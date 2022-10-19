ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have a PA concealed carry license? Here are the states where you can take your gun

By Katia Parks, York Daily Record
Four years after Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro's office conducted a review of states that are in compliance with Pennsylvania's concealed carry law, some neighboring states still have not changed their stance.

Pennsylvania will recognize concealed carry licenses from 29 states, and 32 states will recognize Pennsylvania's concealed carry licenses.

"In accordance with the Pennsylvania Uniform Firearms Act of 1995, the Office of Attorney General may only grant reciprocity where the other state provides reciprocal privilege and the firearms laws of that state are similar to PA's firearms laws," said Communications Specialist Katherine Foley.

Packing heat at the polls:Yes, it's allowed in Pennsylvania, raising concerns

The reciprocity process involves a review of each state’s laws, comparing them to determine their similarity to Pennsylvania laws.

Neighboring states Ohio and West Virginia recognize Pennsylvania's concealed carry licenses, but Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and New York do not.

In Maryland, New Jersey and New York, Pennsylvanians can apply for a concealed carry license, but Delaware does not allow PA residents to apply.

"The law requires mutual recognition of concealed carry licenses in order for Pennsylvania to enter a reciprocity agreement with another state," Foley said. "There are no reciprocity agreements with New Jersey, New York, Delaware and Maryland because, to date, they have not been receptive to recognizing Pennsylvania concealed carry licenses. However, our office continues to monitor changes occurring in concealed carry licensing in other states."

Although West Virginia, North Dakota, Idaho and Utah recognize Pennsylvania concealed carry licenses, certain licenses in those states are not allowed in Pennsylvania.

PA Supreme Court:The state's highest court could give cities the ability to craft their own gun laws

Local Heroes:'It's all about respect for kids': He wanted a safe zone for inner city youth, so he made one.

Pennsylvania does not allow provisional concealed carry licenses from West Virginia and Utah, class 2 concealed carry licenses from North Dakota, and regular concealed carry licenses from Idaho.

"Some states, such as West Virginia, issue multiple levels or types of concealed carry licenses," said Foley. "We review each type or level of license separately and make a reciprocity determination for each one. When the laws applicable to the regular licenses are very similar to Pennsylvania, we are able to have reciprocity with that class of license. However, in some states, provisional licenses can be issued to 18- to 20-year-olds."

Pennsylvania license holders must be 21 or older and pass a background check.

When Pennsylvanians with a concealed carry license visit these states, their license will be recognized, although there may be differences in local laws.

States that recognize PA permits

According to a guide published by the Attorney General's office, the following states will recognize Pennsylvania residents' concealed carry licenses. Residents should contact these states to learn about possible differences from Pennsylvania's law, according to the guide.

  • Alabama
  • Alaska
  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • Colorado
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Idaho
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Maine
  • Michigan
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • New Hampshire
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • South Dakota
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Vermont
  • Virginia
  • West Virginia
  • Wisconsin
  • Wyoming

For more information, visit Concealed Carry Reciprocity – PA Office of Attorney General.

Katia Parks covers public safety issues for the York Daily Record. Please feel free to reach her atKParks@ydr.com. Follow her on Facebook (@Katia Parks), Twitter (@parksphoto), and Instagram (@katia.l.parks).

Comments

Eugene Gardella
3d ago

The 2nd amendment is for all states, the states that do not recognize other states and are making their own laws, personally i believe it is unconstitutional they are the ones breaking the law. A gun permit should be just like a driver's license good in all states.

Reply
152
Grannies Iron
3d ago

Give me back the days of traveling across the USA with your guns visible on the rack of your truck. You could stop and shop, come back to your guns and they didn’t budge an inch. Hell you should have seen the high school parking lot 😂🤣

Reply
43
Rudger
3d ago

If the state is part of the United States then our constitution is law. It’s a contract between the people and the government. That’s why all so called elected leaders take an oath to defend the constitution. Now the constitution does allow for amendments if one is so called out dated. But as the law stands the 2nd amendment is very clear. Shall not be infringed. The Nazi mayor of Philly and the Nazi mayor of NYC both tried unconstitutional executive orders, just like good little Nazis. The courts had to step in and yet the Nazis continue to try and enforce their unconstitutional executive orders. Any state denying any American citizen from keeping and barring arms is violating their contract with the people. That is the simple fact. You have a right to not like it, but you don’t have a right to violate it.

Reply
51
