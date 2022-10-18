ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State, MS

hailstate.com

State Makes Final Regular Season Road Trip, Travels to Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Mississippi State soccer program heads to the Music City for a contest with the Vanderbilt Commodores (10-2-3, 4-2-2 SEC). The Sunday afternoon (Oct. 23) match will kickoff at 3 p.m. CT and will air on SEC Network. The Bulldogs enter the contest at No. 25...
NASHVILLE, TN
hailstate.com

Brown Played His Best Against Alabama

STARKVILLE – The moment is just as vivid in Titus Brown's mind today as it was 15 years ago. Brown can recall every detail of sacking quarterback John Parker Wilson on the final play of the game to secure a 17-12 upset of No. 21 Alabama on Nov. 10, 2007. The win not only gave Mississippi State back-to-back wins over the Crimson Tide, but also gave the Bulldogs bowl eligibility for the first time in seven years.
STARKVILLE, MS
hailstate.com

Suiting Up To Find Solutions

STARKVILLE – Reis Beuerlein stepped into the lab wearing a pair of tights and a long-sleeved shirt covered in dozens of tiny reflective dots. As the lab techs calibrated their system, a skeleton came to life on the monitor. At that point, Beuerlein couldn't help it. She and her...
STARKVILLE, MS
High School Football PRO

Oxford, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Starkville High School football team will have a game with Oxford High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
STARKVILLE, MS
breezynews.com

Whippets Defeat Trojans in Meridian

The Kosciusko Whippets traveled to Northeast Lauderdale and played the Trojans in Friday night’s football spectacular. Our home team took off and didn’t slow down for the whole first half. 24-0. The Trojans finally got a little bit of traction in the second half, but it wasn’t enough. Final score 31-14.
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi State announces plans for Jim and Thomas Duff Center

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) will soon begin construction on a new, centralized home for the university’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Clinic (ADDC), Disability Resource Center, and Department of Kinesiology. This comes after a commitment from brothers Jim and Tommy Duff of Columbia. The $15 million gift will enhance disability services and […]
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Information sought on runaway in Lee County

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a runaway teenager in Lee County. According to Lee County Youth Court, 17-year-old Zariah Williams was last seen on Sept. 30 when her guardian dropped her off with her aunt. The aunt lives on the east side of Tupelo; a specific address...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Brooksville police chief resigns, search for new chief begins

BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The town of Brooksville finds itself looking for a police chief, once again. Virginia Rich tells WCBI she has resigned, effective immediately. She took over the Brooksville police department back in April. The Noxubee County town had not had a police chief for eight years...
BROOKSVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Goings on With Grant: Aldi Grocery Store opening pushed to December

They say the best things in life come when we wait for them. Well, the Aldi Grocery Store located in the Triangle Crossing Shopping Center on Highway 12 in Starkville has delayed its opening, originally scheduled for today, to Dec. 1. Castleberry Properties Developer Luke Castleberry told me the grocery...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo PD announces embezzlement arrest

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo woman is charged with embezzlement. Lori Palmer, 48, is accused of embezzling $14,000 from the Oak Creek Apartments on Lumpkin Avenue, according to Tupelo Police. Palmer was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 20 for felony embezzlement.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo police, Lee County deputies need help locating missing teen

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and Lee County Youth Court need your help to find a teenager who may have run away. 17-year-old Zariah Williams was reported missing on October second. She was last seen by her guardian on September 30th when she was dropped off at her aunt’s East Tupelo home for a weekend visit.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Former Starkville firefighter indicted for embezzlement

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Starkville firefighter is indicted on an embezzlement charge. This past May we told you about the arrest of Clarence Parks. Now, an Oktibbeha County Grand Jury has indicted him. He is charged with embezzlement: fraud committed in public office. The investigation started after...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Man arrested for shooting, charged with aggravated assault

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies arrest the man accused of shooting a woman in the head. 23-year-old Jonathan Williams is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The shooting happened Tuesday evening in the Sunset Subdivision. Investigators say the bullet damaged the victim’s scalp. She was...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS

