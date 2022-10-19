Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Saugerties man charged with intentionally torching house
SAUGERTIES – A 44-year-old Malden man has been indicted by an Ulster County grand jury and arrested on Friday for allegedly setting a single-family house on fire at 160 Route 32A in the Saxton Fire District of the Town of Saugerties. When police and firefighters arrived at the scene...
New Update: Road Rage Led To Stabbing Death In Wallkill, Police Say
Police in the Hudson Valley have made an arrest in the stabbing death of an area man during an argument between drivers. The incident took place in Orange County in the town of Wallkill around 9:45 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Route 17 westbound exit ramp at the intersection with Route 302.
yonkerstimes.com
Three Police Agencies Chase Vehicle Wanted for Shooting Incident
On September 26, 2022, at approximately 4:40 pm, Deputies were advised that a vehicle that was wanted by the NYPD for a shooting incident was traveling northbound on the Taconic State Parkway approaching Putnam County. They were also advised that Yorktown Police Department was behind the vehicle attempting to stop...
Orange County, NY Bank Latest Victim in Rash of ATM Thefts
For the second time in a month, a popular bank has been hit by thieves. The last month has been a busy one for local police as they have seen a rise in ATM break-ins across the Hudson Valley. Just last month we told you about thieves that were trying to steal an ATM from the bank branch located at 12 Llyods Lane in the Town of Wallkill.
Police: FBI, other agencies raid Poughkeepsie home after possible explosions
They and the Dutchess County's Sheriff's Office told News 12 this was an operation by the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.
Kerhonkson man accused of driving impaired with child
A Kerhonkson man was cited to court on Sunday morning after he allegedly drove under the influence of drugs with a six-month-old child in the backseat.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown man charged with pointing laser at aircraft
NEW YORK – State Police have charged a Middletown man with pointing a laser at a State Police aircraft as a felony. Samuel Colaj Ventura, 22, allegedly directed a laser beam at a State Police aircraft during the landing process in Manhattan. The laser beam crossed into the eyes of the pilot and co-pilot causing them to abort the landing.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston man charged with driving with forged Texas vehicle registration
ESOPUS – A 53-year-old Kingston man was arrested in mid-morning on Sunday, October 16 for driving on Broadway in the Town of Esopus with a forged temporary vehicle registration from the State of Texas on it. Venancio Pop Sotz was initially stopped for a traffic infraction. He was charged...
Police: 22-Year-Old Killed Elderly Man in Heated Roadside Fight
Authorities are still trying to figure out what may have caused a young Hudson Valley man to stab an elderly man to death on Route 17 in Middletown. The chaotic scene played out at exit 119 on Route 17 in the Town of Walkill just before 10am on Thursday morning. Police received reports of a fight in progress on the ramp leading to Route 302. The two men were allegedly engaged in an argument that lead to one of them pulling out a knife and stabbing the other.
Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Warns of ‘A Killer Among Us’
The Dutchess County Sheriff is warning the community of a 'killer among us." In a statement released to their Facebook page, The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office reports that since January of 2022 "several thousand counterfeit prescription pills containing Fentanyl" were seized through investigations conducted in the Dutchess County area by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.
Police: 74-year-old man slain during apparent road rage incident in town of Wallkill
Joel Laddy, 74, was fatally stabbed in the chest with a steak knife by 22-year-old Horace Duke, according to police.
ACSO: Jailed Albany man caught with shank in pants
An Albany man, who was charged with murder in the second degree after a 2021 shooting, was caught with a homemade shank inside Albany County Jail, according to a press release from the Albany County Sheriff's Office.
Police say 3 Yonkers residents charged in Dutchess County cooking oil theft
Investigators say the suspects stole the used oil from the Jaegar House Restaurant in Red Hook on Route 9G Wednesday around 10:30 a.m.
Former Dutchess County Corrections Officer Arrested and Charged for Assault
A former Green Haven Correctional Facility officer was arrested recently for the alleged assault of an inmate during the time of his employment. 32-year-old, Taj Everly of Cortlandt Manor is the former officer in question. The alleged incident took place back on May 28, 2020. Mr. Everly is charged with...
Officials: Man dies in stabbing outside Wallkill gas station
The station is located on Route 302 near the Route 17 ramp.
Wallkill Man Stabbed To Death By 22-Year-Old During Fight, Police Say
A Hudson Valley man was stabbed to death during a fight with another person. The incident took place in Orange County in the town of Wallkill around 9:45 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Route 17 westbound exit ramp at the intersection with Route 302. According to Wallkill Deputy Chief...
Troy man arrested for allegedly possessing stolen trailer
A Troy man was arrested on Monday. Fred Weinkauff, 64, allegedly hauled a trailer that was reported stolen in Warren County in February of 2019.
Wappingers Police Say Trunk or Treat Participants Are Being Scammed
If you are planning on attending a trunk-or-treat event in the Hudson Valley, you may have been the target of a scam and didn't even know it. Is nothing sacred anymore? It seems like we can't enjoy anything without worrying about getting ripped off. Scammers have stooped to some pretty low tricks to get people to send them money, but using innocent children on Halloween is a whole new level of evil.
Carmel Man Convicted Of Hitting Wife With Crowbar
A Hudson Valley man was found guilty of assaulting his wife in a domestic violence incident. On Dec. 17, 2020, Putnam County resident Jeff Hanlon, of Carmel, age not reported, hit his wife in the back of the head with a crowbar when she tried to leave their residence after suffering two days of verbal and physical abuse, according to Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy.
'You You' suspect pleads guilty to 2021 shooting in Wallkill
According to the Orange County District Attorney's Office, Hector Luna admitted Thursday to first-degree assault for shooting 48-year-old Charles Miller.
