STARKVILLE – The moment is just as vivid in Titus Brown's mind today as it was 15 years ago. Brown can recall every detail of sacking quarterback John Parker Wilson on the final play of the game to secure a 17-12 upset of No. 21 Alabama on Nov. 10, 2007. The win not only gave Mississippi State back-to-back wins over the Crimson Tide, but also gave the Bulldogs bowl eligibility for the first time in seven years.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO