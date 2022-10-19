Tyler Menne threw two first quarter touchdown passes, then later ran for a score as Hawthorne defeated New Milford, 40-7 Menne opened the scoring for Hawthorne (3-5) when he found Matt Lorper for a 40-yard TD pass, then followed with an 18-yard TD pass to Dominic Passero. Menne pushed to lead to 21-0 early in the second quarter when he ran it in from six yards out. Passero added a 30-yard field goal and was 5-for-5 on extra-point attempts, Cormac Smith ran a kickoff 58 yards for a score and Bobby King added a 4-yard TD run.

HAWTHORNE, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO