ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Looking for a fright? 5 haunted houses and mazes to visit in Memphis — if you dare!

By Bob Mehr, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NKB1Q_0ieJo0E100

There will be plenty of Halloween fun in Memphis and the Mid-South this fall season. But for those who prefer things on the spookier side and enjoy intense frights, these five haunted houses and haunted mazes are waiting for you.

HauntedWeb

HauntedWeb, one of the Mid-South’s most elaborately scary experiences, returns this Halloween season. The multi-faceted fright fest — which includes five different haunted houses and three different escape rooms — is located at 2665 South Perkins Road, in the Trolley Station Shopping Center at the intersection of I-240 and Perkins Road. For ticket pricing, to purchase tickets or for more information, go to Hauntedweb.com.

The FearZone/FearWorld

The FearZone will thrill fright fans with its Ten Acres of Terror Haunted House and the Woods of Terror trails. Operating Oct. 20-31, FearZone is located at 895 N. White Station Road. Ticket prices range from $25 to $35, with special dates offering discounts for college and high school students (with ID). For more information, go to Thefearzone901.com.

Jones Orchard — Shadowlands

Back for its 15th year, Jones Orchard is once again hosting Shadowlands: Festival of Fear. Fear-seekers can scare themselves silly exploring the horrors of Millington’s most elaborate corn maze. Additionally, Jones will offer an even longer, crazier trek this year, dubbed Hysteria. Run for your life as a group of hermits “look to feast on something a little meatier than corn… something human.” Tickets to each attraction are $18, or double up and buy a “scream pass” and attend both for $30. The Jones Corn Maze is at 6880 Singleton Parkway in Millington and operates Friday-Sunday through Oct. 31. For more information, go to Jonesshadowlands.com.

Halloween things to do:Bring on the ghouls, ghosts and good times! 11 things to do for Halloween in Memphis

Scary movies:The horror! Halloween season delivers onscreen screams in Memphis. Here's what's playing.

Wicked Ways Haunted House

Billed as the largest, most disturbing Halloween experience in Memphis, Wicked Ways Haunted House promises “a dark attraction… fully equipped with intense live actors and actresses roaming all areas, multiple horrific scenes and themes, monstrous photo opportunities, and much more.” This immersive terrifying experience can be found at 160 Cumberland St., off the Broad Avenue Arts District in the Berclair neighborhood. Tickets are $24 for adults and $14 for children 12 and under (must be accompanied by an adult). Group tickets and skip-the-line VooDoo passes are also available. Wicked Ways operates Friday-Sunday through Oct. 31. For more information, go to wickedwayshauntedhouse.com.

The Mid-South Maze (Haunted Maze)

The Mid-South Maze has returned to the Agricenter for its 21st year. The corn maze — a 10-acre labyrinth — is fun for all, but on Friday and Saturday after sundown, things get spooky in the Haunted Maze. It's a place where monsters, ghosts and frights can appear at any turn from 7-10 p.m. Ticket to the Mid-South Maze/Haunted Maze are $20. To purchase or for more information, go to Midsouthmaze.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATN Local Memphis

Inside Wicked Ways Haunted House

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wicked Ways Haunted House is the largest haunted house in Memphis. It is located at 160 Cumberland Street, and has been operating for 11 years, and has been at their Cumberland location for 9 years. We talked to Joseph Blossman, Marketing Manager for Wicked Ways Haunted...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Things happening in Memphis this weekend: Oct 21-23

Events The Ronald McDonald House of Charities will hold the World Champion Hot Wing Contest and Festival this Saturday at Tiger Lane. Enjoy wings from teams from the Bluff City and all over the country as they compete in this wing contest. There will be fun for the entire family, even pets. More Support the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Memphis police to host drive-thru steering wheel lock giveaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department will host a drive-thru steering wheel lock giveaway Wednesday, October 26. According to the department, the giveaway will be at 3430 Austin Pea Highway from 1-3 p.m. One lock per car will be provided while supplies last to any Memphis resident that goes to the giveaway.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Free weekend health clinic available in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical (RAM) will provide a free pop-up clinic beginning at 5:30 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2285 Frayser Blvd. The clinic will offer dental, vision and medical and OBGYN services. RAM said no identification...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphians split over planned destruction of the Mid-South Coliseum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphians are split on the fate of the Mid-South Coliseum after Mayor Jim Strickland announced plans to build a new soccer stadium in its place. The venue hosted a wide range of events from graduations to concerts to wrestling. Some feel it is an important venue full of memories that need to be preserved, while others believe it is an eyesore that should be torn down.
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Record-low Mississippi River becomes attraction for hidden treasures

