No. 20 Livingston over North Bergen - Girls soccer recap
Dina Bojkovic’s goal and assist lifted Livingston, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 victory over North Bergen in North Bergen. Izzy Kililee added a goal for Livingston (13-3), which led 2-0 at halftime. Amanda Hansel made one save in the shutout. North Bergen falls to...
Football: No. 13 Old Tappan defeats Demarest
Old Tappan, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled by Demarest 41-14 in Demarest to improve to 7-1. With the win, Old Tappan remains in second place in the North 3 Group with Hillside nipping at its heels. The top 16 teams in each public school group will qualify for the postseason.
Moreno’s three goals power Harrison past North Arlington - Boys soccer recap
Brando Moreno’s three goals and two assists fueled Harrison to a 6-1 victory over Norther Arlington in Harrison. Yusufu Jaite had a goal and an assist for Harrison (11-2-1). Eann Vieira and Randy Abarca scored a goal each and Gabriel Barreto-Reis added two assists. Jonathan Hermo made three saves and Ismael Kone had two in the win.
Morice’s three scores spark Cedar Grove past Hoboken - Football recap
Jackson Morice scored three first half touchdowns as Cedar Grove rolled to a 48-14 victory over Hoboken in Hoboken. Morice, a sophomore, returned a punt 41 yards for a touchdown, giving Cedar Grove (7-2) a 21-0 lead just 4:43 into the game. Morice then caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Stephen Paradiso later in the first quarter, then, in the second, ran for an 81-yard score to make it 34-0 at halftime.
West Essex runs past East Orange - Football recap
Mike Maglione’s 53-yard rushing touchdown just 1:13 into the game put West Essex in front for good as it cruised to a 20-0 victory over East Orange in North Caldwell. As a team, West Essex (5-3) ran for 288 yards as it assured itself of a first-round home game in its North, Group 3 playoff section next week.
South Hunterdon over New Hope-Solebury (PA) - Football recap
Tanner McCaffrey threw for one touchdown and ran for another as South Hunterdon won at home, 28-0, over New Hope-Solebury (PA). With the win, South Hunterdon (6-2) is likely to be in the playoffs in Super Section South 2. Edward Cooper opened the scoring with a 2-yard run in the...
Turner leads Cliffside Park past Ferris for SFC Ivy White title - Football recap
Jeremiah Turner ran for three touchdowns and threw for another, leading Cliffside Park to a 35-6 victory over Ferris at the Caven Point Athletic Complex in Jersey City. Turner, who opened the game with a 30-yard touchdown run, found Ihsaan Hasan for 25-yard TD pass that gave Cliffside Park (5-2) a 14-0 first quarter lead. Turner, a senior added TD runs in the second quarter of 10 and 13 yards. Josh Chang added 15-yard TD run as well.
Football: Irvington prevails over West Orange
Kyshir Desir and Fahmah Toure each scored two touchdowns to lead Irvington to a 27-18 win over West Orange, in West Orange. West Orange (5-3) led 18-12 at the half, and the Blue Knights (7-2) took a 19-18 lead by the third quarter. West Orange entered the game in 11th...
Football: Hart tosses 3 TDs to lead Hunterdon Central past Perth Amboy
Hunterdon Central prepared to take on Perth Amboy in a game that had some playoff implications. In one of the most important games of the year, RJ Hart showed up for the Red Devils. Hart finished 9-for-15 and threw for 146 yards and three touchdowns to help Hunterdon Central cruise...
Maciolek, Bray team up to lead Bridgewater-Raritan past Old Bridge
In all likelihood, Bridgewater-Raritan did not need a win to reach the playoffs. But a victory can go a long way in establishing the confidence needed to make a postseason run. Bridgewater-Raritan put together its finest effort of the season on both sides of the ball, shutting out Old Bridge...
Football: Watchung Hills notches 7th, defeats Elizabeth
Watchung Hills made plays on both sides of the ball as the Warriors downed Elizabeth, 56-14, in Warren. Dyaln Kelly threw two touchdown passes -- one each to Jack Clintock and Connor Krauth -- while Nirio Garcia ran for two scores. David Dubas and Dylan Moffitt both got in on the action and notched a rushing touchdown apiece as well as the Warriors improved to 7-2.
Football: North Arlington squeaks past Lyndhurst, solidifies playoff spot
North Arlington edged Lyndhurst, 28-21, on Friday night in North Arlington. With the win, North Arlington improved to 5-3 while Lyndhurst dropped to 3-5. Coming into the week, North Arlington was in 12th in North Jersey, Section 1 for the playoffs which begin next weekend. It had a UPR of 12.2 and appears to be locked into the postseason. The top 16 teams in each super section are broken down into two eight-team brackets.
Football: No. 15 North Hunterdon wins annual Milk Can Game against Voorhees
Luke Martini threw a trio of touchdown passes as North Hunterdon, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Voorhees, 35-7, in the Milk Can Game in Annandale. North Hunterdon now leads the all-tie series that used to be played on Thanksgiving, 34-12-1, and has not lost to Voorhees since 2011.
Boys soccer: Shore Conference Tournament final preview — No. 3 Christian Brothers vs. No. 15 Howell
Football: Point Pleasant Boro defeats St. John Vianney in wild OT thriller
A game that began with a great gesture finished in dramatic fashion. Point Pleasant Boro clinched the Independence Division title in the Shore Conference and finished the regular season unbeaten as it defeated St. John Vianney 19-13 in overtime in Holmdel. With the win, the Panthers secured their second straight divisional crown and completed their first undefeated regular season since 2017.
Menne leads Hawthorne past New Milford - Football recap
Tyler Menne threw two first quarter touchdown passes, then later ran for a score as Hawthorne defeated New Milford, 40-7 Menne opened the scoring for Hawthorne (3-5) when he found Matt Lorper for a 40-yard TD pass, then followed with an 18-yard TD pass to Dominic Passero. Menne pushed to lead to 21-0 early in the second quarter when he ran it in from six yards out. Passero added a 30-yard field goal and was 5-for-5 on extra-point attempts, Cormac Smith ran a kickoff 58 yards for a score and Bobby King added a 4-yard TD run.
Football: Mahwah edges out Dumont for big upset
Daniel McClanahan scored three touchdowns, two rushing and one passing, to lead Mahwah past Dumont 20-13 in Dumont. McClanahan got the scoring started, spinning off a would-be-sack to throw an 18-yard strike to Ryon Arsala for the score, putting Mahwah (2-6) up 7-0 with 4:22 left in the first quarter.
Somerset County Field Hockey Final Preview: 2-Hillsborough vs. 1-Ridge
2-Hillsborough (14-1-2) vs. 1-Ridge (13-2-2)
No. 1 Don Bosco Prep runs past Paramus Catholic - Football recap
Don Bosco Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled toward the postseason with a 56-21 win over Paramus Catholic in Paramus. Don Bosco (6-2) finds itself sitting alone in the top spot of Non-Public A, with the qualifying cutoff for non-public teams on Oct. 29. The Ironmen had...
GMC Field Hockey Tournament Final Preview: 3-Old Bridge vs. 1-East Brunswick
3-Old Bridge (12-4) vs. 1-East Brunswick (13-3)
