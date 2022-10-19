ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Obituary: Claudie Wayne Jetton

By Cullman Funeral Home
 3 days ago

Funeral service for Rev. Claudie Wayne Jetton, 83, of Cullman will be at 12 noon, Friday, Oct. 21st, 2022, at Corinth First Congregational Methodist Church with interment in the adjoining cemetery.  Rev. Ronnie Jetton and Rev. Richard Roberts will officiate.  The body will lie in state at the church from 11 a.m. until 12 noon.  Visitation will be Thursday evening at Cullman Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m.

Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jetton family.

Rev. Jetton passed away Monday, Oct. 17th, 2022, at his residence.  He was born Nov. 12, 1938, to Glen & Victoria Jewell Camp Jetton.  He was a loving husband to his wife of 63 years, a wonderful father to his two daughters, Robin and Terrie while also being a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather. He was dedicated and faithful to the service of our Lord and Savior, beginning his first sermon on Nov. 12, 1967, at the age of 29.  He was a minister of the Gospel for over 54 years.  He pastored churches in the southeastern states.  He was a member of Corinth First Congregational Methodist Church and pastor for 20 years.  He entered into the presence of his Savior on Oct. 17th, 2022.  He is forever home.

He was preceded in death by his wife: Mary Ruth Jetton; parents: Glen & Victoria Jetton; granddaughter: Marisa Goodwin.

Survivors include his daughters: Robin (Danny) Johnson, Terrie (Michael) Wallace; sister: Brenda Widener and husband: Rev. Harold Widener; grandchildren: Jessica (Jonny) Graham, Candance Freeman, Michael Goodwin, Latasha Karoly, Amanda (Micheal) Holmes, Candace (Nick) Young; seven great-grandchildren; his three great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Randy Jetton, Gary Jetton, Tony Jetton, Michael Goodwin, Jonny Graham, Jesse Graham; Honorary pallbearers will be Jordan Graham, Josiah Graham, Eilsha Garrison.

Obituary: Geraldine Scott

Funeral services for Geraldine Scott, 84, of Hanceville will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22nd at Hanceville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Hopewell Cemetery. Reverends Trueman Davis and James Fields will be officiating. Visitation will be on Friday, Oct. 21st at Hanceville Funeral Home from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m. Ms. Scott was preceded in death by her husband: Hobert Scott; her son: Joey Casey; her parents: Les and Gladys Boren; her siblings: Aileen Boren, Leldon Boren, Edsel Boren, and Mariglynn Spears. She is survived by her children: Jana Shelton(the late Eugene), Steve (Kelley) Casey, and Richard (Gina) Casey; step-children:...
Obituary: Joe Neil Cheatham

The Funeral service for Joe Neil Cheatham, 74, of Berlin Community, will be 2 p.m., Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at the Cullman Funeral Home Chapel.  Visitation will be Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, from 5:30 – 8 p.m. at Cullman Funeral Home.  The interment will be at Zion Grove Baptist Cemetery.  Jed Thomas, Joe’s nephew, will officiate the service. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cheatham family. Mr. Cheatham was born Sept. 26, 1948, to Lester & Vernice Miller Cheatham.  He passed from this life on Oct. 19, 2022, at Cullman Regional Medical Center.  Joel loved Alabama Football, go-cart racing, his...
Obituary: James Wallace Clark

James Wallace Clark, age 83 of Haleyville, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at his residence. Wallace was born on March 12, 1939, in Haleyville, Alabama to Jesse Clark and Alice Canida Clark. He was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church. He loved working on machinery, gardening, and helping others.  A visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, from noon until 2:00 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home Haleyville. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery with interment to follow. Brother Mike Jackson will officiate. Wallace is survived his wife: Fayrene Clark; son: Ricky Clark and wife Dewanda; daughters: Dorinda Purser and husband Garry, Delinda Mays, and Brenda Littrell and husband Doug; 12 grandchildren; and a host of great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents: Jesse Clark and Alice Canida Clark; brothers: Lacy Clark and Ray Clark; and sister: Hazel Rasberry.
Obituary: Michael Seth Welch

Funeral Service for Michael Seth Welch, age 37, of Cullman, Alabama will be on Friday, Oct. 21,2022 at noon. at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. – noon prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Mr. Welch passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. He was born on Feb. 7, 1985, in the state of Kentucky. He was a graduate of West Point High School in 2003, and he received his Associates Degree from Wallace State Community College in 2005. He was employed by Welch Construction Company and was actively involved in...
Obituary: James Gerard Hughes

James Gerard “Jimmy” Hughes, 84, of Cullman entered into rest on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at his residence. He was born on July 9, 1938, in Dundalk, Co. Louth, Ireland. Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A rosary will be said at 7:30. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. He is survived by his wife: Lateena Hughes; children: Brenda (Jeff) Knight, Alanna Hughes (Ramsey Etchison), Jimmy Hughes, Patrick Hughes, Brian...
Obituary: Barbara Lou Kimbrell

