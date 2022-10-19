Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing 74-Year-Old Woman's Body Found After Car Is FoundJeffery MacIredell County, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Musician Bing Futch in town for Piedmont Folkways and Carolina BalloonFestKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
ourdavie.com
139 Davie students experience homelessness; wear a tacky sweater to help!
Put on your tacky Christmas sweater and get into the holiday spirit at Family Promise of Davie County’s annual fundraiser, A Promise of Christmas, at The Farm at Oak Hill on Nov. 19 from 6-9 p.m. The evening will consist of catered food, a tacky Christmas sweater contest, and...
ourdavie.com
Families support community foundation mission
The Dwiggins, Boger, and Shamel families aren’t the only families supporting Davie County through a Community Fund at the Davie Community Foundation. “There are many who wish to leave their legacy through a fund named for their family,” said Jane Simpson, foundation president and CEO. “Thankfully they understand the importance of unrestricted or slightly restricted dollars for Davie.”
ourdavie.com
James ‘Jimmy’ Marshall Brown
Mr. James “Jimmy” Marshall Brown, 58, of Mocksville, passed away Saturday, Oc. 15, 2022, at his home. He was born Dec. 28, 1963 in Virginia. Jimmy was employed with Fortune Brands Home & Security (Comfort Bilt – Mocksville.). He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd...
ourdavie.com
What house number? Bermuda Run taking steps to make it easier to locate for emergency personnel
BERMUDA RUN – As the town’s community officer, Mike Foster knows how to get around, but while on patrol he noticed something that was missing – things like street numbers. So when the Bermuda Run Town Council met last Tuesday night, a presentation of E-911 addressing headed...
ourdavie.com
Rescheduled Farmington Fall Festival this Saturday
The second annual Farmington Fall Festival opens at 10 a.m. Saturday at the community center on 1723 Farmington Road, Mocksville. The free festival will include a tractor show by the Piedmont Antique Power Association, a cake baking competition, a craft and vendor fair, food, kids activities including “train” rides and hayrides, and free music.
ourdavie.com
Arrest made in national theft ring
Don’t leave your purse or any valuables in your vehicle. It’s simple advice advice that Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman has given again and again, but after the arrest of a Florida woman last week – apparently part of an organized ring that has been committing such crimes across the country – he says it’s more important than ever.
ourdavie.com
Suspects sought in Sunday morning Circle K robbery; clerk injured
On Oct. 16, at approximately 4:14 a.m., a robbery was reported at Circle K at 765 Valley Road, Mocksville. The clerk stated that three black males entered the store wearing ski masks on brandishing guns. One suspect was described as a black male wearing a grey shirt, red jogger type panst with white stripe on the side/ back, black ski mask; the second suspect was a black male wearing an orange ski mask, black sweatshirt with white stripes, black pants, and blue tennis shoes; and the third suspect was a black male wearing a red hoodie, black pants with white emblems on the front, flip flops, and black mask, reported Davie Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Brian Jacobs.
ourdavie.com
Sports briefs: Golfer qualifies for regional
Davie golfer Emerson Vanzant shot 42 and 41 in the CPC Tournament at Salem Glen on Oct. 10, made all-conference for the second time and qualified for the Central Regional. In the first nine-hole match, Vanzant shot 6-over 42 to finish fifth out of 39 players. In the second match, the senior carded a 6-over 41 to place 10th out of 23. Sophia Garza followed with a 49 to take 12th.
ourdavie.com
Newsome/Newsom wins CPC tennis doubles title
After walking a tightrope in the quarterfinals, the doubles team of senior Leslie Newsom and sophomore Elliot Newsome cruised to the Central Piedmont Conference doubles championship, becoming the first Davie duo to capture the title since Sierra Foster/Amanda Ngo in 2018. The CPC Tournament was held at Hanes Park in...
ourdavie.com
Davie loses classic at West Forsyth
Quarterback Ty Miller played a masterful game and hit West Forsyth with a haymaker with less than five minutes remaining. Receivers Brodie Smith and Evan York made incredible catches. Markel Summers churned out tough rushing yards as the War Eagles went toe-to-toe with West for 48 minutes Friday in Clemmons.
ourdavie.com
Sheriff’s Office looking for suspected drug dealer
The Davie County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Brandon James “69” White, 31, of Tatum Road, Mocksville. He fled from officers attempting a traffic stop on Oct. 19. Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman reports that about 5:40 p.m., deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a red Honda Accord on Pine Ridge Rosd near Tatum Road following an ongoing drug investigation at White’s residence.
ourdavie.com
Thursday traffic stop leads to multiple drug charges
A Mocksville woman faces multiple charges after the vehicle she was driving was stopped for displaying a stolen license plate on Thursday, Oct. 20 at approximately 11:39 p.m. Deputies from the Davie County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Taurus. Deputies made contact with the driver,...
ourdavie.com
JV football wins shootout over West
Davie’s JV football team pulled out a tremendous game against visiting West Forsyth on Oct. 13. The 35-28 victory was not something that could have been predicted after a 41-14 loss to Mooresville on Aug. 18 and after a 56-13 shellacking by Reagan on Sept. 27. “I don’t look...
