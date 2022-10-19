Read full article on original website
Spokane holds annual Access Spokane Job and Resource Fair
SPOKANE, Wash. — One of Spokane's largest job fairs returned to the Centennial Hotel today. The Access Spokane Job and Resource Fair had over 70 companies hiring. Over 150 people signed up to attend the event. The annual career fair is held every October to celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness month.
Gonzaga Bulletin
Balance is key: Students get real about maintaining demanding schedules
Balancing school, work and a social life can be tricky for students in college. With classes taking up a lot of time in students’ schedules already, it can be difficult to find a way to have a job, or multiple, all while making sure to not be spread too thin with a busy schedule.
Gonzaga Bulletin
Queer Student Union opens space to celebrate and explore queer culture
Gonzaga University’s Queer Student Union (QSU) is a cultural club that aims to create a community for GU’s queer students and their allies to celebrate and explore queer culture. With an all new leadership board, one of QSU's goals this year is to grow their engagement and presence....
Gonzaga Bulletin
GU students work with Subaru Telescope during the Akamai Internship
Over the summer, on the Big Island of Hawaii, two Gonzaga University seniors could be found working away near the Subaru Telescope on Maunakea. Students Chris Chock and Katie Stevens interned with the Akamai Internship Program based in Hawaii. Over the eight weeks of the internship, Chock and Stevens worked on their own respective projects related to the Subaru Telescope.
Gonzaga Bulletin
'Core' needn't bore; Gonzaga's curriculum is packed with potential
The typical college student is surrounded, if not bombarded, by role models. Professors, advisors, community leaders, employers and mentors all serve as excellent sources of information, wisdom and guidance. Despite this, a certain demographic of college students has glommed onto an entirely different type of role model — one which can only be described as the bewildering intersection of the soulless Patrick Bateman from "American Psycho" and the restless, detached Tyler Durden from "Fight Club". Clearly, something went wrong.
Gonzaga Bulletin
Global Neighborhood thrift is expanding and Spokane is here for it
Global Neighborhood Thrift has big plans for the absolute best kind of world domination—its recent expansion is yet another step toward its vision of acceptance and opportunities for those most in need. And as the fall chill descends, things are now heating up at the thrift store; the September expansion doubled floorspace to nearly 20,000 square feet.
Habitat for Humanity builds wheelchair-accessible home for Spokane man
SPOKANE, Wash. — The housing crisis in Spokane has made it hard for many families to purchase a home. Come January, two families will be homeowners thanks to Habitat for Humanity. Around 10 a.m. Thursday, a celebration was held to give thanks to everyone involved with the project. Jessica...
Chronicle
Whitman, Gonzaga Top List of 10 Leading Washington Universities and Colleges, According to Study
As many high school seniors and their parents are thinking about college with application deadlines approaching, choosing the best college can be a hard decision. A recent nationwide study has rated the top colleges and universities across the country, as well as naming the top 10 schools in Washington state, four of which are located in Eastern Washington. They include Whitman College in first place, Gonzaga University in third place, followed by Washington State University in fifth place and Central Washington University in 10th place.
inlander.com
Four security agencies patrol Spokane's Camp Hope, but at what cost?
It's Thursday afternoon, and Daniel Rose is settling into his regular 3 to 11 pm security shift at Camp Hope. It's a calm day at the East Central Spokane homeless encampment, which has an estimated 440 residents. As he sips an energy drink, Rose explains that he used to live at the camp, but recently moved into a clean and sober living facility. Jewels Helping Hands, the nonprofit that administers Camp Hope, hired him to do security work about three weeks ago.
North Spokane businesses seeing substantial rise in crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — Rachel Gano and her husband opened Fluffy’s Candy store in north Spokane as a fun, business venture. “We were sitting in church one day and the sermon was 'Are you not doing something because you’re afraid?,' Gano said. "And so that’s how it started. We just wanted to create a fun place for people to come.”
spokanepublicradio.org
State issuing new identification to Camp Hope residents
Staff from the Washington State Department of Health and the Department of Licensing are on the site of the site of Camp Hope this week. They’re issuing new birth certificates and state ID cards to the residents of the state’s largest homeless encampment, located in Spokane’s East Central neighborhood next to Interstate 90.
