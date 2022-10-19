Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Boil Water Advisory Ended, Water Main Break FixedMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Why Are There No REAL ID Appointments Available in NJ?Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
What Is REAL ID? The New Federal ID Requirement, Appointments Now OpenMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Morristown Locals Set World Record with Tribute to UkraineMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
Gov. Livingston over Columbia - Field hockey recap
Charlotte Kang scored two goals as Gov. Livingston picked up a 3-1 victory over Columbia in Berkeley Heights. Sarah Cerny gave Columbia (7-8) an early lead with a goal in the first quarter but that would be all. Kang scored both of her goals in the third quarter to give...
No. 9 Clearview over Delsea - Field hockey recap
Darian DeLeo scored four goals as Clearview, No. 9 in NJ.com’s Top 20, cruised to a 6-0 victory over Delsea in Franklinville. Clearview (14-1) gained control early in the first quarter. Marley Dutch and Ryan Remaly also scored goals in the win. Christina Unger made one save as Delsea...
Football: Irvington prevails over West Orange
Kyshir Desir and Fahmah Toure each scored two touchdowns to lead Irvington to a 27-18 win over West Orange, in West Orange. West Orange (5-3) led 18-12 at the half, and the Blue Knights (7-2) took a 19-18 lead by the third quarter. West Orange entered the game in 11th...
Somerset County Field Hockey Final Preview: 2-Hillsborough vs. 1-Ridge
2-Hillsborough (14-1-2) vs. 1-Ridge (13-2-2)
Plainfield’s aerial attack too much for Franklin - Football recap
Alameen Watkins completed 12-of-20 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Samir Cherry, as Plainfield defeated Franklin, 40-26, in Somerset. Cherry had six receptions for 181 yards, while also running for 33 yards on six carries for Plainfield (3-5), which has won three of its last four. Wakins ran for 40 yards and a TD, and Jaden Castro added three catches for 67 yards and a TD.
Maciolek, Bray team up to lead Bridgewater-Raritan past Old Bridge
In all likelihood, Bridgewater-Raritan did not need a win to reach the playoffs. But a victory can go a long way in establishing the confidence needed to make a postseason run. Bridgewater-Raritan put together its finest effort of the season on both sides of the ball, shutting out Old Bridge...
Phillipsburg smothers East Brunswick in football playoff tuneup
For a playoff tune-up, Phillipsburg’s 28-0 win Friday night at East Brunswick certainly fit the bill. The Stateliners (8-0), who assured themselves the No. 1 seed in the upcoming North Group 5 playoffs (and thus home field advantage through the playoffs) with win, did a lot of things that winning postseason teams do.
South Hunterdon over New Hope-Solebury (PA) - Football recap
Tanner McCaffrey threw for one touchdown and ran for another as South Hunterdon won at home, 28-0, over New Hope-Solebury (PA). With the win, South Hunterdon (6-2) is likely to be in the playoffs in Super Section South 2. Edward Cooper opened the scoring with a 2-yard run in the...
Football: No. 13 Old Tappan defeats Demarest
Old Tappan, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled by Demarest 41-14 in Demarest to improve to 7-1. With the win, Old Tappan remains in second place in the North 3 Group with Hillside nipping at its heels. The top 16 teams in each public school group will qualify for the postseason.
Morice’s three scores spark Cedar Grove past Hoboken - Football recap
Jackson Morice scored three first half touchdowns as Cedar Grove rolled to a 48-14 victory over Hoboken in Hoboken. Morice, a sophomore, returned a punt 41 yards for a touchdown, giving Cedar Grove (7-2) a 21-0 lead just 4:43 into the game. Morice then caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Stephen Paradiso later in the first quarter, then, in the second, ran for an 81-yard score to make it 34-0 at halftime.
Football: No. 15 North Hunterdon wins annual Milk Can Game against Voorhees
Luke Martini threw a trio of touchdown passes as North Hunterdon, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Voorhees, 35-7, in the Milk Can Game in Annandale. North Hunterdon now leads the all-tie series that used to be played on Thanksgiving, 34-12-1, and has not lost to Voorhees since 2011.
Football: Shawnee, Papa top Williamstown to secure high seed for postseason
Joe Papa hit Williamstown in the air and on the ground as Shawnee defeated Williamstown, 30-14, in Williamstown. Papa completed 8-of-10 passes for 113 yards and ran for two touchdowns as the Renegades improved to 5-4 on the year. Williamstown dropped to 2-7. Nick Rusinski also ran 17 times for...
West Essex runs past East Orange - Football recap
Mike Maglione’s 53-yard rushing touchdown just 1:13 into the game put West Essex in front for good as it cruised to a 20-0 victory over East Orange in North Caldwell. As a team, West Essex (5-3) ran for 288 yards as it assured itself of a first-round home game in its North, Group 3 playoff section next week.
Football: Watchung Hills notches 7th, defeats Elizabeth
Watchung Hills made plays on both sides of the ball as the Warriors downed Elizabeth, 56-14, in Warren. Dyaln Kelly threw two touchdown passes -- one each to Jack Clintock and Connor Krauth -- while Nirio Garcia ran for two scores. David Dubas and Dylan Moffitt both got in on the action and notched a rushing touchdown apiece as well as the Warriors improved to 7-2.
GMC Field Hockey Tournament Final Preview: 3-Old Bridge vs. 1-East Brunswick
3-Old Bridge (12-4) vs. 1-East Brunswick (13-3)
Football: Liam Godwin has four scores as Cranford defeats No. 11 North Brunswick
Liam Godwin had a big day with four touchdowns for Cranford and led his team rushing in its 34-14 win over North Brunswick, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Cranford. Tied at seven at the end of the first quarter, Cranford (6-2) took control the rest of the way as it outscored North Brunswick 27-7.
Warren Hills football shuts out rival Hackettstown to secure spot in state playoffs
With a shot at postseason play on the line against its archrival, the Warren Hills football team’s defense left no doubt that it is a playoff team. The Blue Streaks shutout Hackettstown 14-0 at Warren Hills School District Stadium Friday night to improve to 4-4 and sure its place in the NJSIAA North Group 3 playoffs.
Football: Flaccavento boots game-winning FG to push Glen Rock past Park Ridge
Mike Flaccavento converted a game-winning field goal to push Glen Rock to a 17-14 win over Park Ridge, in Park Ridge. With the score 14-14, Mike Flaccavento booted in a 26-yard field goal as the clock hit 0:00 in the fourth quarter. The win improves Glen Rock to 7-1, while...
Football: Mahwah edges out Dumont for big upset
Daniel McClanahan scored three touchdowns, two rushing and one passing, to lead Mahwah past Dumont 20-13 in Dumont. McClanahan got the scoring started, spinning off a would-be-sack to throw an 18-yard strike to Ryon Arsala for the score, putting Mahwah (2-6) up 7-0 with 4:22 left in the first quarter.
Menne leads Hawthorne past New Milford - Football recap
Tyler Menne threw two first quarter touchdown passes, then later ran for a score as Hawthorne defeated New Milford, 40-7 Menne opened the scoring for Hawthorne (3-5) when he found Matt Lorper for a 40-yard TD pass, then followed with an 18-yard TD pass to Dominic Passero. Menne pushed to lead to 21-0 early in the second quarter when he ran it in from six yards out. Passero added a 30-yard field goal and was 5-for-5 on extra-point attempts, Cormac Smith ran a kickoff 58 yards for a score and Bobby King added a 4-yard TD run.
