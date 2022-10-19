ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Prom Night and a Dance Marathon! Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars' Tonight?

By Mike Bloom
Parade
Parade
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FA1fv_0ieJoJuZ00
ABC/Eric McCandless

This week on Dancing with the Stars has already been off to a chaotic start, with the sudden and shocking withdrawal of Selma Blair from the competition. But the show must go on for the remaining 11 pairs, as the blasts from the past continued with a throwback to prom, along with an old-fashioned dance marathon for extra points. By the end, we were left wondering who was voted out of the competition.

Check out more information about tonight's episode below.

Who was eliminated on Dancing with the Stars tonight?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45oc4X_0ieJoJuZ00
ABC/Andrew Eccles

Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach

It will not be a back-to-back victory for Daniella, as she and model and son of Arnold Schwarzenegger Joseph Baena have been terminated from the show. The two had always gotten modest to lower scores, but always avoided elimination or even finishing in the bottom two. But their first time in the bottom was their last, as the judges chose to keep Heidi D'Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev over them.

Who finished at the top of the leaderboard tonight?

Selma and Sasha's performance on their way out was technically the first perfect score of the season. But they paved the way for 40s to get given out the very next night. Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy and Wayne Brady and Witney Carson both received perfect scores for their Tango and Samba, respectively. Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas finished close behind with 38, marking the first time this season the TikTok star did not take the top spot on the leaderboard.

Who finished at the bottom of the leaderboard tonight?

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki found themselves with the lowest score since two weeks ago, and were not helped much by the dance marathon, giving them a total score of 30. The eliminated Joseph and Daniella were next highest at 32, followed by Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart with 33.

Who's left this season on Dancing with the Stars?

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas

Heidi D'Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy

Next, here's everything you need to know about the current season of The Masked Singer.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Says Finally Going Public With Fiance Erich Schwer Has Been a ‘Dream Come True’: It’s ‘So Cheesy’

Finally feels real! Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer couldn't be happier about being able to show off their romance in public after the Bachelorette finale. The New Jersey native, 29, cheered on his fiancée, 31, in the audience during the Monday, September 26, episode of Dancing With the Stars, which felt extra special for Gabby […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
digitalspy.com

Dancing with the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro responds to backlash for 'inappropriate question'

Dancing with the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro has addressed the backlash over a question he posed on the show. During the latest episode of the US dancing contest, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star asked pro dancer Emma Slater and actor Trevor Donovan if there was more to their rumba. The pair danced to Elvis Presley's 'Always on My Mind' and their chemistry was so intense, even the host fell for it.
shefinds

'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23

Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
Popculture

Kaley Cuoco Pregnant, Expecting First Child With 'Ozark' Star Tom Pelphrey

Actors Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together. The couple broke the news on Instagram, sharing a slew of photos from recent weeks and confirming their baby is a girl. This will also be the first child for both stars, who made their first public appearance together at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for producer Greg Berlanti in May.
Popculture

Hoda Kotb Hints at New Relationship on 'Today'

Hoda Kotb appears to be ready for a new relationship! She said on the Today show this week that she is hoping her co-host Jenna Bush Hager will set her up on a date, hinting that there is no reconciliation coming in her most recent relationship. Kotb, 58, and her long-time fiance Joel Schiffman — with whom she shares two children — announced their breakup in January. Now it sounds like the beloved morning show host is looking for love once again.
CBS News

Selma Blair suddenly departs "Dancing with the Stars" after MRI results show she "can't go on" with competition

Actor Selma Blair had "one last gentle dance" on "Dancing with the Stars" on Monday night after recent health concerns forced her early exit. In a video leading up to her final performance, Blair, who revealed in 2018 that she has multiple sclerosis, said that recent MRI results are the reason for her sudden departure, which came just a month after the season premiere.
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Gets Earful From ‘The Voice’ Fans Over ‘Disrespectful’ Comment

Blake Shelton is getting quite an earful from The Voice fans over a “disrespectful” comment he made at fellow coach Camila Cabello. According to The Sun, Blake Shelton ruffled a few feathers when he called out Cabello for stepping “all over” his joke. However, Cabello slammed the country music superstar for still not pronouncing her name correctly. She stated that it’s “Cah-milla” not “Cah-meela,” which he says instead.
The List

BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Confirms Dorinda Medley's Future On RHONY

When it comes to former "The Real Housewives of New York" cast member Dorinda Medley's exit from the show after six seasons, Bravo itself has now confirmed that she was put on "pause" rather than fired. Network producer Lisa Shannon said in a panel for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" at 2022 BravoCon, "I will verify that the words 'on pause' were used," in reference to Medley's casting. "She went on pause."
NEW YORK STATE
Motherly

Kaley Cuoco shows off adorable baby bump 1 day after announcing her first pregnancy

A day after making the big announcement that she's expecting her first baby, Kaley Cuoco is already offering fans more of a glimpse into her pregnancy journey. 36-year-old Cuoco, who is known for starring in "The Big Bang Theory" and "The Flight Attendant," took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, are expecting a daughter next year. The announcement included a ton of cute photos from the journey so far, including shots from a gender reveal, a photo of Pelphrey holding up a onesie that reads, "love my daddy," and Cuoco and Pelphrey sharing a sweet kiss while holding matching "mama bear" and "papa bear" mugs.
Popculture

Another 'Bachelor' Baby Is on the Way

The Bachelor alum Caila Quinn is expecting her first child with her husband, Nick Burrello. Quinn spoke about the exciting news with Us Weekly and shared that she is a little over three months along. The former reality TV star wed her husband in May 2021 in Sarasota, Florida. Quinn...
FLORIDA STATE
Us Weekly

Bachelor Zach Shallcross Says Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones Still ‘Have a Spark’, Reveals Where He Stands With Her After Show

Spilling the tea! Zach Shallcross may not have found love with Rachel Recchia, but the newest Bachelor did give an update about her next potential romance.  "Last I saw, her and Aven [Jones] had a little bit of a spark on-camera," Shallcross, 26, told E! News in an interview published on Wednesday, October 5. "I love and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Parade

Parade

58K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy