Roxbury Township, NJ

NJ.com

Gov. Livingston over Columbia - Field hockey recap

Charlotte Kang scored two goals as Gov. Livingston picked up a 3-1 victory over Columbia in Berkeley Heights. Sarah Cerny gave Columbia (7-8) an early lead with a goal in the first quarter but that would be all. Kang scored both of her goals in the third quarter to give...
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ
No. 9 Clearview over Delsea - Field hockey recap

Darian DeLeo scored four goals as Clearview, No. 9 in NJ.com’s Top 20, cruised to a 6-0 victory over Delsea in Franklinville. Clearview (14-1) gained control early in the first quarter. Marley Dutch and Ryan Remaly also scored goals in the win. Christina Unger made one save as Delsea...
FRANKLINVILLE, NJ
Football: Irvington prevails over West Orange

Kyshir Desir and Fahmah Toure each scored two touchdowns to lead Irvington to a 27-18 win over West Orange, in West Orange. West Orange (5-3) led 18-12 at the half, and the Blue Knights (7-2) took a 19-18 lead by the third quarter. West Orange entered the game in 11th...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Plainfield’s aerial attack too much for Franklin - Football recap

Alameen Watkins completed 12-of-20 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Samir Cherry, as Plainfield defeated Franklin, 40-26, in Somerset. Cherry had six receptions for 181 yards, while also running for 33 yards on six carries for Plainfield (3-5), which has won three of its last four. Wakins ran for 40 yards and a TD, and Jaden Castro added three catches for 67 yards and a TD.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Phillipsburg smothers East Brunswick in football playoff tuneup

For a playoff tune-up, Phillipsburg’s 28-0 win Friday night at East Brunswick certainly fit the bill. The Stateliners (8-0), who assured themselves the No. 1 seed in the upcoming North Group 5 playoffs (and thus home field advantage through the playoffs) with win, did a lot of things that winning postseason teams do.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Football: No. 13 Old Tappan defeats Demarest

Old Tappan, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled by Demarest 41-14 in Demarest to improve to 7-1. With the win, Old Tappan remains in second place in the North 3 Group with Hillside nipping at its heels. The top 16 teams in each public school group will qualify for the postseason.
OLD TAPPAN, NJ
Morice’s three scores spark Cedar Grove past Hoboken - Football recap

Jackson Morice scored three first half touchdowns as Cedar Grove rolled to a 48-14 victory over Hoboken in Hoboken. Morice, a sophomore, returned a punt 41 yards for a touchdown, giving Cedar Grove (7-2) a 21-0 lead just 4:43 into the game. Morice then caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Stephen Paradiso later in the first quarter, then, in the second, ran for an 81-yard score to make it 34-0 at halftime.
HOBOKEN, NJ
West Essex runs past East Orange - Football recap

Mike Maglione’s 53-yard rushing touchdown just 1:13 into the game put West Essex in front for good as it cruised to a 20-0 victory over East Orange in North Caldwell. As a team, West Essex (5-3) ran for 288 yards as it assured itself of a first-round home game in its North, Group 3 playoff section next week.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Football: Watchung Hills notches 7th, defeats Elizabeth

Watchung Hills made plays on both sides of the ball as the Warriors downed Elizabeth, 56-14, in Warren. Dyaln Kelly threw two touchdown passes -- one each to Jack Clintock and Connor Krauth -- while Nirio Garcia ran for two scores. David Dubas and Dylan Moffitt both got in on the action and notched a rushing touchdown apiece as well as the Warriors improved to 7-2.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Football: Mahwah edges out Dumont for big upset

Daniel McClanahan scored three touchdowns, two rushing and one passing, to lead Mahwah past Dumont 20-13 in Dumont. McClanahan got the scoring started, spinning off a would-be-sack to throw an 18-yard strike to Ryon Arsala for the score, putting Mahwah (2-6) up 7-0 with 4:22 left in the first quarter.
MAHWAH, NJ
Menne leads Hawthorne past New Milford - Football recap

Tyler Menne threw two first quarter touchdown passes, then later ran for a score as Hawthorne defeated New Milford, 40-7 Menne opened the scoring for Hawthorne (3-5) when he found Matt Lorper for a 40-yard TD pass, then followed with an 18-yard TD pass to Dominic Passero. Menne pushed to lead to 21-0 early in the second quarter when he ran it in from six yards out. Passero added a 30-yard field goal and was 5-for-5 on extra-point attempts, Cormac Smith ran a kickoff 58 yards for a score and Bobby King added a 4-yard TD run.
HAWTHORNE, NJ
