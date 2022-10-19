Obituary: Erskine Lewis McKinney

Gregory Levon Sandlin, 58, of Vinemont entered into rest on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital. He was born Nov. 19, 1963. Greg loved his family and Alabama football. He had a big soft spot for dogs and brought home strays from work more than once, much to the delight of his children. His favorite sayings were “God bless America,” “You smoked what?” and “Are you red eye?” Greg was the live haul manager at Forest Ingram and worked there for over 20 years. He is survived by his wife of almost 28 years: Pam Sandlin; sister: Dee Ester; brother: Thomas Holley; daughters: Mallorie Sandlin and Samantha (Billy) Wilson; son: Matt (Julie) Sawtelle; grandchildren: Karry Sandlin, Remi Reisch, Riley Reisch, Gavin Wilson, Colt Wilson, Lucas Sawtelle and Eli Sawtelle; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother: Doris Holley; father: Attley Sandlin; stepfather: Mayo Holley and his son: Heath Sandlin. The funeral service will be Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home; Burial will follow in Baldwin Heights Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

VINEMONT, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO