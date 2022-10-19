ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugerties, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Saugerties man charged with intentionally torching house

SAUGERTIES – A 44-year-old Malden man has been indicted by an Ulster County grand jury and arrested on Friday for allegedly setting a single-family house on fire at 160 Route 32A in the Saxton Fire District of the Town of Saugerties. When police and firefighters arrived at the scene...
SAUGERTIES, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Three Police Agencies Chase Vehicle Wanted for Shooting Incident

On September 26, 2022, at approximately 4:40 pm, Deputies were advised that a vehicle that was wanted by the NYPD for a shooting incident was traveling northbound on the Taconic State Parkway approaching Putnam County. They were also advised that Yorktown Police Department was behind the vehicle attempting to stop...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown man charged with pointing laser at aircraft

NEW YORK – State Police have charged a Middletown man with pointing a laser at a State Police aircraft as a felony. Samuel Colaj Ventura, 22, allegedly directed a laser beam at a State Police aircraft during the landing process in Manhattan. The laser beam crossed into the eyes of the pilot and co-pilot causing them to abort the landing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston man charged with driving with forged Texas vehicle registration

ESOPUS – A 53-year-old Kingston man was arrested in mid-morning on Sunday, October 16 for driving on Broadway in the Town of Esopus with a forged temporary vehicle registration from the State of Texas on it. Venancio Pop Sotz was initially stopped for a traffic infraction. He was charged...
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Police: 22-Year-Old Killed Elderly Man in Heated Roadside Fight

Authorities are still trying to figure out what may have caused a young Hudson Valley man to stab an elderly man to death on Route 17 in Middletown. The chaotic scene played out at exit 119 on Route 17 in the Town of Walkill just before 10am on Thursday morning. Police received reports of a fight in progress on the ramp leading to Route 302. The two men were allegedly engaged in an argument that lead to one of them pulling out a knife and stabbing the other.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Warns of ‘A Killer Among Us’

The Dutchess County Sheriff is warning the community of a 'killer among us." In a statement released to their Facebook page, The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office reports that since January of 2022 "several thousand counterfeit prescription pills containing Fentanyl" were seized through investigations conducted in the Dutchess County area by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Wappingers Police Say Trunk or Treat Participants Are Being Scammed

If you are planning on attending a trunk-or-treat event in the Hudson Valley, you may have been the target of a scam and didn't even know it. Is nothing sacred anymore? It seems like we can't enjoy anything without worrying about getting ripped off. Scammers have stooped to some pretty low tricks to get people to send them money, but using innocent children on Halloween is a whole new level of evil.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
Daily Voice

Carmel Man Convicted Of Hitting Wife With Crowbar

A Hudson Valley man was found guilty of assaulting his wife in a domestic violence incident. On Dec. 17, 2020, Putnam County resident Jeff Hanlon, of Carmel, age not reported, hit his wife in the back of the head with a crowbar when she tried to leave their residence after suffering two days of verbal and physical abuse, according to Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
