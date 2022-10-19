Read full article on original website
Brittney Griner Reportedly Made Heartbreaking Decision In Jail
WNBA star Brittney Griner is currently serving a nine-year sentence in a Russian prison. As you'd expect, it hasn't been an easy stretch for her. ESPN reporter T.J. Quinn asked Griner's lawyers if she's had an opportunity to play basketball since she was detained in February. It turns out the jail has a basketball hoop, but no ball.
College Football World Reacts To Nick Saban Decision News
Nick Saban announced on Wednesday night that Alabama will handle its field rush situation internally. Earlier this week, a video emerged, appearing to show a Crimson Tide player hitting a Tennessee fan as she rushed the field after the upset win on Saturday. Saban announced on Wednesday that Alabama has...
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
Ann Arbor Police React To Michigan vs. Michigan State Kickoff Time
Michigan and Michigan State will square off next week in Ann Arbor at 7:30 p.m. ET. Many fans probably love the nighttime kickoff, but the local police are probably less enthused. They know there will be a lot of rowdy, drunk fans with plenty of time to kill before and after the game.
Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
Beloved Youth Football Coach Shot and Killed in Front of His Players as Practice Ended
Jermaine Knox –– who "loved this team with his heart and soul" –– was gunned down in Cincinnati, Ohio A youth football coach was killed in front of his players following practice in Cincinnati, Ohio, Tuesday. Football ball practice had just ended when longtime mentor Jermain Knox was shot outside the College Hill Recreation Facility, according to ABC News. Knox died at the scene, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital, police confirm. No children were injured. Hundreds...
Alabama fan fired after posting he was glad Jermaine Burton struck female Tennessee fan
An Alabama fan has been fired from his job after tweeting he was “glad” Alabama receiver Jermaine Burton hit a female Tennessee fan in the head after fans stormed the field last week at Neyland Stadium. “I am glad he did it,” the employee tweeted on Tuesday. “Should...
Penn State Announces Special Plans For Saturday's Game
Fresh off their first loss of the season at the hands of rival Michigan, Penn State hope to get back on track against Minnesota on Saturday. For that game, they have something special planned. Saturday's game against the Golden Gophers will be for their traditional White Out game. As part...
College Football World Praying For Mike Leach, Mississippi State
On Wednesday afternoon, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach announced the sudden passing of Bulldogs freshman Sam Westmoreland. "The Mississippi State athletics family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland," coach Mike Leach said in a release. "Sam was a beloved son, brother and teammate, and a tremendous young man with a limitless future. He will always be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
MSU Football Player Sam Westmoreland Found Dead At A Church, Cops Say
Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland was found dead on Wednesday at a church ... cops tell TMZ Sports. A spokesperson for the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office says they discovered the offensive lineman's body after they were called out to Blackjack Missionary Baptist Church in Starkville regarding a death investigation.
Alabama fan takes a shot at Tennessee on social media and immediately suffers the consequences
Alabama fans still aren’t handling their loss to the Tennessee Vols this past weekend very well. And as a result, one Bama fan is looking for a new job this week. A Crimson Tide fan engaged in a back-and-forth on Twitter over Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton’s actions following the Vols’ win on Saturday night.
Nick Saban Announces How Alabama Will Handle Field Rush Incident
Nick Saban responded to a video appearing to show Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton striking a female Tennessee fan who stormed the field after Saturday's game. Per The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Saban told reporters Wednesday that they're "aware of the situation" and "are currently working to gather more information." Courtesy...
Paolo Banchero watches twin Duke targets dominate
Some would say Christopher Columbus High School (Fla.) power forward Cameron Boozer is already the world's premier prep player, despite the fact he's only 15 years old. The Duke basketball recruiting target's performance on Thursday night at the Overtime Elite "Opening Weekend" in Atlanta suggests ...
Erick All announces successful ‘life-changing surgery’ on Instagram post
Erick All recently took to Instagram to announce that he underwent a “life-changing” surgery. The senior TE has not played since the Week 3 matchup with UConn due to an “undisclosed” injury. While there has been no official announcement, the assumption is that it is a back injury that dates back to 2021.
Ohio State brings in big names for first Big Noon Kickoff; confirmed visitor list
COLUMBUS — It’s been four weeks since Ohio State last hosted recruits in Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes’ last home game was Oct. 1 when they defeated Rutgers, and then they traveled to Michigan State followed by an off week. Now with the off week behind it, No....
Analyst Names Favorite For The Nebraska Coaching Job
As the 2022 season winds down, Nebraska continues to search for its next head coach. Saturday Tradition's Shawn Ekwall ranked the top-five candidates to fill the role in place of Scott Frost, who got fired three games into the season. Kansas head coach Lance Leipold led the list of candidates he believes athletic director Trev Alberts should consider.
College Basketball World Reacts To Tom Izzo Warning News
Veteran college basketball coach Tom Izzo has been an outspoken opponent of the new transfer-portal era in the sport. In fact, he's so against today's transfer uptick that he's willing to fail if it means doing things the way he's done it for decades. “We could be damn good and...
Ohio State Football Landed Big Commitment Thursday Morning
Ryan Day's Ohio State program landed a big-time recruit on Thursday. The Buckeyes have reeled in four-star interior offensive lineman recruit Ian Moore as a member of their 2024 class. “I found myself comparing everything to OSU and I also found myself finding every reason not to go there and...
Skilled big man Thomas Sorber talks unofficial visits
WILMINGTON, Del. -- Class of 2024 big man Thomas Sorber has completed three unofficial visits. The 6-foot-9, 250 pound forward showcased his soft touch around the rim, and foot work which has helped jump start his recruitment. “The recruitment process has been going well,” he said. “I have my brother...
Look: Cameron and Cayden Boozer, Columbus (Florida) basketball superstars, combine for 47 points in win over Overtime Elite
The twin sons of former NBA star Carlos Boozer showed why they're two of the top-ranked sophomores in the country