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — The record-low Mississippi River is quickly becoming a major attraction for people to see what’s considered a historical event and to hunt for hidden treasures. Thomas Bennett, from Horn Lake, was at Desoto River Park Thursday with binoculars at the ready to watch the record-low Mississippi. “I’ve seen it get […]
MEMPHIS, TN
boxofficepro.com

Malco Theatres Announces the Cordova Cinema Bar & Grill

Memphis-based Malco Theatres has announced the completion of renovations at the Cordova Cinema Grill in Cordova, Tennessee. Upgrades to the 15-screen cinema include a redesigned front-entry, modernized lobby, self-serve drink stations, and reserved all-recliner seating. Patrons will also have access to the new Malco Bar and Grill, with an expanded menu offering gourmet selections and adult beverages. On the tech side, auditoriums have been retrofitted with MDI Strong 2.2 High Gain White screens with a digital perforation pattern sporting over 65,000 holes per square meter. Other tech updates include Klipsch speakers, Barco 2K Series-2 projectors, Dolby Digital Cinema, and Dolby 7.1 digital surround sound.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man exposes himself to children at southwest Memphis hotel: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the man who reportedly exposed himself to young girls at a hotel in southwest Memphis. Police say officers responded to the Rest Inn on South Third Street at around 9:15 p.m. on September 28. According to police, a man approached several young girls at the Marathon gas […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Funeral home buries stranger in loved one’s grave, family says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A family is in disbelief after they say Forest Hill Funeral Home in Memphis buried a stranger where their loved one was supposed to be buried, and they found out was they were supposed to be having the funeral. Ninety-six-year-old Thomas Pharr died last week. He lived a full life as […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Aspiring Memphis rapper "Lil Q" on the rise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This October we are celebrating local musicians in the Memphis area. LaQuinceya "Lil Q" Wilson is a 17 year old basketball player from Kirby High School. She won the Mic Drop Talent Showcase back in May, that was hosted by Stax Music Academy. Her reward for winning that showcase was $500, studio time with Young Avenue Sound, digital distribution, and a professionally written artist bio by Jared Jay Boyd of WYXR radio station.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

City Watch issued for 11-year-old police say ran from home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch alert for an 11-year-old boy they say ran away from home Thursday evening. Police say Elijah Brown was last seen at his home on Corry Road, off Elvis Presley Boulevard, around 5:30 p.m. He was last seen...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Crusader Newspaper

Black photographer Ernest Withers, a hero until he wasn’t

Meet Ernest Withers, civil rights photographer, and FBI informant. “The Picture Taker” reveals the man and motives behind the iconic images. Withers was an Army vet, a police officer, a photographer, and it was later learned that he cooperated with the FBI on securing photos of everyday Memphis citizens and those who were committed to justice for Blacks.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Low water levels reveal tires, couches in West Memphis bayous

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — A lack of rain in recent weeks is making it a lot easier for the city of West Memphis to do a major cleanup of its 10-mile bayou drainage system. Thursday, the city released drone footage of ‘Operation Clean up, Clear out.’ Mayor Marco McClendon said utility tree trimming and […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Did you feel that? Small earthquake rattles Northwest TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– If you felt a little bit of shaking in Northwest Tennessee, don’t worry. A magnitude 2.3 earthquake occurred around 7:34 p.m. Tuesday, according to the University of Memphis’ Center for Earthquake Research and Information. It was centered about 85 miles north of Memphis near the town of Ridgely, Tennessee in Lake County. No […]
RIDGELY, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
943K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy