On Oct. 16, at approximately 4:14 a.m., a robbery was reported at Circle K at 765 Valley Road, Mocksville. The clerk stated that three black males entered the store wearing ski masks on brandishing guns. One suspect was described as a black male wearing a grey shirt, red jogger type panst with white stripe on the side/ back, black ski mask; the second suspect was a black male wearing an orange ski mask, black sweatshirt with white stripes, black pants, and blue tennis shoes; and the third suspect was a black male wearing a red hoodie, black pants with white emblems on the front, flip flops, and black mask, reported Davie Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Brian Jacobs.

MOCKSVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO