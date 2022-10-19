Las Vegas police investigate inmate’s death at Clark County Detention Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Clark County Detention Center.

On Tuesday, homicide detectives arrived at CCDC to investigate the inmate’s death, police said.

According to an 8 News Now Investigators source, one inmate beat another inmate to death in a cell.

This is currently an ongoing investigation, no other information is available at this time. Check back for updates.