Barbara Lou Kimbrell, age 70 of Double Springs, Alabama, passed away Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Lakeland Community Hospital. Barbara was born on April 6, 1952, in Alabama. No services at this time. Barbara is survived by her daughters: Christy Fowler, and Cindy Walker; son: James Kimbrell; grandchildren: Brenna Cummings, Brett (Zowie) Cummings, Charles Cummings, Eugene Walker, Brian Walker, and Hayley Hunter; and great grandchildren: Nevaha Walker, and Noah J Walker. She was preceded in death by her husband: Macon Kimbrell; and parents: James A. and Minnie Lee Lawson.
Obituary: Herbert Ray Heitmueller

Herbert Ray Heitmueller, age 82, of Vinemont, Alabama passed away on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. He was born Oct. 12, 1940, in Vinemont Alabama to Herbert Albert and Radah Estelle Howard Heitmueller. Funeral services are Thursday Oct. 20, 2022, at 2 p.m. at St. John’s Evangelical Protestant Church with Rev. John Richter officiating. Interment will follow services in Cullman City Cemetery. Survivors are wife of 59 years: Jane Ann Heitmueller; sons: Matthew Ray (Kathy) Heitmueller, Will (Brittney) Heitmueller; grandchildren: Jake and Maggie Mae Heitmueller. Visitation will be at St. John’s Evangelical Protestant Church on Thursday from 12 noon until 2 p.m.
Obituary: Billy Joe Philyaw

Memorial service for Billy Joe Philyaw, 46, of Cullman will be from 6-8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21st, 2022, at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel.  Cullman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Mr. Philyaw passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18th, 2022, at his residence.  He was born May 10, 1976. He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnie & Sharon Paris. Survivors include his wife: Heavin Philyaw; sons: Zane Philyaw, Codi (Destiny) Philyaw; daughters: Alexis Philyaw, Megan Philyaw, Britney (Lakota) York, Elizabeth Philyaw; brother: Bryan Boatright; several grandchildren; special friends, Candice & Jason McMullen; family and friends.
Obituary: Joan Margaret Clark

Joan Margaret Clark, age 80 of Haleyville, Alabama, passed away Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at her residence in Haleyville. Joan was born on August 21, 1942, in Chicago, IL. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home Haleyville, AL. The service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Brother Gary Wakefield will officiate. Joan is survived by her daughters: Elizabeth Miles, Sandra Clark, Debra Clark, Rita Aderholt, and Melinda Clark; son: Michael Clark; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and her niece: Tracey Clark. She was preceded in death by her husband: Varnil Clark; father: Stanley Buczek; mother: Myrtle Buczek; sister: Gerry Clark; brother: Ronnie Buczek; and grandson: Anthony Sparks.
Obituary: Erskine Lewis McKinney

Erskine Lewis McKinney, age 88 of Haleyville, Alabama, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Princeton Medical Center. Erskine was born on Aug. 19, 1934, in Franklin County, Alabama. No services at this time. Erskine is survived by his wife: Sharon McKinney; daughter: Krista McKinney; granddaughters: Ashley McKinney, and Kendall McKinney; and grandson: Shawn McKinney. He was preceded in death by his parents: Millard and Essie McKinney; and brother: Ray McKinney.
Obituary: Tony Moore

Tony Moore, age 49, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Tony is survived by his mother: Nancy Moore; his brothers: Kenny Wayne Moore and Kevin Lee Hyde; and his sisters: Tracy Lynn Milby and Amy Graveman. Tony was preceded in death by his son: Charles Nathaniel Moore; his father: Charles Earnest Moore; his grandparents: John and Ivelene Holmes and Paul and Lubbie (Jackie) Smith. A celebration of life visitation for Tony will be held Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Obituary: Carl Courtney Jr.

Carl Courtney Jr., 83, passed away on Oct. 12, 2022, at his home in Hanceville, Alabama.  Carl was born on March 8, 1939, in Clinton, Louisiana and was a native of Darlington, Louisiana. He was a graduate of Greensburg High School, class of 1956. He had a long and varied career having been a supervisor at Solvay Corporation, an owner of Courtney Terrazzo, and later a real estate agent, broker and contractor with Prairieville Properties and Carl Courtney and Associates.  Carl was a former officer of the Baton Rouge Homebuilders Association, was on the building committee for St. Jean Vianney, and...
Obituary: Christopher Bruce Peak

Memorial service for Christopher Bruce Peak, 39, of Athens will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 16th, 2022, at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel.  Rev. Tim Aris will officiate. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Peak family. Christopher passed away Oct. 12th, 2022, at Athens Limestone Hospital.  He was born April 4, 1983, to Bruce Homer and Debra Campbell Peak. He was a hardworking man, dedicated father and loved his family. He was preceded in death by grandparents: Homer and Catherine Peak; grandmother: Joyce Stevens; aunt: Carolyn Godeke. Survivors include his parents: Bruce & Debra Peak; grandfather: James ‘Dickie’ Campbell; soul mate: Conner Garmany; son: Kevin Peak; brothers: Jeremy Peak, Nicholas Peak; uncles: Charles (Raceene) Peak, Benny (Joy) Peak, Brian Peak, Jimmy (Donna) Campbell, Randy Godeke, Tom Evans; aunts: Judy Steipp (Chuck Steipp), Rita (Ralph) Hancock, Holly Nigro, Linda Terry; and a host of cousins, family and friends. In lieu of flowers the family suggests making donations to CCCDD Inc., also known as Margaret Jean Jones, 1807 Beech Ave, Cullman, AL 35055.
Obituary: Felix Hadley

