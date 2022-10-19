ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas police investigate inmate’s death at Clark County Detention Center

By Linsey Lewis
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BPiFq_0ieJolQn00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Clark County Detention Center.

On Tuesday, homicide detectives arrived at CCDC to investigate the inmate’s death, police said.

According to an 8 News Now Investigators source, one inmate beat another inmate to death in a cell.

This is currently an ongoing investigation, no other information is available at this time. Check back for updates.

Comments / 2

Esther Vargas
3d ago

so what is Lambardo doing about all these crimes? and he says that if he becomes governor, he is going to curb crime? he should start by doing his job now as sheriff. crime has gotten worse since he became sheriff now it is even reached jail cells.

Reply(1)
3
 

8 News Now

Family, motorcycle community plead for answers after Las Vegas man, 27, killed in hit-and-run crash

The Tomas family and Las Vegas biking community are pleading for answers from Nevada State Police and the community after the hit-and-run that killed one of their own Wednesday night. Family and police identify the victim as 27-year-old Tony Tomas of Las Vegas. The motorcycle crash occurred around 9 pm Wednesday night at Durango and the 215, where officials say he was traveling at “a high rate of speed” before colliding with a white utility van on the westbound offramp. State Police say the driver of the van did not stop following the collision. According to Tony’s mother and sister, Ginger Patterson and Samantha Tomas, first responders did not arrive for nearly 20 minutes after first reported.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Nellis, Washington

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in a neighborhood near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue. Police say it took place in the 1200 block of North Christy Lane. LVMPD says the victim, a man in his 30′s, was in his car...
LAS VEGAS, NV
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Golden Valley, AZ: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office investigating an overnight homicide that occurred recently connected to man wanted for murder in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Golden Valley, Arizona: The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight homicide that occurred between the night of Tuesday, October 18th, 2022 and the early morning of Wednesday, October 19th, 2022. An exact time, location or description of the victim wasn’t...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police looking for January murder suspect

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a suspect in a January murder. LVMPD said the incident happened Jan. 1 at 2:49 p.m. near E. Owens Avenue and Main Street. According to police, the suspect was walking across Owens when he was approached by the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man shot to death in CVS parking lot near Sahara, Maryland Parkway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a homicide Thursday in the central Las Vegas valley. The incident was reported in the 2600 block of S. Maryland Parkway, near Sahara Avenue, Lt. Jason Johansson with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in an email. Police say a man in his...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

3 charged in 21,000 fentanyl pill bust in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three people are facing drug charges after allegedly trying to sell over 21,000 fentanyl pills in North Las Vegas, according to Drug Enforcement Administration investigators. Jesus Rivera, Marco Montes, and Maritza Espada each face charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, and possession with intent […]
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police: Woman hit, killed in northeast valley crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A California woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday night in the northeast part of the valley near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It happened around 6:19 p.m. at Tropical Parkway and Hollywood Boulevard. Las Vegas Metro police said the 47-year-old woman was standing in the southbound lane of […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Comments / 0

Community Policy