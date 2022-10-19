ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

York County restaurant inspections: 'Insect activity in all areas' among the violations

By Teresa Boeckel, York Daily Record
 3 days ago
In compliance

  • Dutch Country Restaurant, Penn Township
  • Northern Elementary School, Carroll Township
  • Northern Middle School, Carroll Township

Inspected Sept. 20, 2022

  • Arby's #8330 (follow-up), Penn Township
  • Canteen Dining at Harley-Davidson, Springettsbury Township
  • Capt. Crab − MFF Type 3, Hellam Township
  • Pizza by Alberto, York Township
  • Superior Meat Market, Spring Garden Township
  • Valley View Elementary School, Spring Garden Township

Inspected Sept. 22, 2022

  • Cool Creek Golf Club, Hellam Township
  • Dollar General #19782, Lower Windsor Township
  • Jillybeans Sweet Shop, Wrightsville
  • John Wright Restaurant, Wrightsville
  • The Wild Batch Bistro, Wrightsville

Inspected Sept. 23, 2022

  • CVS #6042, Dover Township
  • Leib Elementary School, Dover Township
  • Leona's Cafe & Bakery, Dover
  • Livingston Family Farms, Dover Township
  • Livingston Family Farms MFF Type 2, Dover Township
  • Weigelstown Elementary School, Dover Township

Inspected Sept. 26, 2022

  • Katrina Mexican Restaurant (opening), Penn Township

Inspected Sept. 27, 2022

  • Starbucks #68260, Dover Township
  • Subway, Dover Township
  • Weis Markets #092, Dover Township

Inspected Sept. 28, 2022

  • China Wall, Hanover
  • Crossroads Middle School, Fairview Township
  • Domino's, Spring Garden Township
  • Dunkin Donuts, Spring Garden Township
  • Fishing Creek Elementary School, Fairview Township
  • Newberry Elementary School, Newberry Township
  • Red Land Senior High School, Fairview Township
  • Red Mill Elementary School, Newberry Township
  • Subway, Spring Garden Township
  • Vincenzo's Place, York Township
  • Vinny's Italian Market, Hanover
  • York Street Beverage, Penn Township

Inspected Oct. 1, 2022

  • An Early Elegance at Hanover Farmers Market, Hanover
  • Buon Appetito Ristorante (follow-up), Heidelberg Township
  • Lin's Peking Chinese Restaurant, East Manchester Township
  • Homegrown Marketplace LLC at Hanover Market (opening), Hanover
  • Parma Pizza and Grill, Manchester
  • West Manchester Diner, West Manchester Township

Inspected Oct. 5, 2022

  • Shorty's Funnel Cakes #2 MFF Type 3, Jackson Township

Inspected Oct. 9, 2022

  • Fiesta Mexico, Springettsbury Township
  • Nino's Pizza, Springettsbury Township
  • Saubel's Shurfine Market, Hopewell Township

Out of compliance

Inspected Sept. 26, 2022

Wendy's #19225, 2802 E. Market St., Springettsbury Township

Violations:

  • The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.
  • Food facility inspection indicates evidence insect activity in all areas, including but not limited to warewashing room, storage areas, deep fryer area, handsink area, drive through area, flat grill area, Manager's office, burger preparation station, and front counter area.

Manager comment: A spokesperson did not return a call seeking comment.

Inspected Oct. 9, 2022

Little Caesar's, 2165 York Crossing Drive, West Manchester Township

Violations:

  • Observed numerous food storage containers/bottles, throughout the facility, are not labeled with the common name of the food.
  • Metal food dispensing utensil in shredded mozzarella cheese observed stored in the food with no handle.

Observed the following: Metal shelving under prep table to the left of the baine marie with accumulation of grease, food debris and dust with food contact containers stored on them. Dough press machine with accumulation of flour and was not cleaned to sight or touch at closing the night before. Manual can opener with food debris on blade and table holster. Electric dough cutter with dried dough on interior and was not cleaned the night before at closing. Scissors on a clean prep table with accumulation of flour from the night before. Four large pizza cutter wheels with food debris on wheels and not clean to sight and touch. Wire racks hung on a wall over prep table with accumulation of dust, food debris and dirt with food contact equipment stored on them. Wire racks above the three bay sink in the dish washing area with heavy accumulation of grease, dirt, food debris on a food contact equipment storage area. Large wire shelving with heavy accumulation of food debris, grease and dust with food contact equipment stored on shelves. Pizza sauce dispensing arm with dried sauce from not being cleaned at closing the night before. Parmesan cheese shaker with accumulation of dried food debris on the shaker top and interior of container.

  • Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand wash sink in the back of the prep area.
  • Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler and baine marie, is not being date marked.
  • Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food, located in the walk-in cooler and baine marie, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.
  • Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in baine marie equipment.
  • Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.
  • Observed cardboard used as a floor covering for a leaking artic air upright freezer unit near the dough press area.
  • Observed three insect control devices, fly strips hung from ceiling, located in the back dish room over the clean dish area of the three bay sink, the oil spray/oven area and near the rolling racks near the baine marie, with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and/or utensils.
  • Entire area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.
  • Food employee did not follow proper handwashing procedure. Single use towel or air drying device not used to dry hands.
  • Loose rubber door gaskets observed on the double glass doors to the walk-in cooling unit.
  • The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.
  • Observed two male food employees doing prep work through-out the facility with no hair or beard restraints, such as hair nets, hats or beard covers.
  • Observed computer screens, throughout the facility, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces. Observed accumulation of dust on blower vents and interior bottom for warming units at counter. Upright arctic air freezer with accumulation of dirt on, and around, the door handle area, on a non-food contact surface. Observed glass double doors to walk-in cooler storage with accumulation of dirt on entire doors and handles on a non-food contact surface. Staphen dough mixer with accumulation of flour on the exterior and control buttons, on a non-food contact surface. Observed heavy accumulation of dust on all ceiling vents and ceiling tiles over food prep areas, dish room and front service area.
  • Mops are not being hung to air dry. Also observed mop bucket with dirty water from closing the night before.

Manager comment: A spokesperson could not be reached for comment.

Inspected Oct. 11, 2022

Stump Acres Dairy, 1737 Arnold Road, North Codorus Township

Violations:

  • The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.
  • Packaged raw meat and poultry used or offered by the food facility is not labeled with safe handling instructions.
  • Observed numerous pieces of equipment, in entire store area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.
  • Food Facility has packaged food which is not labeled as required.
  • Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Manager comment: She disputes the results.

