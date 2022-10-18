Read full article on original website
Pendleton schools fall behind state averages
PENDLETON — Pendleton schools lag behind the rest of the state in all categories in the latest At-A-Glance School and District Profiles from the Oregon Department of Education. “Everything is below where we should be,” Pendleton School District Superintendent Kevin Headings said in reference to the report the state...
Umatilla County grants $200,000 to youth sports projects in Pendleton and Hermiston
PENDLETON — Two sports projects for youths in Pendleton and Hermiston received $100,000 grants via Umatilla County. The county board of commissioners at its meeting Wednesday, Oct. 19, in Pendleton, unanimously voted to authorize two $100,000 grants from the American Rescue Plan’s $2 million Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund for the facilities.
Down and up
UMATILLA COUNTY — Hermiston High School’s on-track graduation rate is above the state average, while Pendleton schools lag behind the rest of the state in numerous areas. The results are in the latest At-A-Glance School and District Profiles, which the Oregon Department of Education released Thursday, Oct. 20. The profiles are dashboard summaries of how schools are doing, with data on attendance, student achievement and whether students are on-track to graduate.
Hermiston mayor on task force to take on homelessness
HERMISTON — An Oregon Mayors Association task force submitted its plan to address the statewide homelessness crisis on Friday, Oct. 14, in a letter to the three gubernatorial candidates and the Legislature. “We write to you as leaders, partners and voters seeking collaboration and action. Cities are facing a...
Umatilla city council and mayor candidates agree on most issues at forum
UMATILLA — Four candidates for three Umatilla council seats and two for mayor were in general agreement on issues at the forum Wednesday night, Oct. 19, at city hall. They expressed their love for and pride in the city’s improvement and friendliness and the desire to give back to the community that had offered them so much. The importance of communication was a major theme.
Threat leads to Stanfield school campus going into ‘secure mode’ Oct. 13
Stanfield Secondary School went into ‘secure mode’ following a threat Thursday, Oct. 13. The Stanfield School District put made an announcement Thursday, Oct. 13. The announcement, posted to the Stanfield School District’s Facebook page, is as follows:
Digital navigator hired for Umatilla Indian Reservation
MISSION — Cayuse Native Solutions, of Pendleton, has been awarded a grant to hire, train and support a “digital navigator” to help residents of the Umatilla Indian Reservation gain access to the internet, connected devices and assist with digital skills training. Debra Croswell, executive managing director at...
Wildhorse grants $20k to Pendleton Salvation Army
PENDLETON — A recent grant from Wildhorse Foundation is going to help a lot of people, according to Maj. DeWayne Halstad of the Salvation Army in Pendleton. “This means a lot for our organization in bringing food and utilities to people who don’t have it,” he said.
Pendleton Development Commission approves grant, loan process changes
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Development Commission has changes its maximum grant to 25% of a project’s cost with a cap of $250,000. The change was one of several the commission adopted at its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 18, at city hall. The revisions came after months of discussion and review and at the recommendation of staff and the commission’s advisory cvommittee.
Preparation to demolish Pendleton Flour Mill begins
PENDLETON — The burnt portions of the Pendleton flour mill are set to be demolished, and a team from Northstar Demolition and Remediation Inc. was at the mill Thursday, Oct. 20 assessing the site and planning the demolition. Matt Chambers, vice president of operations for Northstar Demolition and Remediation...
Pendleton City Council OKS three construction projects
PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council authorized three construction projects at its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 18. Pendleton legal assistant Susan Doescher said the largest project was the long-planned city bus barn, to be built near the airport by McCormack Construction of Pendleton. Total cost is estimated at $3 million.
Umatilla County candidates stress communication, service at forum in Hermiston
HERMISTON — Communication and public relations became major topics for Umatilla County commissioner candidates Wednesday, Oct. 12, in Hermiston.
Pendleton City Council considers awarding contracts for bus barn work, more
PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council at its meeting Tuesday, Oct,. 18, considers awarding contracts for three projects, including for construction management services of the bus barn. Staff has recommended the council approve a contract for management services with McCormack Construction for the bus barn facility project near the...
Pendleton closes road for utility services installation
PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton this week is shutting down a portion of Southwest Hailey Avenue as a private contractor installs underground utility service at a new apartment building. Tuesday, Oct. 18, starting at 7 a.m through Friday, Oct. 21, to 5 p.m., Southwest Hailey Avenue from Southwest...
Man accused of 2014 murder in custody in Walla Walla after serving sentence
WALLA WALLA — A suspect in a fatal 2014 Walla Walla shooting is in custody at the Walla Walla County jail after serving a prison sentence in Oregon related to a 2017 drive-by shooting in Milton-Freewater. Clemente Garcia Cerda, 26, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of...
Test an electric vehicle at Fall Energy Symposium in Pendleton
PENDLETON — An opportunity to get behind the wheel, or handlebars, of an electric vehicle and take it for a test drive will be available to locals Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the annual Fall Energy Symposium at the Pendleton Convention Center. The electric vehicle mobile showcase is a collaborative...
Feds kill wolf on private land near Meacham
MEACHAM — Federal Wildlife Service agents acting on behalf of a rancher trapped and killed a wolf from the Horseshoe Pack in the Meacham area of Umatilla County. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reported the lethal removal in an update Friday, Oct. 21.
Electric Vehicle Mobile Showcase holds EV test-drive in Pendleton
PENDLETON — Are electric tractors the future of farm mobility? The Electric Vehicle Mobile Showcase provided a glimpse at that possibility Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Pendleton Convention Center during the 2022 Fall Energy Symposium. The showcase had two electric SUVs available for test drives, a 2022 Chevy Bolt...
Contributions flow into open Umatilla County board of commissioners Position 2 campaigns
PENDLETON — Candidates for the open Umatilla County Commissioner Position 1 seat have received far more contributions than candidates in the race for Position 2. Cindy Timmons of Milton-Freewater and Susan Bower of Pendleton are campaigning for Position 1. Combined, they have received almost $63,000 in campaign contributions, according to ORESTAR, the Oregon Secretary of State’s website for campaign finance activity.
Trial for Hermiston slaying slated to get underway in October
HERMISTON — A trial for the slaying of a Hermiston man in 2020 is slated to finally get underway in October. Keith Beridon, 27, lived in La Grande at the time of Jesus Lopez’s death. Law enforcement extradited Beridon from California back to Umatilla County, according to the Hermiston Police Department’s 2020 annual report, where he faces charges of second-degree murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
