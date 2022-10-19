ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KREM2

Spokane holds annual Access Spokane Job and Resource Fair

SPOKANE, Wash. — One of Spokane's largest job fairs returned to the Centennial Hotel today. The Access Spokane Job and Resource Fair had over 70 companies hiring. Over 150 people signed up to attend the event. The annual career fair is held every October to celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness month.
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Queer Student Union opens space to celebrate and explore queer culture

Gonzaga University’s Queer Student Union (QSU) is a cultural club that aims to create a community for GU’s queer students and their allies to celebrate and explore queer culture. With an all new leadership board, one of QSU's goals this year is to grow their engagement and presence....
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

GU students work with Subaru Telescope during the Akamai Internship

Over the summer, on the Big Island of Hawaii, two Gonzaga University seniors could be found working away near the Subaru Telescope on Maunakea. Students Chris Chock and Katie Stevens interned with the Akamai Internship Program based in Hawaii. Over the eight weeks of the internship, Chock and Stevens worked on their own respective projects related to the Subaru Telescope.
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

'Core' needn't bore; Gonzaga's curriculum is packed with potential

The typical college student is surrounded, if not bombarded, by role models. Professors, advisors, community leaders, employers and mentors all serve as excellent sources of information, wisdom and guidance. Despite this, a certain demographic of college students has glommed onto an entirely different type of role model — one which can only be described as the bewildering intersection of the soulless Patrick Bateman from "American Psycho" and the restless, detached Tyler Durden from "Fight Club". Clearly, something went wrong.
Gonzaga Bulletin

Global Neighborhood thrift is expanding and Spokane is here for it

Global Neighborhood Thrift has big plans for the absolute best kind of world domination—its recent expansion is yet another step toward its vision of acceptance and opportunities for those most in need. And as the fall chill descends, things are now heating up at the thrift store; the September expansion doubled floorspace to nearly 20,000 square feet.
SPOKANE, WA
Chronicle

Whitman, Gonzaga Top List of 10 Leading Washington Universities and Colleges, According to Study

As many high school seniors and their parents are thinking about college with application deadlines approaching, choosing the best college can be a hard decision. A recent nationwide study has rated the top colleges and universities across the country, as well as naming the top 10 schools in Washington state, four of which are located in Eastern Washington. They include Whitman College in first place, Gonzaga University in third place, followed by Washington State University in fifth place and Central Washington University in 10th place.
WASHINGTON STATE
inlander.com

Four security agencies patrol Spokane's Camp Hope, but at what cost?

It's Thursday afternoon, and Daniel Rose is settling into his regular 3 to 11 pm security shift at Camp Hope. It's a calm day at the East Central Spokane homeless encampment, which has an estimated 440 residents. As he sips an energy drink, Rose explains that he used to live at the camp, but recently moved into a clean and sober living facility. Jewels Helping Hands, the nonprofit that administers Camp Hope, hired him to do security work about three weeks ago.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

North Spokane businesses seeing substantial rise in crime

SPOKANE, Wash. — Rachel Gano and her husband opened Fluffy’s Candy store in north Spokane as a fun, business venture. “We were sitting in church one day and the sermon was 'Are you not doing something because you’re afraid?,' Gano said. "And so that’s how it started. We just wanted to create a fun place for people to come.”
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

State issuing new identification to Camp Hope residents

Staff from the Washington State Department of Health and the Department of Licensing are on the site of the site of Camp Hope this week. They’re issuing new birth certificates and state ID cards to the residents of the state’s largest homeless encampment, located in Spokane’s East Central neighborhood next to Interstate 90.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Here are some fun fall events you and your family can enjoy in Spokane this year

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Ready for more fall events heading into Halloween weekend? This week, make plans to attend one of many events taking place across Spokane County. Cold and windy temperatures are expected for this weekend's forecast across Spokane. Rain is expected for Saturday morning. The second half of Saturday and Sunday is expected to be drier, but still cold with high temperatures in the upper 40s Saturday.
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Post Secrets: Plus, Biden's plan for $28 billion in Washington debt; and Spokane gets federal money for guns

We were so naive back in 2018. That's when city officials thought the bridge behind City Hall connecting Riverfront Park with Kendall Yards, and a crucial link in the Centennial Trail, would be complete as soon as early 2020. Well, the Post Street Bridge is still not done. To start with, price spikes in steel and lumber delayed the start of the project until early 2020 — and then the COVID pandemic hit, hobbling development for another six months. And once contractors really started to root around to fix it, they learned that the problems with the bridge were far worse than they'd anticipated. "Remember it's over 100 years old," says city Public Works Director Marlene Feist. "Some of it we couldn't tell until we took the lid off." Finally, add a disagreement between the city and Kuney Construction over the order of construction, a fight that landed them in a dispute resolution process. The agreed-upon compromise was adopted by the City Council earlier this year. For now, Feist says the bridge is anticipated to be completed next fall, more than four years after it was first closed to automotive traffic. (DANIEL WALTERS)
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

What's bugging you? Swarms of woolly aphids make annual return to GU

Fall in Spokane can bring pumpkin patch visits, Scarywood trips and Halloween parties. Yet, it also brings about the annual swarm of what appear to be gnats on Gonzaga University's campus. Students can be seen swatting away at the air, attempting to stop the bugs from sticking to their clothes or hair on their daily commute to class.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Elevations Spokane bringing back in-person Ghost Ball

SPOKANE, Wash. — Elevations Spokane is bringing back its Ghost Ball this year. After not having the ball for two years, the fundraising event is back in person. Money raised goes directly to children with physical limitations, access to resources and support for families. “Having two children needing therapy services to learn basic functions like walking, talking, writing, etc. adds...
SPOKANE, WA