Felix Hadley, age 72, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Felix is survived by his sister: Foyce Gregory; his daughters: Crystal Chadwick (Randy Johnson), Valerie Hodges (Shane Freeman); and his grandchildren: Zachary Chadwick,Kaylob Chadwick, Kaiden Hodges & Kinsley Hadley. Felix was preceded in death by his parents: Isaac & Margaret Hadley; his brother: Eugene Hadley; his sisters: Frances Schlosser, Mary Smith & Faith Keaton. Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home with interment in Baileyton Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at 6 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home.
Obituary: Michael Scott Pendley

Michael Scott Pendley, age 58 of Haleyville, Alabama, passed away Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at his residence. Scott was born on June 12, 1964, in Haleyville, Alabama. A visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Haleyville, where the service will be held at 2. Brother Venlon Bradford will officiate. Burial will follow in Old Union Cemetery in Bear Creek. Scott is survived by his wife: Jill Pendley; son: Tyler Pendley and his wife Heather; daughter: Tori Pendley and her fiancé Skyler Beck; mother: Yvonne Pendley; grandchildren: Jackson Pendley and Cooper Pendley; brother: Doug Pendley and his wife Kim; brothers-in-law: Ken Frederick and his wife Donna, Wade Scogin and his wife Brenda, and Paul Scogin; mother-in-law: Pauline Scogin; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father: Charles Ray Pendley; grandparents: Charlie and Audie Pendley, and Aaron and Lona Harrison.
Obituary: Jerry Freddie Scott

The funeral service for Jerry Freddie Scott, 76, of Cullman will be 12 noon, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at the Cullman Funeral Home Chapel.  The visitation will be Sunday night, Oct. 16, from 5:30 – 8 p.m. at Cullman Funeral Home.  Rev. Cory Drummond, Rev. Johnny Freeman and Rev. Roger Hood will officiate the service.  The interment will be at Crosses Chapel Cemetery. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Scott family. Mr. Scott was born May 29, 1946, to Newman C. and Lizzie Bell Russell Scott. He loved restoring old cars and owned several and had many car show friends. ...
Bernard Blues and BBQ returns Oct. 29

CULLMAN, Ala. – The sixth annual Bernard Blues and BBQ event hosted by St. Bernard Prep School will take place Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-30, on the grounds of St. Bernard Abbey and Prep School. The popular festival will feature arts, crafts and music from artists all over the Southeast and beyond. Unique items for sale by artisans will include pottery, wreaths, door hangers, flowers, wood turned bowls, clothing, birdhouses, honey, jewelry, soap, brooms, metal art, glass art and more. Festivalgoers can enjoy live music from Elnora Spencer, Earl Williams and the Juke Band and The Sinners, as well as partake in...
Obituary: Rebecca Feltman Smith

Rebecca Feltman Smith, 66 of Hartselle, entered into rest on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Vanderbilt Hospital surrounded by her family. Rebecca was born on Feb. 29, 1956, in Winston County, Alabama.   Visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, from 1:30 – 2 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Double Springs, where services will be at 2. Burial will be at Burdick Cemetery in Houston. Rebecca is survived by her son: Chad (Melissa Hutto) McCay; daughter: Fallon McCay; sister: Kay (Donnie) Nix; grandchildren: Jaden McCay, Taylor McCay, and Elijah Martin; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents: Ed “Jabo” and I.V. Feltman; grandson: Cooper McCay; and brother: James Feltman.
Caring for Cullman raises more than $11K for Good Samaritan

CULLMAN, Ala, – Good Samaritan Health Clinic of Cullman, Inc. on Monday evening saw over 800 in attendance at its annual fundraising “Caring for Cullman” concert with Triumphant Quartet and comedian Mickey Bell at Northbrook Baptist Church. The event raised $11,521 in ticket sales and love offerings; combined with sponsorships, the clinic raised 12% of its annual budget.  Good Samaritan Executive Director Jolanda Hutson told The Tribune, “The Caring for Cullman Concert has become the Clinic’s signature event with all proceeds going to provide medical care to the uninsured in our community.”  Triumphant Quartet bass vocalist and Cullman County native Eric Bennett...
Files from yesteryear: 1936, 1950

From the files of 1936  Congressman-elect, Luther Patrick, of Birmingham, will speak at the Cullman County Courthouse on Saturday afternoon at two o’clock. It is a meeting of the Roosevelt Club and a Democratic Rally for Cullman County.   The L.O. Brock family are building a new home.   There will be a play at White City on Friday night. A small admission will be charged.   Those married from September 24 to October 1, 1936, were Glaynus Quattlebaum, 20, to Miss Loree Jenkins, 16 and Buell Hale, 18, to Miss Ruth Waters, 16.  A large crowd attended church at White Grove on Sunday and Sunday night.   Mr. Floyd...
