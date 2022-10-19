Prom Night and a Dance Marathon! Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars' Tonight?

ABC/Eric McCandless

This week on Dancing with the Stars has already been off to a chaotic start, with the sudden and shocking withdrawal of Selma Blair from the competition. But the show must go on for the remaining 11 pairs, as the blasts from the past continued with a throwback to prom, along with an old-fashioned dance marathon for extra points. By the end, we were left wondering who was voted out of the competition.

Who was eliminated on Dancing with the Stars tonight?

Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach

It will not be a back-to-back victory for Daniella, as she and model and son of Arnold Schwarzenegger Joseph Baena have been terminated from the show. The two had always gotten modest to lower scores, but always avoided elimination or even finishing in the bottom two. But their first time in the bottom was their last, as the judges chose to keep Heidi D'Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev over them.

Who finished at the top of the leaderboard tonight?

Selma and Sasha's performance on their way out was technically the first perfect score of the season. But they paved the way for 40s to get given out the very next night. Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy and Wayne Brady and Witney Carson both received perfect scores for their Tango and Samba, respectively. Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas finished close behind with 38, marking the first time this season the TikTok star did not take the top spot on the leaderboard.

Who finished at the bottom of the leaderboard tonight?

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki found themselves with the lowest score since two weeks ago, and were not helped much by the dance marathon, giving them a total score of 30. The eliminated Joseph and Daniella were next highest at 32, followed by Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart with 33.

Who's left this season on Dancing with the Stars?

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas

Heidi D'Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy

