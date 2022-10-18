Read full article on original website
Brown knows Bulldog recipe to beating Tide
As a youngster, Tuscaloosa, Alabama native Titus Brown dreamed of playing for the hometown Crimson Tide. As a star linebacker at Hillcrest High School, Brown received a few overtures from Coach Mike Shula's staff. In the end, the courtship never matured beyond the flirtation stage. It was Mississippi State who came through with the late offer rather than Alabama.
State Makes Final Regular Season Road Trip, Travels to Vanderbilt
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Mississippi State soccer program heads to the Music City for a contest with the Vanderbilt Commodores (10-2-3, 4-2-2 SEC). The Sunday afternoon (Oct. 23) match will kickoff at 3 p.m. CT and will air on SEC Network. The Bulldogs enter the contest at No. 25...
Brown Played His Best Against Alabama
STARKVILLE – The moment is just as vivid in Titus Brown's mind today as it was 15 years ago. Brown can recall every detail of sacking quarterback John Parker Wilson on the final play of the game to secure a 17-12 upset of No. 21 Alabama on Nov. 10, 2007. The win not only gave Mississippi State back-to-back wins over the Crimson Tide, but also gave the Bulldogs bowl eligibility for the first time in seven years.
Suiting Up To Find Solutions
STARKVILLE – Reis Beuerlein stepped into the lab wearing a pair of tights and a long-sleeved shirt covered in dozens of tiny reflective dots. As the lab techs calibrated their system, a skeleton came to life on the monitor. At that point, Beuerlein couldn't help it. She and her...
Starkville, October 21 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Starkville. The Ingomar Attendance Center volleyball team will have a game with Resurrection Catholic High School on October 21, 2022, 09:00:00.
Whippets Defeat Trojans in Meridian
The Kosciusko Whippets traveled to Northeast Lauderdale and played the Trojans in Friday night’s football spectacular. Our home team took off and didn’t slow down for the whole first half. 24-0. The Trojans finally got a little bit of traction in the second half, but it wasn’t enough. Final score 31-14.
Oxford, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Starkville High School football team will have a game with Oxford High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
Funeral services set for MSU Football player
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A public memorial service celebrating the life of Mississippi State University football player Sam Alton Westmoreland will be held at 5 PM Wednesday, October 26, 2022. from The Orchard in Tupelo (1379 Coley Road, Tupelo, MS. 38801). The family will receive friends after the memorial...
Mississippi football scoreboard: Oct. 21
Newton Academy 41, Mississippi School for the Deaf 8.
Mississippi State announces plans for Jim and Thomas Duff Center
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) will soon begin construction on a new, centralized home for the university’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Clinic (ADDC), Disability Resource Center, and Department of Kinesiology. This comes after a commitment from brothers Jim and Tommy Duff of Columbia. The $15 million gift will enhance disability services and […]
Brooksville police chief resigns, search for new chief begins
BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The town of Brooksville finds itself looking for a police chief, once again. Virginia Rich tells WCBI she has resigned, effective immediately. She took over the Brooksville police department back in April. The Noxubee County town had not had a police chief for eight years...
Goings on With Grant: Aldi Grocery Store opening pushed to December
They say the best things in life come when we wait for them. Well, the Aldi Grocery Store located in the Triangle Crossing Shopping Center on Highway 12 in Starkville has delayed its opening, originally scheduled for today, to Dec. 1. Castleberry Properties Developer Luke Castleberry told me the grocery...
Three finalists chosen for CPD chief
The field of candidates for Columbus police chief has narrowed to three, according to Mayor Keith Gaskin. The police chief selection committee met Tuesday morning for about 50 minutes, entirely in executive session. After spending last week conducting interviews with the top eight contenders via Zoom, members picked three finalists for in-person interviews.
Macon woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a new owner in town. Macon native Tyra Ivory is now one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country. She cut the ribbon on her dream surrounded by people who came to support her. WCBI talked to the young owner about following...
Former Starkville firefighter indicted for embezzlement
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Starkville firefighter is indicted on an embezzlement charge. This past May we told you about the arrest of Clarence Parks. Now, an Oktibbeha County Grand Jury has indicted him. He is charged with embezzlement: fraud committed in public office. The investigation started after...
Tupelo PD announces embezzlement arrest
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo woman is charged with embezzlement. Lori Palmer, 48, is accused of embezzling $14,000 from the Oak Creek Apartments on Lumpkin Avenue, according to Tupelo Police. Palmer was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 20 for felony embezzlement.
Starkville woman sentenced to jail in 2021 Hickory Grove Road murder
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville woman will spend 10 years in prison for her role in a murder investigation. Rymesha Coggins pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder. The deadly shooting happened on Hickory Grove Road in 2021. 30-year-old Laquilla Clark died as a result...
Sweet Peppers Deli got a little sweeter, celebrating 25 years in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Sweet Peppers Deli is getting a little bit sweeter. The restaurant business is notoriously fickle. Tastes and trends change, but in Columbus, a deli has become an institution. For a quarter of a century, Sweet Pepper’s Deli has been a go-to for many in Columbus...
Tupelo police uncover lottery ticket scheme at convenience store
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The dream of cashing a $500,000 lottery ticket turns into a nightmare for a Tupelo convenience store worker. 40-year-old Jessica Parker is charged with felony embezzlement. Tupelo police said she used her position at Barnes Crossing Road Texaco to take the money and use her...