Here are some fun fall events you and your family can enjoy in Spokane this year
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Ready for more fall events heading into Halloween weekend? This week, make plans to attend one of many events taking place across Spokane County. Cold and windy temperatures are expected for this weekend's forecast across Spokane. Rain is expected for Saturday morning. The second half of Saturday and Sunday is expected to be drier, but still cold with high temperatures in the upper 40s Saturday.
inlander.com
With the death of SpokeFest and resignations at Bloomsday — will COVID kill local races?
Despite remaining financially stable during the pandemic, SpokeFest is gone and Bloomsday is struggling. General fatigue and a roller coaster of event logistics may have played a role in recent issues faced by the two popular road races. SpokeFest, an annual community bike ride that drew thousands of people of...
inlander.com
Post Secrets: Plus, Biden's plan for $28 billion in Washington debt; and Spokane gets federal money for guns
We were so naive back in 2018. That's when city officials thought the bridge behind City Hall connecting Riverfront Park with Kendall Yards, and a crucial link in the Centennial Trail, would be complete as soon as early 2020. Well, the Post Street Bridge is still not done. To start with, price spikes in steel and lumber delayed the start of the project until early 2020 — and then the COVID pandemic hit, hobbling development for another six months. And once contractors really started to root around to fix it, they learned that the problems with the bridge were far worse than they'd anticipated. "Remember it's over 100 years old," says city Public Works Director Marlene Feist. "Some of it we couldn't tell until we took the lid off." Finally, add a disagreement between the city and Kuney Construction over the order of construction, a fight that landed them in a dispute resolution process. The agreed-upon compromise was adopted by the City Council earlier this year. For now, Feist says the bridge is anticipated to be completed next fall, more than four years after it was first closed to automotive traffic. (DANIEL WALTERS)
inlander.com
Spokane Police Chief said Spokane spent $500k on overtime at Camp Hope. That's not true
Earlier this month, Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl said the City of Spokane had spent more than half a million dollars on police overtime patrol at Camp Hope, a large homeless encampment in Spokane's East Central neighborhood. The comment came in an Oct. 5 "Chronic Nuisance Notice" Meidl sent to...
Gonzaga Bulletin
What's bugging you? Swarms of woolly aphids make annual return to GU
Fall in Spokane can bring pumpkin patch visits, Scarywood trips and Halloween parties. Yet, it also brings about the annual swarm of what appear to be gnats on Gonzaga University's campus. Students can be seen swatting away at the air, attempting to stop the bugs from sticking to their clothes or hair on their daily commute to class.
Elevations Spokane bringing back in-person Ghost Ball
SPOKANE, Wash. — Elevations Spokane is bringing back its Ghost Ball this year. After not having the ball for two years, the fundraising event is back in person. Money raised goes directly to children with physical limitations, access to resources and support for families. “Having two children needing therapy services to learn basic functions like walking, talking, writing, etc. adds...
KHQ Right Now
Mayor Woodward speaks out on Fentanyl in Spokane
Mayor Woodward speaks out on the impact of Fentanyl in Spokane. The Alliance for Fentanyl Education will be holding an event on Oct. 29 in an effort to raise awareness on the opioid epidemic.
Spokane police hopes to add 40 more officers on patrol to tackle crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is sharing an early look into its plan to get more officers on the streets to tackle crimes. In the meantime, the Spokane community is weighing in on that plan and how it can make the community safer. Ben Osborne, manager of...
nbcrightnow.com
Lock down coming to Camp Hope: ID badges being given to residents and visitors
SPOKANE, Wash. - One of the most crucial developments for Camp Hope is underway, as those living inside the camp, visiting the camp, or volunteering for the camp line up to receive an ID badge. “Camp Hope has done a lot for a lot of people who have actually utilized...
