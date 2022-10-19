Obituary: Claudie Wayne Jetton

Funeral service for Rev. Claudie Wayne Jetton, 83, of Cullman will be at 12 noon, Friday, Oct. 21st, 2022, at Corinth First Congregational Methodist Church with interment in the adjoining cemetery. Rev. Ronnie Jetton and Rev. Richard Roberts will officiate. The body will lie in state at the church from 11 a.m. until 12 noon. Visitation will be Thursday evening at Cullman Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m.

Rev. Jetton passed away Monday, Oct. 17th, 2022, at his residence. He was born Nov. 12, 1938, to Glen & Victoria Jewell Camp Jetton. He was a loving husband to his wife of 63 years, a wonderful father to his two daughters, Robin and Terrie while also being a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather. He was dedicated and faithful to the service of our Lord and Savior, beginning his first sermon on Nov. 12, 1967, at the age of 29. He was a minister of the Gospel for over 54 years. He pastored churches in the southeastern states. He was a member of Corinth First Congregational Methodist Church and pastor for 20 years. He entered into the presence of his Savior on Oct. 17th, 2022. He is forever home.

He was preceded in death by his wife: Mary Ruth Jetton; parents: Glen & Victoria Jetton; granddaughter: Marisa Goodwin.

Survivors include his daughters: Robin (Danny) Johnson, Terrie (Michael) Wallace; sister: Brenda Widener and husband: Rev. Harold Widener; grandchildren: Jessica (Jonny) Graham, Candance Freeman, Michael Goodwin, Latasha Karoly, Amanda (Micheal) Holmes, Candace (Nick) Young; seven great-grandchildren; his three great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Randy Jetton, Gary Jetton, Tony Jetton, Michael Goodwin, Jonny Graham, Jesse Graham; Honorary pallbearers will be Jordan Graham, Josiah Graham, Eilsha Garrison.