearing a pair of tights and a long-sleeved shirt covered in dozens of tiny reflective dots. As the lab techs calibrated their system, a skeleton came to life on the monitor. At that point, Beuerlein couldn't help it. She and her...
STARKVILLE, MS
breezynews.com

Whippets Defeat Trojans in Meridian

The Kosciusko Whippets traveled to Northeast Lauderdale and played the Trojans in Friday night’s football spectacular. Our home team took off and didn’t slow down for the whole first half. 24-0. The Trojans finally got a little bit of traction in the second half, but it wasn’t enough. Final score 31-14.
KOSCIUSKO, MS
High School Football PRO

Oxford, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Funeral services set for MSU Football player

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A public memorial service celebrating the life of Mississippi State University football player Sam Alton Westmoreland will be held at 5 PM Wednesday, October 26, 2022. from The Orchard in Tupelo (1379 Coley Road, Tupelo, MS. 38801). The family will receive friends after the memorial...
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi State announces plans for Jim and Thomas Duff Center

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) will soon begin construction on a new, centralized home for the university’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Clinic (ADDC), Disability Resource Center, and Department of Kinesiology. This comes after a commitment from brothers Jim and Tommy Duff of Columbia. The $15 million gift will enhance disability services and […]
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Brooksville police chief resigns, search for new chief begins

BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The town of Brooksville finds itself looking for a police chief, once again. Virginia Rich tells WCBI she has resigned, effective immediately. She took over the Brooksville police department back in April. The Noxubee County town had not had a police chief for eight years...
BROOKSVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Goings on With Grant: Aldi Grocery Store opening pushed to December

They say the best things in life come when we wait for them. Well, the Aldi Grocery Store located in the Triangle Crossing Shopping Center on Highway 12 in Starkville has delayed its opening, originally scheduled for today, to Dec. 1. Castleberry Properties Developer Luke Castleberry told me the grocery...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Three finalists chosen for CPD chief

The field of candidates for Columbus police chief has narrowed to three, according to Mayor Keith Gaskin. The police chief selection committee met Tuesday morning for about 50 minutes, entirely in executive session. After spending last week conducting interviews with the top eight contenders via Zoom, members picked three finalists for in-person interviews.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Macon woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a new owner in town. Macon native Tyra Ivory is now one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country. She cut the ribbon on her dream surrounded by people who came to support her. WCBI talked to the young owner about following...
MACON, MS
wcbi.com

Former Starkville firefighter indicted for embezzlement

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Starkville firefighter is indicted on an embezzlement charge. This past May we told you about the arrest of Clarence Parks. Now, an Oktibbeha County Grand Jury has indicted him. He is charged with embezzlement: fraud committed in public office. The investigation started after...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo PD announces embezzlement arrest

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo woman is charged with embezzlement. Lori Palmer, 48, is accused of embezzling $14,000 from the Oak Creek Apartments on Lumpkin Avenue, according to Tupelo Police. Palmer was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 20 for felony embezzlement.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Starkville woman sentenced to jail in 2021 Hickory Grove Road murder

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville woman will spend 10 years in prison for her role in a murder investigation. Rymesha Coggins pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder. The deadly shooting happened on Hickory Grove Road in 2021. 30-year-old Laquilla Clark died as a result...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo police uncover lottery ticket scheme at convenience store

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The dream of cashing a $500,000 lottery ticket turns into a nightmare for a Tupelo convenience store worker. 40-year-old Jessica Parker is charged with felony embezzlement. Tupelo police said she used her position at Barnes Crossing Road Texaco to take the money and use her...
TUPELO, MS

