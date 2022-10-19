Obituary: Herbert Ray Heitmueller

Herbert Ray Heitmueller, age 82, of Vinemont, Alabama passed away on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. He was born Oct. 12, 1940, in Vinemont Alabama to Herbert Albert and Radah Estelle Howard Heitmueller.

Funeral services are Thursday Oct. 20, 2022, at 2 p.m. at St. John’s Evangelical Protestant Church with Rev. John Richter officiating. Interment will follow services in Cullman City Cemetery.

Survivors are wife of 59 years: Jane Ann Heitmueller; sons: Matthew Ray (Kathy) Heitmueller, Will (Brittney) Heitmueller; grandchildren: Jake and Maggie Mae Heitmueller.

Visitation will be at St. John’s Evangelical Protestant Church on Thursday from 12 noon until 2 p.m.